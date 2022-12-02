ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

Greece: Italian embassy vehicle destroyed in firebombing

By DEREK GATOPOULOS and NICOLE WINFIELD
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TYQU3_0jUzj9xI00

An overnight arson attack destroyed a car used by a senior official at the Italian embassy in Athens, an incident that authorities in Greece and Italy strongly condemned Friday.

Italian Prime Minister Premier Giorgia Meloni offered solidarity to the diplomat and expressed “profound concern over the attack against her, probably of an anarchist origin.”

The embassy official was identified by Italian authorities as Susanna Schlein, a career diplomat and the sister of prominent Italian lawmaker Elly Schlein.

No one was hurt in the attack outside the official’s home in a northern Athens suburb. Fire Service officials said a crude incendiary device exploded in the garage of the diplomat's home, burning one car and damaging a second. Eighteen firefighters and six fire trucks were sent to the scene, the officials said.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani met with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and discussed the incident late Friday, on the sidelines of a meeting near Athens of European center-right political parties.

The Greek Foreign Ministry said the “reprehensible” attack would "in no way disturb the excellent relations and long-standing bonds of friendship between Greece and its partner and ally, Italy.”

Though less frequent in recent years, arson attacks by anarchist and far-left groups are common in Greece and often target banks and vehicles belonging to foreign embassies.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, which followed protests by Greek anarchist groups in support of a jailed Italian anarchist militant, Alfredo Cospito, who is on hunger strike in protest at prison conditions.

The Italian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it was awaiting the results of a "thorough police investigation,” adding: “We firmly condemn the vile explosive attack targeting the car and house of Italian diplomat Susanna Schlein in Athens (and express) full solidarity and support to our colleague and the (embassy) staff.” ___ Winfield reported from Rome.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Spain: numerous devices found after Ukrainian Embassy blast

MADRID (AP) — Police in Spain detonated a suspicious parcel discovered at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, Spanish officials said Thursday, a day after a similar package sent to the Ukrainian Embassy ignited upon opening and injured an employee. “We can confirm a suspicious package was received at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, and are aware of reports of other packages sent to other locations throughout Spain,” the American embassy said in a response to an Associated Press inquiry. “We are grateful to Spanish law enforcement for their assistance with this matter,” it added. Spain’s police said the detonated parcel “contained substances similar to those used in pyrotechnics.”
International Business Times

Tunisians Dream Of Moving To Germany As Crisis Bites

Germany is becoming a key destination for disillusioned young Tunisians despite a language barrier and the North African nation's long history of ties with France. Europe's biggest economy, with its low birth rate, is crying out for labour, and many Tunisians, exhausted by years of economic crisis, see an opportunity for a legal path to emigration.
The Independent

George Osborne holding secret negotiations with Greece over Elgin Marbles

George Osborne, the chair of the British Museum, has been holding secret talks with the Greek prime minister over the possible return of the Elgin Marbles.The negotiations between the former chancellor and Kyriakos Mitsotakis have been taking place in London since November 2021, according to Greek daily newspaper Ta Nea.The museum has vowed not to “dismantle our great collection” after the paper quoted “insiders” as saying the talks were at an “advanced stage”.But it said it was seeking a “new” and “positive” partnership over the sculptures – 17 figures and part of a frieze that decorated the 2,500-year-old Parthenon temple...
New York Post

Nigerian stowaways found on ship’s rudder seeking asylum in Spain

Three African stowaways who were pictured perching on a ship’s rudder at the end of their 11-day journey from Nigeria to the Canary Islands are seeking asylum in Spain, officials said Wednesday. Human rights group Walking Borders demanded the Madrid government intervene to prevent the men from being returned to Nigeria and urged it to assess their cases individually. The asylum-seekers’ identities and their motives for embarking on the perilous journey atop the rudder of the Maltese-flagged oil tanker Alithini II haven’t been made public. “The conditions of the journey are already an indication that something very serious may be behind it because...
The Independent

Haiti prime minister ousts top officials amid US sanctions

Prime Minister Ariel Henry has dismissed Haiti’s justice minister, interior minister and its government commissioner in a fresh round of political upheaval. Former Justice Minister Berto Dorcé first fired Government Commissioner Jacques Lafontant on Henry’s orders before being ousted himself days later along with Interior Minister Liszt Quitel, according to documents that The Associated Press obtained on Monday.Quitel had previously served as justice minister.Henry did not say why the officials were removed, and his spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment.Henry has become Haiti’s interior minister while still serving as prime minister, and Emmelie Prophète Milcé was named...
The Independent

The ‘death boats’ carrying victims of a cost-of-living crisis in Morocco

This article first appeared in our partner site, Independent ArabiaA tragedy that rocked a village on the outskirts of the city of Fquih Ben Salah in central Morocco earlier this year has reignited debate on the human cost of the so-called “boats of death”, which transport people illegally to European shores.A rubber dinghy carrying 46 people, including a father and his teenage son, most of whom belonged to a deprived rural area on the outskirts of Fquih Ben Salah drowned after the engine caught fire in early September. The victims were seeking to cross the Atlantic to Spain from the...
The Next Web

Europe, take note: France bans short-haul flights

France has been given the green light to ban short-haul domestic flights. Specifically, between locations where there is a train alternative that takes less than 2.5 hours. When the French government suggested the measure in 2021 as part of the country’s Climate Law, it was contested by the Union of French Airports (UAF) and the European branch of the Airports Council International (ACI Europe).
AFP

'European California' Portugal woos Americans seeking better life

Nathan Hadlock moved to Portugal to escape the violence and lack of social welfare he saw in the United States, while still enjoying the sun and sea he had loved in California. "And there are retired people who sell everything in the States so they can enjoy a good retirement in Portugal."
Dr. E.C. Beuck

A Letter Bomb And Packages Have Been Sent To Ukrainian Embassies In Europe

Official portrait of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro KulebaPhoto byGovernment of Ukraine, Ministry of Foreign Affairs via Wikimedia Commons. Multiple Ukrainian embassies and consulates across Europe have received “bloody packages,” some of which contain parts of animals like eyes, in what appears to be an attempt to intimidate and inflict terror upon Ukrainian diplomatic staff as the war with Russia continues. These packages give a bit of insight about the people that are upset with Ukrainian resistance to Russia’s invasion.
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
75K+
Followers
114K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy