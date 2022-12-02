Smith resigns from council; Wright named mayor

The annual musical chairs at the Crescent City Council moved some people and authority around and saw one councilor opt out and resign from council at Monday’s meeting on the holiday week.

First, the resignation of Councilor Beau Smith occurred with a short message presented by Smith wherein he stated that it was harder than he thought but he needed to resign publicly at the meeting “so everyone could see.” He thanked his former colleagues for the opportunity to serve stating that “It was a pleasure serving with all you guys and serving Crescent City.”

Smith tendered his resignation on the Thursday prior but felt it was important to also publicly do so to avoid any whispers of impropriety because he has officially applied for a paid position with Crescent City as a captain with Crescent City Fire and Rescue where he has served as a volunteer.

The application period for three paid fire captains, the only paid positions in Crescent City’s Fire and Rescue, closed on Monday. City Manager Eric Weir will be conducting interviews and hiring, which he hopes to complete by the end of December.

The council approved paid fire captain positions and Smith decided shortly after to apply.

“Whether I’m a paid captain or a volunteer captain, the most important thing is the volunteers in that department,” Smith stated prior to the meeting.

He also said that he had to choose either continuing to serve on council or going for the captain’s position so he opted for the paid fire captain. Smith was elected to the city council in 2020.

Crescent City Council will have to decide at its December 5 meeting whether to appoint his replacement for the remainder of his term or to hold a special election which would cost the city roughly $30,000, according to Weir.

If the city council decides to appoint Smith’s replacement, residents will submit applications and council will review those applications, conduct interviews and during a meeting they will select a candidate from the applicants.

In addition to Smith’s resignation, council seats changed, as they do annually, as to whom will become the mayor of Crescent City and the mayor pro tem.

Councilor Blake Inscore who has served as mayor in the past discussed the suggestion of a resident that he consider being mayor again since many of the projects he began five years ago would be coming to fruition in the next year. He indicated that should the council nominate him, he would be willing.

However, the council while thanking Inscore for his service agreed instead to nominate the current Pro Tem, Isiah Wright in order that each of the councilors could have an opportunity to serve as mayor. The nomination was approved unanimously including a vote by Inscore. Inscore was then nominated and endorsed by council as Mayor Pro Tem.

The council thanked Jason Greenough who has served as mayor but now will move to councilor and no longer have the responsibility to preside over meetings and appointments to city commissions and committees.