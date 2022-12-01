Read full article on original website
Related
Hick peddles pot legalization nationwide | Colorado Springs Gazette
If history remembers John Hickenlooper, it won’t be for his blink-and-you-missed-it run for president in 2019 — something Hickenlooper, no doubt, would rather forget. If anything, it ought to be for opposing Colorado’s legalization of retail marijuana — and then supporting it. It’s a flip-flop the Democratic former governor also would just as soon forget.
Buckle up for wild Denver mayor's race | HUDSON
The final act in the 2022 midterm elections will soon be behind us — either Raphael Warnock or Herschel Walker will win the right to serve as a United States senator from Georgia, with political implications both profound and trivial. For Denver voters, the never-ending political circus will swiftly move on to the mayor’s race, as only 100 days remain before ballots start arriving in mailboxes this March. More than a dozen candidates have announced an intention to run, with several more milling in the wings. No more than half will eventually launch credible campaigns, while several will struggle to secure the required 300 signatures from registered residents.
How people across the state voted on 'shrooms' | CRONIN & LOEVY
Coloradans voted 54% to 46% to make it legal to grow, gift and use psychedelic compounds — DMT, ibogaine, and mescaline — for people 21 and older. Proposition 122 also allows for licensed “healing centers” where customers can consume psilocybin in a regulated “counseling” setting.
Commemorating Denver 'cow town' history imperative | GABEL
Three rail lines once lay parallel to the South Platte River, and it was there that corrals were built, and the Denver Union Stock Yards Company opened for business in 1881. Iron latches to connect gates to railcars for unloading were hand forged by men who may not have considered themselves artisans, but who were, for iron sharpens iron.
Fringe group would sink Colorado’s GOP | WADHAMS
Just when it appeared Colorado Republicans could not go any lower after another round of devastating defeats in 2022, an understandably frustrated but terribly misguided group of activists could make the party permanently irrelevant. Driven by the deep antipathy unaffiliated voters have for Donald Trump, Republicans lost every statewide race...
Organizer of largest Club Q GoFundMe says 100% of donations will go to survivors, victims
A GoFundMe account set up for Club Q victims by Denver business owner Faith Haug had topped $837,000 by mid-weekend, and on Sunday Haug announced a “significant update” about how the funds are being managed and distributed, thanks to a new partnership with a national nonprofit. The largest...
Deaf woman allowed to sue Adams County sheriff for disability discrimination in jail
A federal judge declined to dismiss a deaf woman's disability discrimination claim against Adams County Sheriff Richard Reigenborn over allegations she was held for 16 hours in the jail without access to a sign language interpreter and unable to communicate her needs effectively. U.S. District Court Judge Charlotte N. Sweeney...
Lawsuit looms over rare tiny fish threatened by groundwater pumping | OUT WEST ROUNDUP
RENO, Nev. — Conservationists have notified U.S. wildlife officials that they will sue over delinquent decisions related to protections for two rare fish species that are threatened by groundwater pumping in the drought-stricken West. The Center for Biological Diversity sent a formal notice of intent to sue the Fish...
