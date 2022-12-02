One of the U.S. Virgin Islands in the Caribbean, Saint Croix has a large number of accommodation options for visitors to pick from, including several enticing resorts. Home to gorgeous beaches, together with world-class recreational activities, fine dining, casinos and pristine golf courses, Saint Crois attracts huge numbers of visitors every year. What’s more, the laid-back tropical island also has buzzing art and music scenes and plays host to a busy programme of annual festivals and cultural events. The island’s nexus is Christiansted, perched on its northern shore and featuring 18th-century red-roofed buildings and quaint stone streets. Another hotspot is Frederiksted, its twin city to the west, which boasts a fort that once protected the island from pirates and rival nations. Both in Christiansted, Frederiksted and across the island are a wide choice of places to stay, among which are a handful of popular resorts. We’ve compared seven of them below.

10 DAYS AGO