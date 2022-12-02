Read full article on original website
Scientists use quantum computing to create glass that cuts the need for AC by a third
A sample of the glass coating, which you can see straight through. University of Notre DameQuantum computing, machine learning, and contact lens polymers combined to dramatically reduce energy costs.
World's first computer, the Antikythera Mechanism, 'started up' in 178 B.C., scientists claim
The mysterious Antikythera mechanism, thought by some to be the world's first computer, was first "started up" on Dec. 22, 178 B.C., archaeologists have now found.
Government Scientists ‘Approaching What is Required for Fusion’ in Breakthrough Energy Research
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists hoping to harness nuclear fusion—the same energy source that powers the Sun and other stars—have confirmed that magnetic fields can enhance the energy output of their experiments, reports a new study. The results suggest...
Wormhole is created inside a quantum computer that 'teleported' a message from one side to the other - and this could help scientists observe the theorized passages in real space
The first-ever wormhole, a theoretical passage that creates shortcuts in space-time, has been created inside of a quantum computer in a breakthrough that could lead to the first observation of one in space. While this tunnel is not through actual space, scientists made it by simulating two black holes in...
Phys.org
Changing the color of quantum light on an integrated chip
Optical photons are ideal carriers of quantum information. But to work together in a quantum computer or network, they need to have the same color—or frequency—and bandwidth. Changing a photon's frequency requires altering its energy, which is particularly challenging on integrated photonic chips. Recently, researchers from the Harvard...
sciencealert.com
Expert Proposes a Method For Telling if We All Live in a Computer Program
Physicists have long struggled to explain why the Universe started out with conditions suitable for life to evolve. Why do the physical laws and constants take the very specific values that allow stars, planets, and ultimately life to develop?. The expansive force of the Universe, dark energy, for example, is...
UK startup's nuclear fusion gun will fire a 1-billion-G projectile at a fusion fuel pellet
U.K.-based startup First Light Fusion is developing its prototype Big Friendly Gun (BFG) in a bid to achieve nuclear fusion without relying on lasers and powerful magnets. The company recently performed a test-fire of its BFG prototype at its facility in Oxford, a Newsweek report explains. The company's test campaign could finally unlock the potential of nuclear fusion by using an alternative method to mimic the Sun's energy production method.
Is There a Parallel Universe? The Truth Behind the Viral ‘NASA Parallel Universe' Discovery
What if there was a world where you and I exist? It's true! Your doppelganger might be out there. Call it superstition or fantasy, you and I may have our twinnies living somewhere on another planet.
The Next Web
European MRI study provides experimental evidence indicating our brains are quantum
We’ve long suspected the human brain is a quantum computer but we’ve never had any actual evidence to back this theory up. That is, until now. A pair of researchers from Trinity College in Dublin and the Polish Academy of Sciences in Warsaw recently published what may turn out to be landmark research in the quest to understand the human brain, consciousness, and the physical nature of the universe itself.
marktechpost.com
Latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Proposes A Method To Transform Faces Through Time
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deep Learning (DL) techniques are recently becoming the foundation of applications such as text-to-image generation, super-resolution, and in-image painting. Indeed, it is possible to give them as input the high-detailed description of an image and receive a realistic picture corresponding to the given text as output....
MIT invents self-replicating AI robots
Engineers say they have invented a robot capable of building “almost anything”, including new versions of itself.The self-replicating robot was developed by a team from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), who claim the robot could practically and economically assemble anything from a vehicle to a building.“It could build a structure, or it could build another robot of the same size, or it could build a bigger robot,” said Amira Abdel-Rahman, a doctoral student at MIT’s Centre for Bits and Atoms.Using artificial intelligence, the robot is able to figure out complex tasks and organise swarms of bots needed to build a...
scitechdaily.com
Lost for Centuries: Scientists Discover Texts From an Ancient Astronomical Catalog
Written over 2000 years ago, the Hipparchus Star Catalogue is the oldest known attempt to determine the precise position of fixed stars. Fragments of the Star Catalogue written by the Greek astronomer Hipparchus during the second century BC have recently been discovered by researchers from the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS), Sorbonne University, and Tyndale House (associated with the University of Cambridge). These texts were discovered using multispectral imaging methods after being wiped from a manuscript during the medieval period in order to reuse the pages. The study of these extracts, which was published in the Journal for the History of Astronomy, sheds new light on ancient astronomy.
game-news24.com
Bitcoin: is a quantum computer capable of destroying technology and cryptos?
News JVTech Bitcoin: Can the quantum computer destroy blockchain technology and cryptos?. The reason for this would threaten virtual currencies and cryptographic encryption in all. Summary. Quantum Computer AdvancesBitcoin and Cryptos Final BossQuantum Supremacy, A Distant Scenario for BitcoinQuantum Computers, Internet Dangers. The quantum computer is improving. It has been...
Brain-computer interfaces could allow soldiers to control weapons with their thoughts and turn off their fear – but the ethics of neurotechnology lags behind the science
Imagine that a soldier has a tiny computer device injected into their bloodstream that can be guided with a magnet to specific regions of their brain. With training, the soldier could then control weapon systems thousands of miles away using their thoughts alone. Embedding a similar type of computer in a soldier’s brain could suppress their fear and anxiety, allowing them to carry out combat missions more efficiently. Going one step further, a device equipped with an artificial intelligence system could directly control a soldier’s behavior by predicting what options they would choose in their current situation.
Four common misconceptions about quantum physics
Quantum mechanics, the theory which rules the microworld of atoms and particles, certainly has the X factor. Unlike many other areas of physics, it is bizarre and counter-intuitive, which makes it dazzling and intriguing. When the 2022 Nobel prize in physics was awarded to Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zeilinger for research shedding light on quantum mechanics, it sparked excitement and discussion.
sciencealert.com
A 'Wormhole' Built on a Quantum Computer Teleported Information as Predicted
For the first time, scientists have created a quantum computing experiment for studying the dynamics of wormholes – that is, shortcuts through spacetime that could get around relativity's cosmic speed limits. Wormholes are traditionally the stuff of science fiction, ranging from Jodie Foster's wild ride in Contact to the...
Artificial intelligence caught helping school kids cheat by writing essays and scientists say it’s hard to stop
ARTIFICIAL Intelligence is helping students cheat in their school essays, a study has found. Experts have warned that article-writing programs are booming as they are difficult to detect and hard to prove. Some are even advertising to write a Shakespeare essay for students who don't want to write their own.
Phys.org
New chip-scale laser isolator opens new research avenues in photonics
Lasers are transformational devices, but one technical challenge prevents them from being even more so. The light they emit can reflect back into the laser itself and destabilize or even disable it. At real-world scales, this challenge is solved by bulky devices that use magnetism to block the harmful reflections. At chip scale, however, where engineers hope lasers will one day transform computer circuitry, effective isolators have proved elusive.
dallasexpress.com
Programmer Sues over AI that Writes Its Own Code
In June, Microsoft released a new artificial intelligence (AI) technology capable of generating its own computer code. The technology, called Copilot, speeds the work of professional programmers by suggesting ready-made blocks of computer code they could instantly add to their own. Copilot developed its skills by analyzing billions of lines of computer code posted to the internet.
Chinese scientists have managed to create a strong, flexible ceramic
Chinese researchers have created the first ceramic substance in the world that can flex like metal. This development, if true, could improve artificial joints and engine performance. Before this discovery, it was commonly believed that a ceramic's flexibility and strength were opposites and that either would worsen if the other...
