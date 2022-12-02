Read full article on original website
Related
technewstoday.com
How to Find Hidden Cameras Using Mobile Phones
Whether you are in a hotel room or a changing room, someone might be using hidden cameras to keep an eye on you. It’s a clear privacy violation that you can not overlook. Luckily, the smartphone in your pocket comes in handy to find those hidden cameras and prevent any possible mishaps. From using the built-in camera and flashlight on your phone to using applications, you can easily uncover them.
Your smartphone camera is spying on you even when the screen is off – how to stop ‘selfie spies’
THE suspect ways that stalkers use phone cameras to spy on people have been revealed. A researcher has blogged about the ways his app can be use against those with smartphones. University student and researcher Syzmon Sidor said in a blog post that the Android app he has written uses...
The One Setting You Should Always Have Turned Off For A Faster iPhone
How slow is your iPhone to load pages or download apps? If you rolled your eyes at even the thought of that question, you may be in need of a few good tips to speed things along. There are a few reasons why your phone could be snail-slow. While it’s possible that your device is getting up there in age or the battery needs to be replaced, there’s also a good chance that some of its settings are set in a way that isn’t doing you any favors. The good news? There’s a quick fix for that. This is the one setting you should always have turned off for a faster iPhone.
Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It
Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
Android Authority
How to tell if your phone has been cloned
With our ever-increasing reliance on smartphones, a lot of personal and private information is stored on them. From pictures and messages you don’t want others to see to important banking and other financial info, there isn’t much we don’t store on our phones. Keeping our devices safe and secure is essential, and while device makers have made it harder for malicious actors, vulnerabilities pop up surprisingly often. Here’s how to tell if your phone has been cloned.
Every Android phone owner must check settings – someone may be watching
APPS have access to all sorts on your phone but thankfully you can control most of it. Many of them will probably have a perfectly legitimate reason to request access to a certain part of your phone. For example, WhatsApp needs permission to access your contacts in order to find...
iPhones have a hidden keyboard that lets you type faster
We’re all used to typing away on our phones, but did you know there’s a way we could all be doing it faster? The QWERTY keyboard is used by millions of people around the world everyday. However, there’s a new keyboard people can access with the latest update which is potentially quicker. iPhone users who downloaded the latest iOS 16 update can now use the Dvorak keyboard. Despite the fact it’ll be unfamiliar to many people, it’s not a new concept in and of itself. The keyboard was first used back in 1936 after being invented by psychologist August Dvorak. Sign up...
If You See This USB Charger In A Hotel Or Airbnb, Get Out & Call The Police
It might seem like a courtesy to have it in the room, but it is anything but.
9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay
We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
Samsung Galaxy users just got a brilliant free upgrade
Users of Samsung's Android phones can utilise a brilliant iPhone feature
4 dangerous Android malware apps discovered on Google Play
No matter how legitimate an app looks, there’s always a chance that it’s actually malicious. We see this time and time again on the Google Play store, and this week, yet another batch of malicious apps has been uncovered. Even worse, these apps are still active on Google’s app store at the time of writing, so be sure to avoid them at all costs.
technewstoday.com
How to Empty Trash on Android
When you delete files from your PC, it goes to the recycle bin and stays there indefinitely. Unlike PCs, Android devices don’t have such trash or recycle bin. However, many Android apps have built-in trash systems that store files for a specific time. If you have a massive build-up...
CNET
Is Google Tracking You? Here's How to Check and Stop It
If someone kept a log of where you go every day you'd probably be a little creeped out, and that's what some companies do. If you have one of Google's apps on your iPhone or Android device, for example, there's a chance the company knows your location. Even though your Google account's location history is disabled by default, some Google apps could be storing your location with a timestamp.
3 Facebook Settings You Should Change Immediately, According To Security Experts
To keep Facebook or not to keep Facebook has been a raging debate for some people for the last decade or so. While many Facebook users chose to jump ship after Mark Zuckerberg testified in the Cambridge Analytica Privacy Lawsuit, many more simply feel like they’ve invested too much time, too much sharing, and too many photos on the platform to watch it all dissolve. But you don’t have to choose between Facebook and your privacy and security, either. There are Facebook settings you can change that can help keep you safer on the platform.
11 Gifts You Should Buy for Christmas Now — Before They Sell Out
Suddenly it's November and you haven't even thought about who you're buying gifts for--or what you're going to buy them. This year, Americans plan to spend about $930 on gifts, which is up from $837...
Benzinga
A $1,000 Investment In Apple Just After Thanksgiving Could Be Worth This Much By The End Of The Year
Apple, Inc.’s AAPL stock is down about 16.1% in the year-to-date period. The decline is almost in line with the performance of the broader market, with the S&P 500 Index down about 15.5% during the period. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has plunged a steeper 28.2% during the period.
knowtechie.com
DuckDuckGo now blocks ‘all known trackers’ on Android
DuckDuckGo’s Android privacy feature, App Tracking Protection, is now available to all users after a year of closed beta testing. The feature completely blocks all third-party trackers on the Android device it is installed on. That’s important, as it keeps your digital fingerprint out of the hands of advertisers.
CBS News
Walmart is practically giving away this The Pioneer Woman 19-piece cookware set on Cyber Monday for $49
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Walmart has a number of amazing Cyber Monday kitchen deals right now, but this is one of the best (and...
CNET
Meta Trained an AI on 48M Science Papers. It Was Shut Down After 2 Days
In the first year of the pandemic, science happened at light speed. More than 100,000 papers were published on COVID in those first 12 months -- an unprecedented human effort that produced an unprecedented deluge of new information. It would have been impossible to read and comprehend every one of...
Digital Trends
Walmart’s 55-inch TV for $188 deal is over — here’s the next best thing
The Walmart Black Friday sale is underway already, giving customers a chance to beat the rush and get products they want now while still enjoying Black Friday prices. That means we’re seeing some amazing discounts on TVs. One such deal was being able to buy a 55-inch TCL 4K TV for only $188. The TV deal sold out fast so if you missed out and you’re still looking for a great bargain, we’ve found one. Right now, you can buy a 50-inch Onn. 4K TV for just $238 instead of $268. Sure, it’s not quite as sweet a deal but we still think it’s worth your time. Here’s why you need it.
Comments / 0