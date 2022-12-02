Own more than one hard drive? Use RAID to lower the chances of data loss. Hard drives (and storage devices in general) have a limited lifespan and, unsurprisingly, fail at some point. For many, this can mean losing years’ worth of personal data, including precious photos and documents. If that’s something you want to avoid, consider using RAID. Short for Redundant Array of Independent Disks, RAID allows you to spread or clone your data across multiple drives for better performance, reliability, or both. Here’s everything you need you need to know about RAID and how it works.

19 HOURS AGO