"Rogue wave" kills American woman on Antarctic cruise ship
A U.S. woman died and four other passengers were injured when a massive wave smashed into an Antarctic cruise ship during a storm as it sailed off the southernmost tip of South America, officials said Friday. The 62-year-old woman was hit by broken glass when the wave broke cabin windows late Tuesday, Argentine authorities said.The Viking Polaris cruise ship was sailing toward Ushuaia in Argentina — the main starting point for expeditions to Antarctica — when there was "a rogue wave incident," a representative of the Viking cruise company said in a statement."It is with great sadness that we confirmed...
Viking cruise passenger dead after rogue wave slams into ship sailing to Argentina
A Viking Polaris cruise ship was hit with a devastating wave off the coast of Argentina on its way to Antarctica, killing a passenger and injuring four.
3 stowaways traveled 11 days on a ship's rudder, then rescued by coast guards
The Spanish Coast Guard rescued three stowaways who traveled on the rudder blade of an oil tanker that was at sea for 11 days from Nigeria to the Canary Islands. Now, two of the three people have been put back on the ship, to deport them, Reuters reported. Salvamento Maritimo,...
Enormous Dead Humpback Whale Covered in Barnacles Washes up on Beach
The whale is thought to have likely died from natural causes such as old age, and was removed from the beach via a truck and taken to a landfill site.
A Rogue Wave Smashed Into A Viking Cruise Ship & Killed A Tourist On An Antarctic Voyage
One person was killed and four others were injured after a massive wave crashed into a cruise ship near Antarctica. The cruise ship Viking Polaris was heading south toward Antarctic waters early Wednesday when a rogue wave smashed into it off the coast of Argentina, shattering windows along the side of the vessel.
The woman who fell in love on the world's 'most remote island': Brit settles on Tristan - 1,500 miles of South Africa coast - after falling for local who carried her bag off a boat
Meet the woman who lives on the 'world's most remote island' - 1,500 miles off the coast of South Africa - where there's just one shop, pub and school and 138 inhabitants. Kelly Green, 32, moved from Eastbourne, East Sussex, in the UK to Tristan da Cunha, one of a remote group of volcanic islands in the South Atlantic Ocean, in July 2013.
Marconews.com
A batfish and a blind eel: Deep sea creatures discovered by researchers in remote ocean
Hair-raising photos of newly discovered sea creatures that evolved to survive the world’s deepest depths reveal an extraordinary look at life from the abyss. Images were released earlier this month of several previously unknown fish discovered in the Indian Ocean off of Australia's remote Cocos (Keeling) Islands Marine Park. A blind eel with transparent, gelatinous skin was among the never-before-seen specimens.
Experience: we were shipwrecked after our boat hit a whale
We were sinking fast. I sat on deck, watching for help, preparing for death
More Than 300 Pre-Columbian Stone Spheres Remain A Conundrum In Costa Rica
During the 1940s in Costa Rica, workers for the United Food Company were clearing the jungle to establish a banana plantation when they discovered hundreds of circular stone spheres weighing up to 16 tons. Located near the Pacific Ocean in western Costa Rica, many of the stone spheres were only a few inches in diameter while others were as round as seven feet in diameter. For an unknown number of centuries, the mysterious stones, some that are perfectly round and surprisingly smooth, have remained in the Diquis Valley while some have been moved to various locations. The smooth and symmetrical stones are believed...
Polynesian pride: Three-day canoe voyage in mid-Pacific
A daunting canoe voyage — covering almost 500 kilometers, or about 300 miles across a stretch of the Pacific Ocean — is underway
Moment 30-foot humpback whale approaches divers in French Polynesia
A diving group had a once-in-a-lifetime encounter after they were approached by a curious 30-foot humpback whale off the coast of French Polynesia in September.Footage filmed by Kayleigh Grants shows the huge mammal swimming between the divers and breaching the surface, with its pectoral fins just inches away.Such encounters are rare, and have only happened to the diver a handful of times in her decade-long career.“It’s like babysitting a 40-ton animal. They really do have the playful nature of a toddler of any species, even a human toddler,” Grants said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Shapps confirms £700m investment in Sizewell C nuclear plantEngland fans dine in Qatari mansion after owner spots Premier League shirtInterior designer shares easy tips to arrange and design any space
drifttravel.com
An Over-the-Top BVI Getaway: Oil Nut Bay
Tucked away in the desirable North Sound region of Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Islands lies Oil Nut Bay, an idyllic 400-acre resort with luxury homes and villa rentals known for its privacy. Accessible only by boat or helicopter, the exclusive property’s accommodation offerings range from cliffside one-bedroom suites to six-bedroom villas, some as high as 700 feet above sea level. Amenities include a wellness center with gym, tennis and pickleball courts; onsite barn for rescued animals; beach club with three pools and a swim-up bar; Nova overwater restaurant and bar; two heli-pads; Deep Bay Watersports Center; 93-slip marina; Nut House Kids Club; world-class dining options; and hiking trails with sweeping views of the Caribbean Sea.
marinelink.com
AAM to Build Research Vessel for NOAA Gray’s Reef National Marine Sanctuary
Washington-baed shipbuilder All American Marine (AAM) has won a contract to build a research vessel for the NOAA Gray’s Reef National Marine Sanctuary (GRNMS). GRNMS is located 19 miles off Sapelo Island, Georgia, and is one of 14 marine sanctuaries and monuments that make up the U.S. National Marine Sanctuary System.
A Look Inside the Papua New Guinea Eco-Resort Where Mick Jagger Stays
Mick Jagger may be the frontman of the iconic band the Rolling Stones, but he is also a Chief of The Korowai Tribe in Papua New Guinea. The rockstar has been visiting the Pacific island nation since the 1970s and forged a close bond with the Korowai tribespeople. But Jagger does not spend all his time in Papua New Guinea with the Korowai people.
travelmag.com
A Comparison of St Croix Resorts & All Inclusive Resorts
One of the U.S. Virgin Islands in the Caribbean, Saint Croix has a large number of accommodation options for visitors to pick from, including several enticing resorts. Home to gorgeous beaches, together with world-class recreational activities, fine dining, casinos and pristine golf courses, Saint Crois attracts huge numbers of visitors every year. What’s more, the laid-back tropical island also has buzzing art and music scenes and plays host to a busy programme of annual festivals and cultural events. The island’s nexus is Christiansted, perched on its northern shore and featuring 18th-century red-roofed buildings and quaint stone streets. Another hotspot is Frederiksted, its twin city to the west, which boasts a fort that once protected the island from pirates and rival nations. Both in Christiansted, Frederiksted and across the island are a wide choice of places to stay, among which are a handful of popular resorts. We’ve compared seven of them below.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Buckinghamshire adventurer's incredible 1,500km expedition from Canada to Alaska, encountering whales, bears, whirlpools and rapids
A Buckinghamshire adventurer who embarked on a 1,500km kayak trip across North America has described coming face-to-face with whales and grizzly bears while tackling perilous conditions. Chris Whittaker tackled the mammoth journey from Canada to Alaska in an "incredible" 72-day adventure. Chris, 29, grew up in Milton Keynes but now...
