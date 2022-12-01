The final act in the 2022 midterm elections will soon be behind us — either Raphael Warnock or Herschel Walker will win the right to serve as a United States senator from Georgia, with political implications both profound and trivial. For Denver voters, the never-ending political circus will swiftly move on to the mayor’s race, as only 100 days remain before ballots start arriving in mailboxes this March. More than a dozen candidates have announced an intention to run, with several more milling in the wings. No more than half will eventually launch credible campaigns, while several will struggle to secure the required 300 signatures from registered residents.

