Read full article on original website
Related
4 dangerous Android malware apps discovered on Google Play
No matter how legitimate an app looks, there’s always a chance that it’s actually malicious. We see this time and time again on the Google Play store, and this week, yet another batch of malicious apps has been uncovered. Even worse, these apps are still active on Google’s app store at the time of writing, so be sure to avoid them at all costs.
CNET
Clearing Your Android Web Browser's Cookies, Cache Helps Clean Up Your Phone
Your Android phone is online constantly, and your web browser in particular is picking up data from all the different websites you visit. Much of that data builds up in your web browser app -- whether you are using Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet -- storing it as part of the cookies and cache within those apps. This data can be helpful for websites you regularly frequent, letting them load faster with your accounts already logged in.
CNET
How to Unsend or Recall an Email on Your iPhone
You ever get that wave of regret wash over you after firing off an email? In the seconds after sending it, maybe you've realized that you've made a major grammatical mistake that urgently needs to be corrected. Or maybe you sent the email to the wrong person, and now you desperately want the email back in your inbox and away from the unintended recipient.
technewstoday.com
How to Fix Error Code 0x00000e on Windows
When your computer alerts you to a problem, the error code might make things seem even more mysterious at first. It’s not intuitive to be able to guess what each one means, and error code 0x00000e is a little more complicated than most because it can denote multiple problems.
These fake Android file manager apps steal banking logins
Android device owners beware — more malicious apps have been discovered on the Google Play store. Bitdefender’s cybersecurity team says several fake Android file manager apps are infecting Android devices with the SharkBot banking malware. These fake apps are no longer available on the store, but they might still be on your phone. Screenshots of the store pages show that thousands of Android users downloaded these malicious apps.
iOS 16.2 will let you dramatically change your home screen — here’s how
The iOS 16.2 beta contains the option to drastically change your iPhone home screen through Custom Accessibility Mode.
I’m a tech expert – never ignore these Android ‘red flags’ or it could cost you
DON'T ignore the "red flags" that could save you from an Android cyber-catastrophe. Cyber-experts have revealed warning signs that Android phone owners need to be aware of when downloading apps. You might think it's safe to get apps from the Google Play store. But dodgy apps often make their way...
technewstoday.com
9 Ways to Fix if Laptop Won’t Shutdown on Windows
When the shutdown function is called, Windows starts closing all the applications and unloading open handles from memory. Then, it activates the ACPI drivers to cut off power from the battery. But various causes can hinder this process from running smoothly. Faulty peripheral devices attached to the laptop can freeze...
technewstoday.com
6 Ways to Fix “Operation Failed” on Outlook
The operation failed error on Outlook is a common error that can appear in several variations, such as “The operation failed. An object could not be found” or “The operation failed because of a registry or installation problem.” You can encounter such errors, especially when sending/receiving emails, sending a meeting request to a shared calendar, or sending an email with attachments.
The Verge
Android is introducing an accessible reading mode and digital car key sharing
Android has announced a batch of new features for mobile and smartwatch devices, introducing new accessibility tools and quality-of-life updates for digital car keys, Google TV, and watchOS. One of the major announcements is the introduction of a reading mode for Android — a new feature that creates a more accessible screen reading experience without being tied to specific apps.
technewstoday.com
How to Disable Click to Run on Microsoft Office
When you install MS Office, you also get the Click-to-Run feature. It is a streaming technology tool that allows you to speed up the installation process and launch Office before it is even installed on your PC. However, it’s a common norm for this feature to easily be corrupted.
technewstoday.com
How to Turn Off Shortcut Notifications
With shortcuts, you can create different personal automation, like changing the charging sound of an iPhone, changing app icons, and so on. However, it will notify you with a pop-up message every time you use the apps. Also, your shortcut app notifications start piling up every time you use the...
technewstoday.com
How to Open CFG File in Windows and macOS
You won’t be able to open CFG files by default because your computer hasn’t assigned a default application to open it. If you try to open it, you will be told to select a corresponding application with which you want to open the file. If you need to...
technewstoday.com
How to Sort by Date in Microsoft Excel
While making entries in your Excel spreadsheet, you may not have enough time to sort dates beforehand. Although it may sound like a tedious process of sorting dates out, it can be quite useful to keep track of deadlines, birthdays and anniversaries. Excel, being one of the most used spreadsheets,...
technewstoday.com
How to Enable USB Debugging in Windows
USB debugging is one of the developer features in Android that lets your phone or tablet communicate with a computer. Therefore, you’ll have to first enable the Developer mode before you get the option to turn it on. Generally, Android developers utilize this feature to test their recently programmed...
technewstoday.com
17 Ways to Save Battery on Android
Smartphones these days come equipped with newer features, stronger processing power and bigger displays. Some flagship phones even come with advanced features like split-screen multitasking and heart rate monitors. So naturally, these aspects require more battery power on your phone. Although manufacturers have incorporated larger batteries to support stronger phones,...
technewstoday.com
[Solved] Devices and Printers Hangs on Windows
The Devices and Printer setting in the Control Panel can sometimes hang or become unresponsive. It can hinder you from adding new devices and printers or configuring the settings of an already added device. This issue usually occurs due to corrupted system files, blocked services, interfering processes, or even bugs...
Google’s Password Manager has a new, prominent spot in Chrome 108
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. For years now, Google Chrome has had an integrated password manager service that auto-generates strong passwords, remembers account login credentials for you, and helps auto-fill them. However, the lack of a standalone app puts Chrome’s utility at a disadvantage compared to our favorite password managers, all of which have dedicated apps across operating systems. Google started changing this with Chrome 104 in June, and a wider rollout appears to be underway with Chrome 108.
How to Create a Google Chrome Extension Part 2: Image Grabber
This is the second part of the article where I show how to create an Image Grabber Google Chrome Extension. The Image Grabber is an extension that allows extracting all or selected images from any web page, displayed in the Chrome browser, and downloading them as a single ZIP archive.
technewstoday.com
Lenovo Won’t Connect To Wifi? Try These Fixes
No matter how sturdy and well-built the Lenovo Laptops are, they are not immune to the common problems that plague other manufacturers’ devices. Issues with Wi-fi connectivity is one such problem frequently experienced by Lenovo Users. The majority of Lenovo products come with Broadcomm chips, which have been known...
Comments / 0