Watch: BTS member RM teases 'Wild Flower' music video
K-pop star RM released a preview of his music video for "Wild Flower" featuring Cho Yoo-jin, a song from his solo album "Indigo."
BTS’ RM ‘Contained His Honest Feelings’ With Latest Solo Project ‘Indigo’
RM is being 'honest' with his latest solo project. Here's what we learned about the December 2022 release, 'Indigo,' created by the BTS member.
Bob Dylan Wept Watching a Musical That Featured His Songs: ‘I Was Stunned’
Bob Dylan watched the musical "The Girl From the North Country." He said he felt incredibly moved by the show and cried.
Guitar World Magazine
How a love of jazz chords and alternate tunings inspired Soccer Mommy's most boundary-pushing album yet
Sophie Allison is a guitar diehard, best showcased in the expansive tones of new album Sometimes, Forever – here she explains her individualistic approach to the instrument. Ever since she was a tyke, 25-year-old Nashvillian Sophie Allison – better known as indie rock/pop-rocker Soccer Mommy – has found guitar to be the key to unlocking inspiration.
Listen to Metallica’s New Single, ‘Lux Æterna’
Metallica has released a brand new song, "Lux Æterna," the first single from their upcoming album 72 Seasons. It's the band's first new music in more than six years. "Lux Æterna" is accompanied by a music video, which you can view down below. 72 Seasons is due on...
Prevention
‘Fleetwood Mac’ Singer Stevie Nicks Shares Powerful Tribute to Christine McVie
Christine McVie, the iconic Fleetwood Mac keyboardist and singer-songwriter has died at the age of 79. Her family confirmed the news with a statement on her official Instagram feed. The family's statement says Christine "passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family."
Revisiting Grapefruit, the Band That Connects The Beatles to AC/DC
Look far enough into the annals of musical history and you’ll eventually find unexpected connections between artists you might never have expected. It’s the kind of musical history that leads to legendary punk bassist Mike Watt playing on a Kelly Clarkson album, for instance. Sometimes, the right artist can act as a bridge between two other seemingly disparate musicians. You might not think that The Beatles and AC/DC have much in common, for instance — but dig a little deeper and you’ll find some convergence there as well.
NME
Haim “at a loss for words” after Stevie Nicks dedicates ‘Hallelujah’ to Christine McVie
Haim have said they are “at a loss for words” after Fleetwood Mac‘s Stevie Nicks dedicated their song ‘Hallelujah‘ to Christine McVie who died yesterday (November 30). The track featured on Haim’s 2020 album ‘Women In Music Pt. III‘, which Alana Haim wrote in memory...
Spotify Launches Wrapped 2022: Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift Are Most-Streamed Artists of the Year
Spotify unveiled its 2022 Wrapped campaign — anchored by the much-anticipated year-end personalized recap experience for users — and announced the platform’s top artists, songs, albums and podcasts of the year. Leading the pack once again was Bad Bunny, who for the third year in a row was the most-streamed artist globally on Spotify. The Puerto Rican rapper and singer’s tracks generated more than 18.5 billion streams so far this year on Spotify, and his album “Un Verano Sin Ti” was the No. 1 most-streamed album worldwide this year. Spotify is celebrating Bad Bunny’s accomplishment in various Wrapped 2022 promotions, including...
What’s the most hated Christmas song?
(NEXSTAR) — Whether or not you want to hear it, you’ll be hearing it all December long: Christmas music. Are you walking in a winter wonderland yet?. Each year, discourse over which Christmas songs are “good,” “bad” and “problematic” begins again. This time last year, YouGov surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults to find out: which Christmas songs do you like or dislike?
Glastonbury organizers say the festival will be Elton John's U.K. farewell show
LONDON — Elton John is scheduled to perform at the Glastonbury Festival in June, in what organizers say will be his farewell show in Britain. The festival announced Friday that the star will play the 2023 festival's final night on June 25. The festival tweeted: "We are incredibly excited...
Death metal singers have a vocal counterpart ... in bats
Turns out, bats and death metal singers have more in common than you'd think – and no, it's not just a love of the dark. Bats have a soaring vocal range — from super-high-pitched clicks outside the realm of human hearing, to lower grunts our ears can perceive. And a new study in the journal PLOS Biology found that for some of the lower frequency sounds, they appear to use the same technique singers use for death metal growling or Tuvan throat singing.
Paramore Tease Portion of Upcoming Song ‘The News’
's new album, This Is Why, isn't due until Feb. 10, but we may be getting another song before the calendar year closes. While the band has been playing the title track on their recent tour, a new TikTok shared from the group's account serves up a snippet of a new song apparently titled "The News."
thebrag.com
Ben Harper announces solo headline Australian shows
Acclaimed singer-songwriter Ben Harper will return to Australia for a run of special solo shows next year. The 3x GRAMMY winner will perform at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre, Sydney’s State Theatre and Brisbane’s QPAC in February (see full details below). Tickets go on sale to the general public...
The sons of Iron Maiden's Janick Gers and Radiohead's Thom Yorke have hooked up for a single
Dylan Gers' Red Skies is on streaming platforms now – with contributions from Noah Yorke
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Will Lee and Richard Bona cover Liberty City by Jaco Pastorius in this exclusive clip from the Beneath The Bassline documentary
Jaco Pastorius would have been 71 this week. Watch our exclusive clip as Will Lee, Richard Bona, Marcus Miller, Christian McBride, Robert Trujillo, Nik West and Laurence Cottle remember the genius of Jaco. Jaco Pastorius will be forever remembered as arguably the number one bass player of all time. Even...
Baaba Maal Announces First Album in 7 Years, Shares New Song: Listen
Senegalese singer Baaba Maal has announced a new album: Being is due out March 31 via Marathon Artists. It’s his first solo album since 2016’s The Traveller and features guest contributions from the producer and multi-instrumentalist Johan Karlberg. Ahead of the full album, Maal has released a song called “Yerimayo Celebration.” Listen to that below and scroll down to find the tracklist and album art.
Bob McGrath, longtime star of 'Sesame Street,' has died at 90
Bob McGrath, an actor and recording artist who was an original cast member on Sesame Street, died on Sunday. He was 90. McGrath died of complications from a stroke, his daughter Cat McGrath confirmed to NPR. The actor's death was announced by family members on social media: "He died peacefully...
Elvis Costello Announces ‘The Boy Named If’ Companion Album
Elvis Costello is releasing a companion to his latest album. The Boy Named If (Alive at Memphis Magnetic) is set to arrive on Nov. 25. The project follows Costello's The Boy Named If, which was released in January of this year and recently earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Album.
14 celebrity memoirs spilling all the tea
It's been a busy season for celebrity memoirs. While platforms and publications constantly weigh in on the tea of their lives, A-listers dish their own stories in these books. Some are uplifting, humorous and raw; some poetic and visual; and sadly, others have been published posthumously. Peeling back the curtains and cutting the cameras, here are 14 memoirs that have captured our attention.
