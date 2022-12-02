Windows Updates are known for bringing the latest features and security updates to your computer. However, it doesn’t do any harm to your computer. But sometimes, you might face weird issues. One such issue is the printer not working after the Windows update. The issue might appear because your printer driver files are incompatible with the latest windows version. But luckily, fixing the issue is not so complicated. Below, you will find a few solutions to fix the issue, starting with basic troubleshooting.

9 DAYS AGO