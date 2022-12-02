Criminal Convictions: November 18 through November 23

• Randolph Alejo Jr., 53, of Crescent City, was convicted of theft/larceny and was sentenced to one year of probation, five days in jail and a fine of $671.

• Jake Marcel Edward Dionne, 32, of Crescent City, was convicted of evading peace office/reckless driving and possession of a firearm by felon with a special allegation of a prior strike and was sentenced to five years, four months in prison and a fine of $700.

• Cory James Kozloff, 44, of Crescent City, was convicted of Fleeing a peace officer-reckless driving, possession of a firearm by a felon, transportation of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance for sale, possession of controlled substance with firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition and was sentenced to 22 years in prison and a fine of $720.