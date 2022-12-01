ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HIGHLIGHTS | LSU vs Georgia |12.03.22

With a touchdown after a blocked field, an interception off a helmet, and an inconsistent defensive performance, LSU fell to the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship. The Tigers came into the game as the underdog with Georgia favored by 17-and-a-half points. LSU was fighting for their sixth SEC Championship title but was always one step behind the No. 1 team in the country.

