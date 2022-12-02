Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Facebook Messenger Just Got An Update — Instead Of Emoji, Use Avatar For Quick Reactions
Meta Platforms Inc.’s META Facebook Messenger now allows users to interact with friends and family through in-action avatars. What Happened: On Friday, social media consultant Matt Navarra took to Twitter to share a few screenshots of a new Messenger feature that enables users to set quick reactions in chats to an avatar instead of an emoji.
technewstoday.com
How to Block Emails on Gmail
Alongside personal use, Gmail has proved to be beneficial for many businesses. From sending mass emails to periodic newsletters, it isn’t unlikely for users to get spammed with an inbox full of emails. Gmail provides limited storage space of 15GB, so you would want to block senders that send emails you do not wish to view.
technewstoday.com
How to Disable Click to Run on Microsoft Office
When you install MS Office, you also get the Click-to-Run feature. It is a streaming technology tool that allows you to speed up the installation process and launch Office before it is even installed on your PC. However, it’s a common norm for this feature to easily be corrupted.
technewstoday.com
6 Ways to Fix “Operation Failed” on Outlook
The operation failed error on Outlook is a common error that can appear in several variations, such as “The operation failed. An object could not be found” or “The operation failed because of a registry or installation problem.” You can encounter such errors, especially when sending/receiving emails, sending a meeting request to a shared calendar, or sending an email with attachments.
Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple for ‘controlling users’ but is labeled ‘a hypocrite’ for same behavior
MARK ZUCKERBERG criticized Apple and TikTok in a recent speech at a New York Times conference. The Facebook billionaire called Apple "problematic" for "controlling" user experiences - despite the fact that Meta has faced similar accusations in the past. Zuckerberg made his comments when he appeared via video call at...
'This was ultimately my call': Ashen-faced Mark Zuckerberg is seen on leaked video call telling executives he will lay off 11,000 Meta workers - before firing them by 'cold' email
An emotionless Mark Zuckerberg offered some scant words of encouragement to the 11,000 he laid off on Wednesday, a video call leaked hours after the mass firings has revealed. Provided by one of the workers affected by the layoffs, the portion of the call shows a pale faced Zuckerberg appearing before employees virtually Wednesday, hours after Meta brass circulated a memo saying it was laying off 13 percent of its staff.
Millions of Android users should check phone and delete these apps – or it could cost you
HAVING too many apps could inadvertently cost you more. Think about it, loads of apps means more storage space needed and therefore buying a smartphone with a higher spec or even spending money on cloud storage. Thankfully, Android has some useful tools that allow you to go beyond simply sifting...
Android Authority
How to make photos private on Facebook
Facebook naturally encourages sharing. After all, that’s the whole point of a social network. But there will be times when you will want photos to remain private from people you don’t know that well or do not know at all. This could be your boss, a potential employer who will be interviewing you, or even just random strangers and trolls on the internet. Here’s how to change the privacy settings to make photos private on Facebook. We’ll also cover how to change the privacy settings for Facebook albums.
The 7 best apps for all your group chats
iMessage works great—until one of your friends decides to cross to the Android side of the street. Daniel Korpai / UnsplashMessaging multiple people at once is not difficult if you have the right app.
Digital Trends
What does the lock mean on Snapchat?
If you’re new to Snapchat (or just a casual Snapchat user), you might not be aware of all of its features, including a certain lock-shaped icon. If you’ve ever wondered what that little lock icon means on Snapchat, you’ve come to the right place. In this guide, we’ll explain what the lock is for and how it’s connected to a Snapchat feature.
technewstoday.com
9 Ways to Fix if Laptop Won’t Shutdown on Windows
When the shutdown function is called, Windows starts closing all the applications and unloading open handles from memory. Then, it activates the ACPI drivers to cut off power from the battery. But various causes can hinder this process from running smoothly. Faulty peripheral devices attached to the laptop can freeze...
Couple Discovers “Secret” Livestream on Hotel TV That’s Seriously Creeping TikTok Out
In a TikTok that looks like a scene from a scary movie or a strange psychological thriller, a user on the platform by the name of Darby (@darbyjjones) went viral for uploading a horrifying clip. In the video, she shows how an image of what appears to be a live...
technewstoday.com
[Solved] Devices and Printers Hangs on Windows
The Devices and Printer setting in the Control Panel can sometimes hang or become unresponsive. It can hinder you from adding new devices and printers or configuring the settings of an already added device. This issue usually occurs due to corrupted system files, blocked services, interfering processes, or even bugs...
technewstoday.com
How to Enable USB Debugging in Windows
USB debugging is one of the developer features in Android that lets your phone or tablet communicate with a computer. Therefore, you’ll have to first enable the Developer mode before you get the option to turn it on. Generally, Android developers utilize this feature to test their recently programmed...
technewstoday.com
How to Open CFG File in Windows and macOS
You won’t be able to open CFG files by default because your computer hasn’t assigned a default application to open it. If you try to open it, you will be told to select a corresponding application with which you want to open the file. If you need to...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix Error Code 0x00000e on Windows
When your computer alerts you to a problem, the error code might make things seem even more mysterious at first. It’s not intuitive to be able to guess what each one means, and error code 0x00000e is a little more complicated than most because it can denote multiple problems.
technewstoday.com
How to Turn on Mobile Data on iPhone and Android
With the introduction of 5G, mobile data brings improved data speeds and more versatility. While Wi-Fi only covers a limited range, mobile data can be accessed from anywhere as long as you have a network signal and data plan. In order to access the internet on your phone, you need...
technewstoday.com
Lenovo Won’t Connect To Wifi? Try These Fixes
No matter how sturdy and well-built the Lenovo Laptops are, they are not immune to the common problems that plague other manufacturers’ devices. Issues with Wi-fi connectivity is one such problem frequently experienced by Lenovo Users. The majority of Lenovo products come with Broadcomm chips, which have been known...
TechRadar
Chats in Google Messages are about to get even more secure
Google has announced that it's bringing end-to-end encryption to group chats in the Google Messages app. The security upgrade is heading to beta users first before being rolled out more widely. End-to-end encryption means no one, not even Google, can read the content of messages. It's already supported in the...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix Dark Spot on Samsung TV
If a dark spot hides a significant part of your TV screen, it can severely affect your viewing experience. While there are many reasons why the dark spots appear, they are generally developed over time due to dust and debris collected in the internal components of the TV. Mainly, the display components like a diffusion layer and reflector sheet are affected.
