Penetration Scanning Must Be Key Part of The Modern Business Arsenal
Security remains among companies’ top challenges, permeating nearly every business decision today. In recent years, bad actors have grown increasingly sophisticated in their methods, indiscriminately targeting companies of all sizes. The threat continues to grow in size and complexity, and unfortunately, no one is out of reach. The pandemic...
SiC and GaN, renewables, electronica
Here’s a RoundUp of this week’s must-read articles – we’ll delve into the latest developments on SiC and GaN reliability, renewables, and electronica 2022!. Also, check News Archives – Power Electronics News and Technical Articles Archives – Power Electronics News for the complete list of news and articles from our website.
Evaluation kit tests flow sensor capabilities
Flusso Ltd. has launched an evaluation kit for its FLS122 flow sensor to help engineers evaluate the new air velocity sensor’s capabilities in their own applications. The company also announced first shipments of the FLS122 with the capability to ramp to over 100 million pieces per year. The company...
Five ways drones will change the way buildings are designed
Drones are already shaping the face of our cities—used for building planning, heritage, construction and safety enhancement. But, as studies by the UK’s Department of Transport have found, swathes of the public have a limited understanding of how drones might be practically applied. It’s crucial that the ways...
Weasels, not pandas, should be the poster animal for biodiversity loss
At the United Nations biodiversity conference that opens in Montreal on Dec. 7, 2022, nations aim to create a new global framework for transforming humanity’s relationship with nature. The conference logo features a human reaching to embrace a panda – but from an ecological perspective, a weasel or badger would be a more appropriate choice. Large mammals with widespread appeal, also known as charismatic megafauna, often represent the highest achievement in biodiversity protection. As the logic goes, saving the tiger, polar bear, wolf or lion means saving an entire ecosystem, since these species often have large ranges and may sit at...
Why wind energy isn’t living up to its pollution-preventing potential
Wind power isn’t cleaning up as much pollution as it could, especially in communities of color and low-income neighborhoods, new research shows. The US’s wind energy boom has already led to billions of dollars of health benefits. But the majority of that hasn’t trickled into communities that have historically been burdened with the most air pollution, finds a study published today in the journal Science Advances. Fortunately, that could change if new wind energy projects are deployed more strategically.
New Intel research charts a course to trillion-transistor chip designs by 2030
Something to look forward to: Intel submitted several research papers to this year’s International Electron Devices Meeting (IEDM), highlighting their plans to pursue new 2D transistor materials and 3D packaging solutions. The new information backs CEO Pat Gelsinger’s previous statements regarding Intel’s upcoming microarchitecture design innovations. According to Intel’s Gary Patton, the new advancements will keep Moore’s Law alive and well for the foreseeable future.
Everything About Software Publisher Certificates
You sell software online, and a customer buys and uses it. Sounds simple, right? However, there is more to selling software. They need to trust that it has come from you and not some third party claiming to be you. Apart from that, they must also know that the software has not been tampered with since its creation. So how do you create that level of trust? Software Publisher Certificates is your answer.
As chatbot sophistication grows, AI debate intensifies
California start-up OpenAI has released a chatbot capable of answering a variety of questions, but its impressive performance has reopened the debate on the risks linked to artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. The conversations with ChatGPT, posted on Twitter by fascinated users, show a kind of omniscient machine, capable of explaining...
DJI’s cheaper Mini 3 drone could launch very soon
It looks like DJI’s getting ready to launch the rumored non-Pro version of its Mini 3 drone. While a set of images posted to Twitter by DJI enthusiast Jasper Ellens offer a closeup of the Mini 3’s retail packaging, another user shared images of the device already on the shelf at a Best Buy in New Jersey.
Three Ryzen 7000 X3D CPUs are reportedly on the way, no 6-core variant planned
Rumor mill: Customers waiting for Zen 4 X3D processors might receive some good news at CES 2023 in January. The latest rumors suggest AMD wants to remove some of the limitations it placed on Zen 3 3D V-Cache, but these reports almost completely contradict earlier ones. Sources have told Quazar...
Sirius XM flaw could’ve let hackers remotely unlock and start cars
A vulnerability affecting Sirius XM’s connected vehicle services could’ve let hackers remotely start, unlock, locate, flash the lights, and honk the horn on cars. Sam Curry, a security engineer at Yuga Labs, worked with a group of security researchers to discover the flaw and outlined their findings in a thread on Twitter (via Gizmodo).
360m Alleged WhatsApp Records Shared Freely on Telegram and Dark Web
Previously we covered the news of a database containing 487 million up-to-date WhatsApp user records from 84 countries being sold online on the hacking forum BreachForums which surfaced as an alternative to popular and now-sized Raidforums. It is worth noting that, as reported by Hackread.com, it is the same forum...
