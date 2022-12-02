ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Get this Windows 11 laptop for less than $100 at Walmart today

The Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is down to an unbelievably low price of $99 from the Walmart Black Friday sale, following a $130 discount that more than halves its original price of $229, for one of the cheapest laptops that you can buy today. Taking advantage of early Black Friday deals will let you avoid the rush of the shopping holiday, so that’s one more reason for you to take advantage of this offer. You need to hurry though, because we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow.
technewstoday.com

17 Ways to Save Battery on Android

Smartphones these days come equipped with newer features, stronger processing power and bigger displays. Some flagship phones even come with advanced features like split-screen multitasking and heart rate monitors. So naturally, these aspects require more battery power on your phone. Although manufacturers have incorporated larger batteries to support stronger phones,...
technewstoday.com

How to Enable USB Debugging in Windows

USB debugging is one of the developer features in Android that lets your phone or tablet communicate with a computer. Therefore, you’ll have to first enable the Developer mode before you get the option to turn it on. Generally, Android developers utilize this feature to test their recently programmed...
technewstoday.com

How to Fix Error Code 0x00000e on Windows

When your computer alerts you to a problem, the error code might make things seem even more mysterious at first. It’s not intuitive to be able to guess what each one means, and error code 0x00000e is a little more complicated than most because it can denote multiple problems.
Digital Trends

This 15-inch Dell laptop is just $250 today, but it’s selling fast

Shopping for a new Dell laptop? We’ve got one of the most amazing laptop deals for you! This Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop is just $250 today, down from $330, saving you a massive $80 off the usual price. Dell laptops are big sellers, and this deal is sure to fly off the shelves, so if you like the look of it, add it to your basket and check out now, before it sells out.
technewstoday.com

How to Open CFG File in Windows and macOS

You won’t be able to open CFG files by default because your computer hasn’t assigned a default application to open it. If you try to open it, you will be told to select a corresponding application with which you want to open the file. If you need to...
technewstoday.com

How to Fix Dark Spot on Samsung TV

If a dark spot hides a significant part of your TV screen, it can severely affect your viewing experience. While there are many reasons why the dark spots appear, they are generally developed over time due to dust and debris collected in the internal components of the TV. Mainly, the display components like a diffusion layer and reflector sheet are affected.
technewstoday.com

How to Turn on Mobile Data on iPhone and Android

With the introduction of 5G, mobile data brings improved data speeds and more versatility. While Wi-Fi only covers a limited range, mobile data can be accessed from anywhere as long as you have a network signal and data plan. In order to access the internet on your phone, you need...
pocketnow.com

Save up to $100 on the latest Apple iPad Air, iPad 10th Gen, and more

Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In case you missed out on the latest Apple iPad Air during the Black Friday sale, it's not too late. Amazon is offering major discounts on both the 2022 iPad Air and the latest 10th Gen entry-level iPad, bringing them back to Black Friday prices. Introduced at the price of $599, the 64GB variant of the M1 iPad Air is now available for $499. If the 64GB variant isn't enough for you, Amazon is also offering discounts on the 256GB model, which you can now purchase only for $649, down from $749.
technewstoday.com

[Solved] Devices and Printers Hangs on Windows

The Devices and Printer setting in the Control Panel can sometimes hang or become unresponsive. It can hinder you from adding new devices and printers or configuring the settings of an already added device. This issue usually occurs due to corrupted system files, blocked services, interfering processes, or even bugs...
SPY

Samsung’s Best Tablets Are On Sale Right Now for Cyber Monday — Save $200 While You Can

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. The Galaxy Tab A8 is Samsung’s affordable alternative to the premium-priced Tab S8, S8+ and S8 Ultra, and right now, the Tab A8 is even more affordable. For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is discounted by $90, dropping the price to just $140. Samsung has been pulling out all the stops for its Black Friday-Cyber Monday sale, and for Android lovers, the company makes the best iPad alternatives on the market right now. And at this price,...
technewstoday.com

How to Turn Off Shortcut Notifications

With shortcuts, you can create different personal automation, like changing the charging sound of an iPhone, changing app icons, and so on. However, it will notify you with a pop-up message every time you use the apps. Also, your shortcut app notifications start piling up every time you use the...
makeuseof.com

NVIDIA and AMD Fix 30+ Security Holes: Update Your Graphics Driver Now

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Gamers and professionals use NVIDIA and AMD graphics cards to get more power than graphics integrated into CPUs, and they receive updates regularly. These updates add new features, support for the latest games, bug fixes, and performance improvements.
technewstoday.com

How to Install and Update Your Printer Driver in Windows

Windows has built-in system files and drivers for printers to work without the need for any additional software. So, when you add a printer through Windows settings, the driver is automatically installed. However, you may need to reinstall it in case the driver gets corrupted or isn’t working correctly. There...
notebookcheck.net

Lenovo stealthily adds AMD Mendocino APU options to its IdeaPad 1 budget laptops

AMD Laptop Ryzen (Zen) Even though AMD announced the Mendocino mobile processors with Zen 2 cores and RDNA 2 iGPUs back in September, laptop OEMs are not really rushing to offer devices powered by these budget-oriented APUs. Up until now, only Acer officially announced some Aspire 3 models with the new entry-level chips, but it looks like Lenovo is also jumping on the bandwagon, although without fanfare, as the IdeaPad 1 series appear now to feature Mendocino-powered variants.
Top Speed

Sick Of Bringing Your Car To The Mechanic? This Company Brings The Mechanic To You

New cars are great. Every car lover should have the chance to experience what it’s like to drive a brand-new vehicle off the dealer’s lot for the first time. That said, you also get a certain satisfaction from taking great care of your old car — a sense of pride from making it last as long as possible.
CNET

iOS 16.1.2 Arrives With a Few Updates and Fixes

Apple released iOS 16.1.2 on Wednesday with a few fixes and updates. The update comes three weeks after the release of iOS 16.1.1 and more than a month after the release of iOS 16.1. This latest iOS includes some security updates, improved compatibility with wireless carriers and improvements to crash...

Comments / 0

Community Policy