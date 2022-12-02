The Washington region saw higher unemployment in October than a month before but the rate was down from a year ago, according to new federal data. With 3,372,711 counted in the civilian workforce and 110,782 looking for jobs, the Washington region’s unemployment rate of 3.3 percent in October was up from 3.1 percent a month before but down from 4.1 percent in October 2021, according to figures reported Dec. 1 by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.

