Madison headed to state title football game
One undefeated Class 6 tournament team has been conquered, now the Madison Warhawks need to outscore another with a perfect record to win their first Virginia High School League state football championship. Madison (11-3) never trailed as it knocked off the previously undefeated and host Fairfax Lions, 31-21, Dec. 3...
Police: D.C. man dies in Beltway collision
A 71-year-old District of Columbia man died Dec. 1 following a five-vehicle crash on the northbound main lanes of Interstate 495 near the Dulles Toll Road exit in Tysons, Virginia State Police said. State police responded to the accident at 6:52 a.m. The victim, Robert A. Blakely, was ejected from...
Police: Multiple armed-robbery incidents reported
The Arlington County Police Department reported a number of armed-robbery incidents over the past week. • On Nov. 25 at 4:36 a.m., an individual was walking in the area of 7th Street South and South Walter Reed Drive when two individuals approached, threatened him with what he thought was a firearm and demanded his personal belongings.
Saint Nick will be making a stop at Freeman Store
Saint Nick is taking a well-deserved break from supervising the elves and will visit the Freeman Store & Museum in Vienna on Sunday, Dec. 11 from noon to 2 p.m. The museum shop also will be open for holiday-gift purchases. The Freeman Store is located at 131 Church St., N.E.....
Police Beat, 12/1/22 edition
News of crime and punishment across Arlington. •• On Nov. 19 at 3:10 a.m., two individuals entered a business in the 5700 block of Langston Boulevard, brandished a firearm and demanded money from the employee, Arlington police said. The suspects stole a cash drawer and fled the scene on...
Police: Numerous brandishing incidents reported countywide
The Arlington County Police Department has reported a host of brandishing incidents in recent days. • On Nov. 25 at 8:33 a.m., a woman was driving on southbound Interstate 395 at South Glebe Road when the male driver of another vehicle began yelling at her and allegedly displayed a firearm, Arlington police said.
Long-ago road finally going to be expunged from the record
LBJ was in the White House, “Get Smart” was on NBC and lots of American troops were headed to Vietnam the last time anybody actually drove a car over what is now known as “original North Quincy Street” across from the eastern edge of the Washington-Liberty High School campus.
Regional unemployment down from year ago
The Washington region saw higher unemployment in October than a month before but the rate was down from a year ago, according to new federal data. With 3,372,711 counted in the civilian workforce and 110,782 looking for jobs, the Washington region’s unemployment rate of 3.3 percent in October was up from 3.1 percent a month before but down from 4.1 percent in October 2021, according to figures reported Dec. 1 by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Girl walking home from school reports suspicious driver
A juvenile was walking home from her designated school bus stop near Fairway Drive and Old Courthouse Road, N.E. on Dec. 1 at 2:31 p.m. when she observed a transit van parked across Fairway Drive, Vienna police said. As the juvenile walked past the van, the driver made a U-turn...
Police: Peeper departs when yelled at by resident
On Nov. 30 at 10:23 p.m., a woman was in her home in the 5800 block of 27th Street North when she observed a man in the rear yard looking into the home through a glass door, Arlington police said. The victim yelled, causing the suspect to flee, police said.
Police: Carjacking attempts yield mixed results
Arlington County police reported several carjacking incidents over the past week. • On Nov. 26 at 6:37 p.m., a woman exited her parked vehicle in the 1700 block of North Uhle Street when an individual approached, opened the door and ordered her to exit, Arlington police said. The victim exited...
After month of free fares, VRE ridership dips
Here’s more proof, if any was needed, that the most impactful four-letter word in the English language really does stare with an “f.”. Virginia Railway Express’s average daily ridership dropped nearly 10 percent from September to October, according to new counts, as the commuter-rail line reinstated fares that had been eliminated systemwide in September.
Republicans prep list of contenders for Electoral Board
The Arlington County Republican Committee is on the verge of submitting names that will form the candidate pool for Arlington’s next Electoral Board member, party leaders said Nov. 29. About five qualified candidates have expressed interest in the post, party chairman Lori Urban and GOP spokesman Matthew Hurtt told...
Police: Malicious-wounding incidents involve hands, spatula
Arlington County police reported a number of malicious-wounding incidents over the past week. • On Nov. 23 at 3:30 p.m., a verbal altercation in the 3400 block of Washington Boulevard escalated when one of the parties struck the other with a spatula, causing a laceration, Arlington police said. The victim...
Police report several incidents of grand larceny
The Arlington County Police Department reported several incidents of grand larceny in recent days. • On Nov. 23 at 2:55 p.m., an individual in the area of North Jackson Street at Wilson Boulevard reported seeing an individual rummaging through his vehicle, Arlington police said. The victim followed the suspect, at...
More victims sought in ‘cash-for-gold’ robberies in Fairfax
Fairfax County detectives are seeking additional people who may have been victimized in a recent cash-for-gold robbery scheme in the McLean area. On Oct. 29, a victim was driving home, when he saw three people on the side of Interstate 495 and stopped to provide aid. A woman in the stranded group said they needed money to continue their travels. She showed the victim a watch and gold jewelry and requested cash in exchange for the items, police said.
Police: Woman reports being touched inappropriately on street
On Nov. 28 at 10:38 p.m., a woman was walking in the 1300 block of North Troy Street when a man approached her from behind, lifted her jacket and touched her inappropriately, Arlington police said. The suspect fled when the victim screamed. The suspect is described as a younger male,...
Holiday gift drive coming to Vienna
The Committee for Helping Others (CHO) is hosting a holiday-gift drive on Friday, Dec. 9 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Vienna Presbyterian Church, 124 Park St., N.E. New toys for infants through age 8 and gift cards for older children are being sought. In addition, grocery gift cards are sought to enable families in need have a festive holiday season.
Editor’s Notebook: Let’s get rrrrready to rrrrrumble!
Kindly Uncle Scotty says it every election cycle to candidates who are challenging incumbents: Do not waste the electorate’s time if you are not, early on, going to explain to the public what the incumbent is doing to merit being denied a new term in office. And yet how...
Police: Man locks himself in convenience-store bathroom
An employee at Wawa, 465 Maple Ave., W., told Vienna police on Nov. 25 at 4:56 a.m. a man had locked himself inside the bathroom for several hours. The man then allegedly became verbally aggressive with the employee, police said. Officers located the man and, at the request of the...
