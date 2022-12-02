Read full article on original website
Related
techaiapp.com
Google CEO Sundar Pichai Pays Tribute to Indian Roots on Being Honoured With Padma Bhushan
“India is a part of me and I carry it with me wherever I go,” Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai has said, as he received the prestigious Padma Bhushan award from the Indian envoy to the US. Indian-American Pichai was awarded the Padma Bhushan for 2022 in the...
techaiapp.com
Penetration Scanning Must Be Key Part of The Modern Business Arsenal
Security remains among companies’ top challenges, permeating nearly every business decision today. In recent years, bad actors have grown increasingly sophisticated in their methods, indiscriminately targeting companies of all sizes. The threat continues to grow in size and complexity, and unfortunately, no one is out of reach. The pandemic...
techaiapp.com
SiC and GaN, renewables, electronica
Here’s a RoundUp of this week’s must-read articles – we’ll delve into the latest developments on SiC and GaN reliability, renewables, and electronica 2022!. Also, check News Archives – Power Electronics News and Technical Articles Archives – Power Electronics News for the complete list of news and articles from our website.
techaiapp.com
New CryWiper wiper targets Russian entitiesSecurity Affairs
Experts spotted a new data wiper, dubbed CryWiper, that was employed in destructive attacks against Russian mayor’s offices and courts. Researchers from Kaspersky discovered a previously unknown data wiper, dubbed CryWiper, that was employed in destructive attacks against Russian mayor’s offices and courts. The malware masquerades as ransomware,...
techaiapp.com
Everything About Software Publisher Certificates
You sell software online, and a customer buys and uses it. Sounds simple, right? However, there is more to selling software. They need to trust that it has come from you and not some third party claiming to be you. Apart from that, they must also know that the software has not been tampered with since its creation. So how do you create that level of trust? Software Publisher Certificates is your answer.
techaiapp.com
Chats in Google Messages are about to get even more secure
Google has announced that it’s bringing end-to-end encryption to group chats in the Google Messages app. The security upgrade is heading to beta users first before being rolled out more widely. End-to-end encryption means no one, not even Google, can read the content of messages. It’s already supported in...
techaiapp.com
Google picks the best Android apps and games of 2022 – download them now
Google has followed Apple in announcing its apps and games of the year – and if you’re looking for something new to install on your Android phone then these Play Store picks are well worth checking out. These picks were made (opens in new tab) by the Google...
techaiapp.com
As chatbot sophistication grows, AI debate intensifies
California start-up OpenAI has released a chatbot capable of answering a variety of questions, but its impressive performance has reopened the debate on the risks linked to artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. The conversations with ChatGPT, posted on Twitter by fascinated users, show a kind of omniscient machine, capable of explaining...
techaiapp.com
Evaluation kit tests flow sensor capabilities
Flusso Ltd. has launched an evaluation kit for its FLS122 flow sensor to help engineers evaluate the new air velocity sensor’s capabilities in their own applications. The company also announced first shipments of the FLS122 with the capability to ramp to over 100 million pieces per year. The company...
Comments / 0