Great turnout for Rotary Turkey Trot in Gold Beach

 3 days ago

Eighty-eight runners and walkers lined up just north of Jerry’s Rogue Jets in Gold Beach, waiting for the signal to start the 13th Annual Rotary TURKEY TROT on Saturday, November 26.

“The beautiful, sunny morning encouraged a large turn-out and enthusiastic participation in the family-friendly event,” said organizer and Gold Beach Rotarian, Tara Simonson, as she jogged in place to stay warm in the brisk 43-degree temperature at the finish line. “There was a mix of bundled-up locals as well as visiting family and friends, and folks who make this event part of their Thanksgiving tradition every year.”

Following a group of competitively fast runners was an assortment of children, parents, grandparents, nine baby-strollers, four youngsters on bikes, and six well-behaved dogs on leashes.

Groups of families, friends, neighbors, and couples participated in the 3.1-mile long holiday event, supposedly to burn off extra calories consumed during Thanksgiving dinner.

The fastest male and over-all winner of the event was Josh Goudelack of Coquille, at 19:10. This is a repeat performance for Josh, as he placed first in the men’s division last year. The award for fastest female went to Amanda McCandless, finishing at 22:04.

The fastest male walker was won by Aaron Whistler of Cave Junction, and Mary Geyer was the fastest woman walker.

Awards were given to Gold Beach resident, 4-year old Joshua Giovannetti, who was the youngest participant in the event (not counting infants in strollers), and to the oldest participant, 86-year old Sally Martinez of Port Orford.

The best Super Hero costumes were awarded to mom and son duo, Synthia and Tyler Westerman, in their authentic looking "Incredibles" outfits.

“Over three hundred pounds of canned and boxed food plus $20 in cash were generously donated as entry fees for the event,” said Simonson.

Rotary members will deliver all the contributions to Gold Beach food banks this week, to help local folks who are experiencing food insecurity this holiday season.

