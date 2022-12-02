Imagine attending a virtual meeting/conference, you are about to speak, but your microphone keeps muting automatically. That’s probably not a situation you want to be in. The issue is most likely due to misconfigured settings of the microphone, which can be reset, as an immediate fix. Some applications may take control over the microphone and mute it if you have given them permissions. Or malwares in the form of svchost.exe process can also do so without requiring any permission.

