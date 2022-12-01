Read full article on original website
Related
tigertv.tv
"Whenever my number was called I was ready," Garrett Nussmeier on his impact in the SEC Championship
LSU fought hard against No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship game but with an injured quarterback, not finishing drives, and a blocked field goal, the Tigers didn't leave with their goal of being the SEC champions. Georgia set out to achieve what it was unable to do during its...
tigertv.tv
"We're not there yet," Head Coach Brian Kelly on the Tigers fall to Georgia in the SEC Championship
Head Coach Brian Kelly and his team fell short in the SEC Championship game against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. Kelly brought up a handful of times that Georgia was simply just the better team in Atlanta. “Could’ve would’ve should’ve, but the best team won today, we were not clean...
tigertv.tv
Will LSU show Georgia who is top dawg?; the Tigers looking to upset the undefeated Bulldogs
After a loss against unranked Texas A&M, the Tigers’ playoff hopes are gone, but they still have the opportunity to take the conference title home when they take on No. 1 Georgia at Mercedes-Benz stadium. LSU comes into this game as the underdog with Georgia favored by 17-and-a-half points....
tigertv.tv
HIGHLIGHTS | LSU vs Georgia |12.03.22
With a touchdown after a blocked field, an interception off a helmet, and an inconsistent defensive performance, LSU fell to the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship. The Tigers came into the game as the underdog with Georgia favored by 17-and-a-half points. LSU was fighting for their sixth SEC Championship title but was always one step behind the No. 1 team in the country.
Comments / 0