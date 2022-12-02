ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
a-z-animals.com

Watch A Pack of Dogs Corner A Gigantic Mountain Lion

Mountain lions are cunning hunters who like to hunt at night. They frequently lie in wait for victims or pursue them quietly before pouncing from behind and biting the animal’s spinal cord to death. They often prey on deer, but when required, they will also eat other smaller animals and even insects. Mountain lions are staunch carnivores, much like all felines, and they hardly ever eat plants.
a-z-animals.com

Watch the Tables Turn on This Leopard After Catching a Baby Warthog

Watch the Tables Turn on This Leopard After Catching a Baby Warthog. Leopards (Panthera pardus) are one of the five species of the large cat genus Panthera, which also encompasses tigers, lions, and jaguars. These stunning carnivores are frequently kept in captivity and are the focus of myths and legends. Leopards can reach between 80 and 200 lbs at maturity.
a-z-animals.com

Watch This Male Lion Stealthily Ambush Sleeping Hyenas

When you live in the wild, you must learn to sleep with one eye open. At the very least, you need a partner to stand watch. In this case, two sleeping hyenas in Kruger National Park did not protect themselves very well as they rested. The video starts with the...
a-z-animals.com

Watch This Donkey Drag a Hyena By Its Ear Like an Angry Mother

Watch This Donkey Drag a Hyena By Its Ear Like an Angry Mother. Hyenas are known for being dangerous creatures in their natural range. They have a very powerful bite, and they can even take down lions when they attack in groups. They’re particularly dangerous to animals that don’t have a great means to fight back. While a donkey might seem like prey to a hyena, this video may be enough to make you question that notion. Here, a donkey drags a hyena around by its ear like it’s a parent scolding a child.
Field & Stream

Wisconsin Hunter Tags Buck While Hunting With… An Emu

Here’s a hunting story I can guarantee you’ve never heard before. According to WLUK, Asher Torbeck was hunting in Gillett, Wisconsin on November 19, the opening morning of Wisconsin’s gun season, when something caught his eye. “I was hunting a stand about 100 yards from a high-fence deer farm my uncle owns,” Torbeck wrote in a Facebook post. “At about 10 a.m., I looked towards the fence and saw something walking. [It’s] not uncommon for deer to walk the fence line inside and outside the fence, so I got the binos up to take a look. There was a lot of brush that way, but I was pretty sure what I saw only had 2 legs.”
a-z-animals.com

One Mountain Lion Faces off Against Five Dogs on a Mountain Edge

One Mountain Lion Faces off Against Five Dogs on a Mountain Edge. Exploration is a standard part of human nature and stems from a curiosity about the world around us. Despite existing for many centuries, humans have still not seen all that the world has to offer, and there are a lot more natural wonders than we know that are left to explore. One of the primary reasons humans do not always follow their curiosity is the fear of the unknown, being unsure of what dangers may lie ahead. However, in a few instances, some humans break the jinx, face their fears, and attempt things that many others would not.
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Lioness Defend Her Cubs Against an Aggressive Male Lion

Watch a Lioness Defend Her Cubs Against an Aggressive Male Lion. While lions are known as the king of the jungle, they have quite a fragile ego that goes along with that title. Although these big cats have earned their place at the top, male lions fight hard for dominance, even against inexperienced cubs.
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Mountain Lion Relentlessly Stalk a Terrified Hunter

Mountain lions run very fast, with their flexible spine allowing them to change direction and move around obstacles quickly. Mountain lions avoid humans whenever possible. But, if they encounter a human, the cats have been known to stalk and even kill people as prey. In the past 100 years, 125...
a-z-animals.com

This Lioness Thought She Was Hunting Buffalo – Then the Herd Arrived

This Lioness Thought She Was Hunting Buffalo - Then the Herd Arrived. Lions are, without a doubt, some of the top predators in the entire world. A single lion can take down massive creatures on the plains of Africa, and an entire pride of lions is able to take down almost any animal it encounters. Still, as deadly as a lion can be, there are some instances where they have to be reminded that they aren’t totally invincible! This video clip is a pretty good example of just that.
a-z-animals.com

This Up-Close Lion Brawl Is Intense

Lions are very territorial and competitive animals. Even in captivity, they can get into brawls and fights over space, food, and mates. That is one reason that many zoos and rescue parks keep lions separated, especially males. In the wild, lions form prides with just a few male lions and...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bobcat Comes Out of Nowhere to Snag Squirrel in Snowy Backyard

Capturing Mother Nature at work, a camera caught a video of a bobcat coming out of nowhere to snag a squirrel in a snowy backyard. In the video, which was posted on Instagram, viewers can see the squirrel sitting on a patio railing when the bobcat came out of nowhere and pounced on it. The squirrel really didn’t see it coming. The feline snagged the small creature and ran off with it.
a-z-animals.com

This Pack of Wild Dogs Sounds like Baby Birds As They Attack A Leopard

This Pack of Wild Dogs Sounds like Baby Birds As They Attack A Leopard. The most biologically diverse national park in Botswana is Chobe National Park. It is located in the north of the nation and, after Gemsbok National Park and Central Kalahari Game Reserve, is Botswana’s third-largest park. It contains one of the continent’s highest densities of wildlife.
WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

