Benzinga

Facebook Messenger Just Got An Update — Instead Of Emoji, Use Avatar For Quick Reactions

Meta Platforms Inc.’s META Facebook Messenger now allows users to interact with friends and family through in-action avatars. What Happened: On Friday, social media consultant Matt Navarra took to Twitter to share a few screenshots of a new Messenger feature that enables users to set quick reactions in chats to an avatar instead of an emoji.
technewstoday.com

How to Block Emails on Gmail

Alongside personal use, Gmail has proved to be beneficial for many businesses. From sending mass emails to periodic newsletters, it isn’t unlikely for users to get spammed with an inbox full of emails. Gmail provides limited storage space of 15GB, so you would want to block senders that send emails you do not wish to view.
technewstoday.com

How to Disable Click to Run on Microsoft Office

When you install MS Office, you also get the Click-to-Run feature. It is a streaming technology tool that allows you to speed up the installation process and launch Office before it is even installed on your PC. However, it’s a common norm for this feature to easily be corrupted.
technewstoday.com

6 Ways to Fix “Operation Failed” on Outlook

The operation failed error on Outlook is a common error that can appear in several variations, such as “The operation failed. An object could not be found” or “The operation failed because of a registry or installation problem.” You can encounter such errors, especially when sending/receiving emails, sending a meeting request to a shared calendar, or sending an email with attachments.
Daily Mail

'This was ultimately my call': Ashen-faced Mark Zuckerberg is seen on leaked video call telling executives he will lay off 11,000 Meta workers - before firing them by 'cold' email

An emotionless Mark Zuckerberg offered some scant words of encouragement to the 11,000 he laid off on Wednesday, a video call leaked hours after the mass firings has revealed. Provided by one of the workers affected by the layoffs, the portion of the call shows a pale faced Zuckerberg appearing before employees virtually Wednesday, hours after Meta brass circulated a memo saying it was laying off 13 percent of its staff.
Android Authority

How to make photos private on Facebook

Facebook naturally encourages sharing. After all, that’s the whole point of a social network. But there will be times when you will want photos to remain private from people you don’t know that well or do not know at all. This could be your boss, a potential employer who will be interviewing you, or even just random strangers and trolls on the internet. Here’s how to change the privacy settings to make photos private on Facebook. We’ll also cover how to change the privacy settings for Facebook albums.
Popular Science

The 7 best apps for all your group chats

iMessage works great—until one of your friends decides to cross to the Android side of the street. Daniel Korpai / UnsplashMessaging multiple people at once is not difficult if you have the right app.
Digital Trends

What does the lock mean on Snapchat?

If you’re new to Snapchat (or just a casual Snapchat user), you might not be aware of all of its features, including a certain lock-shaped icon. If you’ve ever wondered what that little lock icon means on Snapchat, you’ve come to the right place. In this guide, we’ll explain what the lock is for and how it’s connected to a Snapchat feature.
technewstoday.com

9 Ways to Fix if Laptop Won’t Shutdown on Windows

When the shutdown function is called, Windows starts closing all the applications and unloading open handles from memory. Then, it activates the ACPI drivers to cut off power from the battery. But various causes can hinder this process from running smoothly. Faulty peripheral devices attached to the laptop can freeze...
technewstoday.com

[Solved] Devices and Printers Hangs on Windows

The Devices and Printer setting in the Control Panel can sometimes hang or become unresponsive. It can hinder you from adding new devices and printers or configuring the settings of an already added device. This issue usually occurs due to corrupted system files, blocked services, interfering processes, or even bugs...
technewstoday.com

How to Enable USB Debugging in Windows

USB debugging is one of the developer features in Android that lets your phone or tablet communicate with a computer. Therefore, you’ll have to first enable the Developer mode before you get the option to turn it on. Generally, Android developers utilize this feature to test their recently programmed...
technewstoday.com

How to Open CFG File in Windows and macOS

You won’t be able to open CFG files by default because your computer hasn’t assigned a default application to open it. If you try to open it, you will be told to select a corresponding application with which you want to open the file. If you need to...
technewstoday.com

How to Fix Error Code 0x00000e on Windows

When your computer alerts you to a problem, the error code might make things seem even more mysterious at first. It’s not intuitive to be able to guess what each one means, and error code 0x00000e is a little more complicated than most because it can denote multiple problems.
technewstoday.com

How to Turn on Mobile Data on iPhone and Android

With the introduction of 5G, mobile data brings improved data speeds and more versatility. While Wi-Fi only covers a limited range, mobile data can be accessed from anywhere as long as you have a network signal and data plan. In order to access the internet on your phone, you need...
technewstoday.com

Lenovo Won’t Connect To Wifi? Try These Fixes

No matter how sturdy and well-built the Lenovo Laptops are, they are not immune to the common problems that plague other manufacturers’ devices. Issues with Wi-fi connectivity is one such problem frequently experienced by Lenovo Users. The majority of Lenovo products come with Broadcomm chips, which have been known...
TechRadar

Chats in Google Messages are about to get even more secure

Google has announced that it's bringing end-to-end encryption to group chats in the Google Messages app. The security upgrade is heading to beta users first before being rolled out more widely. End-to-end encryption means no one, not even Google, can read the content of messages. It's already supported in the...
technewstoday.com

How to Fix Dark Spot on Samsung TV

If a dark spot hides a significant part of your TV screen, it can severely affect your viewing experience. While there are many reasons why the dark spots appear, they are generally developed over time due to dust and debris collected in the internal components of the TV. Mainly, the display components like a diffusion layer and reflector sheet are affected.

