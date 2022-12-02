ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.

Tuesday 11/22/2022:

• 9:56 am, juvenile issue, 900 block of Washington Boulevard, Sheriff.

• 10:24 am, theft, 300 block of Washington Boulevard, Police.

• 10:33 am, theft, 200 block of K Street, Police.

• 10:40 am, juvenile stuck in tree, Inyo and McNamara, Fire.

• 11:46 am, 200 block of Leif Circle, Sheriff.

• 12:48 pm, violation of restraining order, Sheriff.

• 1:55 pm, missing juvenile, Condor Street, Police.

• 2:43 pm, theft, 100 block of Parkway Drive, Sheriff.

• 2:53 pm, prowler, Harding and Oregon, Police.

• 4:09 pm, assault, Klamath Beach Road, Sheriff.

• 4:20 pm, missing person, 2400 block of South Fork Road, Sheriff.

• 7:47 pm, fraud, 6600 block of Lake Earl, Sheriff.

• 8:31 pm, harassment, 800 block of Highway 101, Police.

• 10:38 pm, violation of restraining order, 800 block of C Street, Police.

• 11:39 pm, theft, 1000 block of Condor Street, Police.

• 12:56 pm, shoplifter, 400 block of M Street, Police.

Wednesday, 11/23/2022:

• 10:18 am, fraud, 6600 block of Lake Earl, Sheriff.

• 10:58 am, missing person, South Fork and Sand Camp, Sheriff.

• 12:44 pm, truck took down power lines/power lines in roadway, 2100 block of Collins Road, Fire.

• 1:09 pm, water rescue, 100 block of Citizens Dock Road, Sheriff.

• 1:33 pm, civil dispute, 100 block of Embarcadero, Sheriff.

• 2:13 pm, theft, 900 block of Keller, Sheriff.

• 2:15 pm, harassment, 300 block of Sleepy Hollow Road, Sheriff.

• 6:55 pm, theft, 400 block of M Street, Police.

• 7:07 pm, missing adult, 100 block of Washington Boulevard, Sheriff.

• 11:40 pm, threats, 200 block of Price Mall, Police.

• 7:35 pm, smoldering log, Pebble Beach and Pacific Avenue, Fire.

Thursday, 11/24/2022:

• 1:13 pm, shots hear, end of Iowa, Sheriff.

• 1:18 pm, hit and run, 100 block of Elk Valley Road, Highway Patrol.

• 1:18 pm, hit and run, 500 block of Highway 101, Police.

• 1:27 pm, theft, 1000 block of Play Street, Police.

• 2:18 pm, restraining order violation, 100 block of Klamath Boulevard, Tribal Police.

• 2:21 pm, runaway juvenile, 600 block Butte Street, Sheriff.

• 4:53 pm, fire, Washington and Burtschell, Fire.

• 5:00 pm, physical disturbance, 1000 block of Butte Street, Sheriff.

• 5:16 pm, physical disturbance, 600 block of M Street, Ambulance.

• 7:41 pm, theft of credit card, 800 block of Washington Boulevard, Sheriff.

• 8:09 pm, theft, 400 block of M Street, Police.

• 9:23 pm, physical disturbance, 2100 block of Laurel Lane, Ambulance.

Friday, 11/25/2022:

• 7:19 am, water rescue, 9900 block of Jetty, Police.

• 7:55 am, brush fire, 1200 block of Highway 101, Fire.

• 8:57 am, theft of mail, 2200 block of Old Mill Road, Sheriff.

• 10:12 am, threats, 800 block of Washington Boulevard, Sheriff.

• 11:56 am, dog issue, 300 block of Redwood Road, Sheriff.

• 12:09 pm, fire, 200 block of Cummins Road, Fire.

• 12:15 pm, theft of debit card, 100 block of Jed Smith Lane, Sheriff.

• 2:42 pm, smoke check, Wonderstump and Wheeler Fort Dick, Fire.

• 3:52 pm, theft, 1500 block of Oregon Street, Police.

• 5:00 pm, fire, National and Elk Valley, Fire.

• 5:52 pm, runaway juvenile, 13500 block of Ocean View Drive, Sheriff.

• 6:00 pm, threats, Railroad and Malone, Sheriff.

• 9:48 pm, fireworks, Iowa and Maiden, Sheriff.

• 11:50 pm, smoke, 1200 block of Glenn, Fire.

Saturday, 11/26/2022:

• 9:44 am, theft, 1100 block of Highway 101, Sheriff.

• 10:50 am, theft of a wagon, 1400 block of Union Street, Sheriff.

• 12:34 pm, threats, 800 block of Highway 101, Police.

• 12:45 pm, theft of a hay baler, 4200 block of Highway 169, Tribal Police.

• 1:56 pm, trespassers, 100 block of Mountain View Road, Sheriff.

• 2:53 pm, child issue, 300 block of Condor Street, Police.

• 3:41 pm, threats, 1600 block of El Monte Road, Sheriff.

• 4:46 pm, theft of mail, 3800 block of Lake Earl Drive, Sheriff.

• 5:24 pm, harassment, Madison and Northcrest Drive, Sheriff.

• 5:47 pm, theft, 600 block of M Street, Police.

• 7:30 pm, trespassing, 2100 block of Malone Road, Sheriff.

• 11:42 pm, domestic disturbance, 400 block of Meridan Street, Sheriff.

Sunday, 11/27/2022:

• 1:19 am, theft of wallet, 300 block of Highway 101, Police.

• 8:26 am, restraining order violation, 200 block of Cummins Road, Sheriff.

• 9:12 am, debris fire, Lauff and K Street, Police.

• 10:39 am, missing juvenile, 600 block of Cooper Avenue, Sheriff.

• 12:59 pm, juvenile issue, 2400 block of Roy Avenue, Sheriff.

• 1:15 pm, threats, 100 block of Olive Street, Sheriff.

• 3:42 pm, physical disturbance, 400 block of Elk Valley Road, Sheriff.

• 3:51 pm, restraining order violation, 1100 block of Elk Valley Road, Sheriff.

• 6:06 pm, road hazard, Elk Valley and National, Highway Patrol.

• 9:46 pm, smoke, Endert and Quinlian, Fire.

• 10:39 pm, barking dog, 300 block of Hill Street, Sheriff.

Monday, 11/28/2022:

• 10:14 am, runaway juvenile, 1300 block of El Dorado Street, Police.

• 11:13 am, dog issue, 200 block of Audree Lane, Sheriff.

• 11:34 am, trespasser, 200 block of H Street.

• 1:27 pm, theft, Old Mill and Sand Hill, Sheriff.

• 1:52 pm, transient issue, 100 block of Highway 101, Police.

• 7:12 pm, harassment, 900 block of J Street, Police.

• 9:46 pm, theft, 1100 block of Breen Street, Police.

