ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrepreneur

What is a Good Dividend Yield? What You Need to Know

By Thomas Hughes
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fUO5i_0jUza2AW00

Put simply, dividends are the primary method by which a publicly traded company returns profits to shareholders.

Are you ready to understand “What is a good dividend yield?” in simple terms? You may also want to simplify your knowledge of what a dividend is and why you might want to buy one.

In this article, we go into deep detail on what makes a good dividend yield, how to calculate dividend yield, what “high” and “low” dividend yield is and what it means. Let’s dive in.

What is Dividend Yield?

The dividend yield refers to the amount of money a stock pays when you own it. Dividends are money a company pays to investors, usually from earnings (but not always). They are a foundational reason to own stocks and one of the reasons why the stock market exists. Investments pay you to own them, either through capital gains or profits. Dividends show how a company in today’s stock market pays profits to shareholders.

What is a good dividend yield for a portfolio? Naturally, it’s a tougher question to answer.

What is a Good Dividend Yield?

What is a good dividend yield? It’s a loaded question.

What is good for one company may not be good for another and neither may be good for your portfolio. A good yield is one that a company can sustain as they pay it. A regularly paid dividend is the foundation of a buy-and-hold mentality and something most companies hope for and strive to achieve.

For easy reference, a good yield should be high relative to the broad market S&P 500 and the company’s peers. Ironically, you don’t even have to own stock for more than a day to get the dividend. To find out how, you need to know about the ex-date versus the day of record .

How is Dividend Yield Calculated?

The dividend yield is an easy calculation. You determine yield by dividing the dividend payout amount by the stock price. There are two ways to calculate yield: You can use the dividend payments over the trailing twelve-month (TTM) period and you can also use the expected dividend payments over the coming twelve-month period.

Why is Dividend Yield Useful?

The dividend yield is useful because it is one of only two reasons to own a stock — growth and dividends:

  1. Growth: The company is growing and the stock will be worth more in the future.
  2. Dividends: The company shares its profits in the form of dividends. Dividends are also useful as a means of generating income, leveraging your portfolio by dividend reinvestment and they can help offset inflation decay.

What is a good annual dividend yield? One that makes you smile when you think about it. One way to find those is to use the best dividend stocks tool .

When is a Dividend Yield too Low?

When is a dividend yield too low? You have to answer that question for yourself.

Some of the reasons why it might be too low may be due to your portfolio strategy, the yield relative to peers, the yield relative to the S&P 500 and the risk relative to owning bonds. If the goal of the portfolio is low risk and you want to achieve income with no need for capital gains, your threshold may be lower than if the portfolio was more risk tolerant and if you were looking for growth.

In all cases, consider owning a number of dividend stocks for diversification and safety.

When is a Dividend Yield too High?

At face value, no dividend yield is too high because higher is better as long as it is sustainable. In reality, dividends have to be sustainable in order to be attractive to investors. Unfortunately, high yields are not always sustainable.

A dividend is too high when the company cannot sustain the payment. If there is risk of a dividend cut or suspension, that could weigh on the share price and worse, it could cause the loss of capital if the cut or suspension comes to pass.

What is good dividend yield? In this case, it’s a dividend you can rely on.

What Causes a High Dividend Yield?

There are many reasons that could affect the yield dividend stocks , including the payout amount and the price action. Let’s take a look at a few reasons more in depth:

  1. A stock’s dividend yield is a function of its payment. Assuming the stock’s price remains static, the higher the payment, the higher the yield. The problem (or opportunity) for investors and traders, depending on how you look at it, is that a stock’s price is rarely static.
  2. A stock’s dividend yield is also a function of its price action. Assuming the dividend distribution amount remains static, which so often is the case, an upward movement in the stock price will reduce yield. The inverse of this is true if the stock’s price moves lower. In that case, the yield would move higher and open up a potentially high-yield opportunity for investors.
  3. A stock’s dividend yield is also a function of data. Sometimes the data used to determine the yield that is displayed is based on past results and not relevant to the future. One example is an MLP, REIT or shipping stock that pays its monthly payment based on income. In some cases, traditional corporations are governed by managed distribution plans that dictate how much, how often and when a dividend payment can get paid out. For example, the company Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ: CALM) cannot make a distribution for any quarter with negative earnings and the company cannot make a distribution until those lost earnings are made up.
  4. News can have a big impact on the yield. For example, news displayed on websites and in stock searches may send a stock price into the trash bin and spark a massive spike in yield. The trouble with this type of “high yield” is that the news may have already included a dividend cut or suspension or may lead to one in the future.

Evaluating High Dividends for Risk

High dividends are attractive to investors because more is better, right? In the case of dividends, high payouts can be a red flag or, in some cases, an indication of trouble that has already happened. Check out a list of things to review to know whether a stock’s high yield is worth buying or not.

Compare the Yield with Peers

Dividend-paying stocks in the same sector tend to pay out similar yields relative to their values. The first thing to check when evaluating a high yield is to see if it is abnormally high for the group. A higher-than-average yield is one thing — it could signal an opportunity. However, a significantly higher yield is reason enough to dig deeper into the details.

You get what you pay for. What you don’t want to pay for is a distribution cut or suspension that will leave share prices in the dust.

Check Out Dividend Statistics

Most stock websites will publish a list of commonly followed dividend statistics that you can use to weed out risky high-yield stocks. Among these metrics is the payout ratio, the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) and the years of consecutive increase.

The payout ratio tells you how much of a company’s earnings are paid out in dividends. In this case, lower is better and higher is worse. The higher the payout ratio, the less room in the cash flow for dividend increases or paying for other things like growth.

The next statistic is the CAGR, which tells you the pace of distribution increase which can be more important than yield. The higher the CAGR, the better, because it means the yield on investment continues to grow and should grow at a similar pace in the future.

The final statistic is the number of years of increases. This figure can tell you a lot because a history of sustained dividend increases can be a powerful reason to buy and hold a stock. The top dividend stocks have a decades-long track record of dividend increases.

Check the Balance Sheet

It doesn’t take an accountant to see red flags on a balance sheet. The easy numbers to look for include cash and equivalents (known as liquidity) and the company's debts, both short and long term. If the company has a healthy cash balance and little to no debt, the cash flow is unimpeded by debt payments and free for use.

If not, the company may have a hard time paying out dividends or sustaining its record of consecutive annual increases. You can check the leverage ratio, a measure of how much debt the company carries relative to its assets. In this case, low is good. A leverage ratio under three is very good; under 10 is okay depending on the reason why the debt exists.

Learn What Others Say About the Stock

Finally, what do others say about the stock? Check the analyst's ratings and the trend in analyst sentiment. If the analysts are getting warmer and this matches the fundamental outlook, the high yield dividend stock is likely a good buy. If the analyst's sentiment cools, you may want to avoid it. After that, check the headlines and find out whether the company struggles in any way or faces hurdles that may impact its results.

A Good Dividend Yield is Where You Find it

So, what’s a good dividend yield? Put simply, it’s one the company can sustain and which fits the needs of the portfolio.

You’ll treasure a good dividend yield, but good is relative. A good yield for a tech stock may be a horrible yield for a consumer staple stock — not all types of companies can sustain a “high yield.” To find a good yield, make sure the company can pay it and compare it to others in the sector. If it looks attractive relative to its peers, then it is a good yield.

FAQs

Still have some questions about what makes a good dividend yield? There’s no one single answer to rule them all. However, we’ll dive into some frequently asked questions to help you understand which dividend yields are good and which ones to avoid.

Is a 6% dividend yield good?

A 6% dividend yield is good. That is more than three times what the average S&P 500 company pays and well above the threshold to be considered a “high yield.”

What is a too-high dividend yield?

A too-high dividend yield refers to one that isn’t sustainable. A 10% yield coming from a highly leveraged growth stock isn’t the same as if it were paid by a REIT. To get an understanding of a too-high dividend yield, compare yields within sectors and check out the earnings, free cash flow and balance sheet to see if the company has the money.

What is a good average dividend yield?

A good average dividend yield depends on the sector and stock. Each sector tends to trade at a different valuation and those vary over time. To find “average” dividend yields, compare yields within a sector and with the broad market S&P 500.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy in December

Berkshire Hathaway's oil sector investments have paid off. Kraft Heinz can provide a tasty dividend thanks to its portfolio of well-known international brands. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

2 Unbeatable Dividend Stocks Billionaires Keep Buying in a Bear Market

Despite a turbulent market, the world's most successful investors are still net buyers of dividend-paying stocks. Ray Dalio and Bridgewater Associates made a big bet on healthcare conglomerate Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter. Israel Englander and Millennium Management bought shares of a company that was subsequently acquired by Prologis,...
MICHIGAN STATE
NASDAQ

2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
Motley Fool

Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Seem to Agree on These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023

Wood is a big believer and investor in the high-flying tech sector. Buffett tends to focus on value stocks and those that return lots of capital to shareholders. There are a few stocks the two well-known investors seem to agree on. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool

3 Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement

Duke Energy is more proactive than most utilities in its preparation for the future of the business. Investment manager BlackRock isn't as vulnerable to market weakness as you might fear. Commercial REITs like Realty Income tend to thrive when interest rates are rising. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
INDIANA STATE
Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Make You Richer in 2023 and Beyond

Eli Lilly's strong lineup and pipeline should allow it to remain atop its industry for a long time. Visa benefits from a competitive advantage and a leadership position in a growing market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
TheStreet

U.S. Used Car Market Won't Recover Till 2025; Here's What to Do

Auto consumers likely don’t want to hear it, but some industry analysts say the U.S. used-vehicle market, which has seen prices skyrocket in 2022, won’t recover for three years. That sentiment comes from the car insurance savings app Jerry, which released a report that estimates the used-car market...
ETF Focus

3 Dividend ETF Picks For December 2022

November was the best month of this year so far for dividend stocks. Even with the S&P 500 being down more than 20% at different points during 2022, many dividend ETFs have still been able to post positive returns, cementing their position as one of the most consistent and best-performing groups of 2022. Every dividend ETF posted a positive return last month and the top 30 best-performing funds all gained at least 12%.
Dividend Strategists

5 Small Caps Paying Strong Dividends

Small capitalization stocks are not discussed often among dividend investors as we usually don’t picture “small” companies paying dividends. In general, dividend growers are well-established businesses and some of them are even close to maturity. This partially explains why management decides to share part of its cashflow in dividends rather than reinvesting in their own business activities. Fortunately, there are smaller companies with strong growth potential that also pay dividends. One of small caps’ main advantages lie in their inherent growth potential. They are known to often outperform the market over long periods of time.
IOWA STATE
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

77K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy