Read full article on original website
Related
technewstoday.com
6 Ways to Fix “Operation Failed” on Outlook
The operation failed error on Outlook is a common error that can appear in several variations, such as “The operation failed. An object could not be found” or “The operation failed because of a registry or installation problem.” You can encounter such errors, especially when sending/receiving emails, sending a meeting request to a shared calendar, or sending an email with attachments.
technewstoday.com
How to Open CFG File in Windows and macOS
You won’t be able to open CFG files by default because your computer hasn’t assigned a default application to open it. If you try to open it, you will be told to select a corresponding application with which you want to open the file. If you need to...
technewstoday.com
9 Ways to Fix if Laptop Won’t Shutdown on Windows
When the shutdown function is called, Windows starts closing all the applications and unloading open handles from memory. Then, it activates the ACPI drivers to cut off power from the battery. But various causes can hinder this process from running smoothly. Faulty peripheral devices attached to the laptop can freeze...
technewstoday.com
How to Sort by Date in Microsoft Excel
While making entries in your Excel spreadsheet, you may not have enough time to sort dates beforehand. Although it may sound like a tedious process of sorting dates out, it can be quite useful to keep track of deadlines, birthdays and anniversaries. Excel, being one of the most used spreadsheets,...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix Microsoft Compatibility Telemetry High CPU
The Microsoft Compatibility Telemetry or Windows Compatibility Telemetry is a program that periodically sends your diagnostic and usage data to the Microsoft server. Microsoft uses this information to introduce new features and resolve bugs in the system. By default, your system runs this process periodically, during which it can consume...
technewstoday.com
How to Enable USB Debugging in Windows
USB debugging is one of the developer features in Android that lets your phone or tablet communicate with a computer. Therefore, you’ll have to first enable the Developer mode before you get the option to turn it on. Generally, Android developers utilize this feature to test their recently programmed...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix Error Code 0x00000e on Windows
When your computer alerts you to a problem, the error code might make things seem even more mysterious at first. It’s not intuitive to be able to guess what each one means, and error code 0x00000e is a little more complicated than most because it can denote multiple problems.
technewstoday.com
Lenovo Won’t Connect To Wifi? Try These Fixes
No matter how sturdy and well-built the Lenovo Laptops are, they are not immune to the common problems that plague other manufacturers’ devices. Issues with Wi-fi connectivity is one such problem frequently experienced by Lenovo Users. The majority of Lenovo products come with Broadcomm chips, which have been known...
technewstoday.com
How to Disable Click to Run on Microsoft Office
When you install MS Office, you also get the Click-to-Run feature. It is a streaming technology tool that allows you to speed up the installation process and launch Office before it is even installed on your PC. However, it’s a common norm for this feature to easily be corrupted.
technewstoday.com
How to Turn on Mobile Data on iPhone and Android
With the introduction of 5G, mobile data brings improved data speeds and more versatility. While Wi-Fi only covers a limited range, mobile data can be accessed from anywhere as long as you have a network signal and data plan. In order to access the internet on your phone, you need...
technewstoday.com
How to Turn Off Shortcut Notifications
With shortcuts, you can create different personal automation, like changing the charging sound of an iPhone, changing app icons, and so on. However, it will notify you with a pop-up message every time you use the apps. Also, your shortcut app notifications start piling up every time you use the...
technewstoday.com
[Solved] Devices and Printers Hangs on Windows
The Devices and Printer setting in the Control Panel can sometimes hang or become unresponsive. It can hinder you from adding new devices and printers or configuring the settings of an already added device. This issue usually occurs due to corrupted system files, blocked services, interfering processes, or even bugs...
technewstoday.com
How to Turn Off Ad Blocker on Chrome
Although ad blockers make for a smoother browsing experience, they’re not always perfect. This is primarily because sometimes they accidentally block other types of content as well. In this way, there’s a chance you’ll miss out on some information. Another instance is that some websites detect ad-blockers and keep their content locked until you disable them.
technewstoday.com
How to Install and Update Your Printer Driver in Windows
Windows has built-in system files and drivers for printers to work without the need for any additional software. So, when you add a printer through Windows settings, the driver is automatically installed. However, you may need to reinstall it in case the driver gets corrupted or isn’t working correctly. There...
technewstoday.com
Switch Dock Not Working? Try these Fixes
When the Dock does not work, both the display and USB port fails to respond, and the green LED on the corner does not light up. Although it may seem like the faulty power cable is to blame, we cannot rule out other possible causes like HDMI issues, the device being low on power or the device being in an error state.
technewstoday.com
How to Increase Virtual Memory Size on Windows
When the physical RAM installed on the system isn’t enough to meet the demands of the active processes, Windows moves pages of virtual address spaces to the pagefile. This allows the OS to repurpose part of the storage drive as memory in a process known as paging. Thus, to...
technewstoday.com
My Mic Keeps Muting Itself – How Do I Fix It
Imagine attending a virtual meeting/conference, you are about to speak, but your microphone keeps muting automatically. That’s probably not a situation you want to be in. The issue is most likely due to misconfigured settings of the microphone, which can be reset, as an immediate fix. Some applications may take control over the microphone and mute it if you have given them permissions. Or malwares in the form of svchost.exe process can also do so without requiring any permission.
technewstoday.com
How to Fix Dark Spot on Samsung TV
If a dark spot hides a significant part of your TV screen, it can severely affect your viewing experience. While there are many reasons why the dark spots appear, they are generally developed over time due to dust and debris collected in the internal components of the TV. Mainly, the display components like a diffusion layer and reflector sheet are affected.
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “Find My Unavailable. Unable to Connect to Server” Error?
Find My is a tracking feature that helps to locate Apple items and is used for sharing locations with other Apple users. But sometimes, this feature may not work and greets users with an unexpected error message like “Find my unavailable unable to connect to server.” As a result, you will no longer be able to find your lost items.
technewstoday.com
Fix: Sent Items Not Showing in Outlook
Whether you are looking to forward or re-edit a previously sent item to other people, you can find all of them in the Sent Items folder. However, you may sometimes fail to find them in the usual location. This can happen if they have already been deleted, moved or archived....
Comments / 0