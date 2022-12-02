ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How a love of jazz chords and alternate tunings inspired Soccer Mommy's most boundary-pushing album yet

Sophie Allison is a guitar diehard, best showcased in the expansive tones of new album Sometimes, Forever – here she explains her individualistic approach to the instrument. Ever since she was a tyke, 25-year-old Nashvillian Sophie Allison – better known as indie rock/pop-rocker Soccer Mommy – has found guitar to be the key to unlocking inspiration.
‘Fleetwood Mac’ Singer Stevie Nicks Shares Powerful Tribute to Christine McVie

Christine McVie, the iconic Fleetwood Mac keyboardist and singer-songwriter has died at the age of 79. Her family confirmed the news with a statement on her official Instagram feed. The family's statement says Christine "passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family."
Revisiting Grapefruit, the Band That Connects The Beatles to AC/DC

Look far enough into the annals of musical history and you’ll eventually find unexpected connections between artists you might never have expected. It’s the kind of musical history that leads to legendary punk bassist Mike Watt playing on a Kelly Clarkson album, for instance. Sometimes, the right artist can act as a bridge between two other seemingly disparate musicians. You might not think that The Beatles and AC/DC have much in common, for instance — but dig a little deeper and you’ll find some convergence there as well.
Spotify Launches Wrapped 2022: Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift Are Most-Streamed Artists of the Year

Spotify unveiled its 2022 Wrapped campaign — anchored by the much-anticipated year-end personalized recap experience for users — and announced the platform’s top artists, songs, albums and podcasts of the year. Leading the pack once again was Bad Bunny, who for the third year in a row was the most-streamed artist globally on Spotify. The Puerto Rican rapper and singer’s tracks generated more than 18.5 billion streams so far this year on Spotify, and his album “Un Verano Sin Ti” was the No. 1 most-streamed album worldwide this year. Spotify is celebrating Bad Bunny’s accomplishment in various Wrapped 2022 promotions, including...
What’s the most hated Christmas song?

(NEXSTAR) — Whether or not you want to hear it, you’ll be hearing it all December long: Christmas music. Are you walking in a winter wonderland yet?. Each year, discourse over which Christmas songs are “good,” “bad” and “problematic” begins again. This time last year, YouGov surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults to find out: which Christmas songs do you like or dislike?
Death metal singers have a vocal counterpart ... in bats

Turns out, bats and death metal singers have more in common than you'd think – and no, it's not just a love of the dark. Bats have a soaring vocal range — from super-high-pitched clicks outside the realm of human hearing, to lower grunts our ears can perceive. And a new study in the journal PLOS Biology found that for some of the lower frequency sounds, they appear to use the same technique singers use for death metal growling or Tuvan throat singing.
Paramore Tease Portion of Upcoming Song ‘The News’

's new album, This Is Why, isn't due until Feb. 10, but we may be getting another song before the calendar year closes. While the band has been playing the title track on their recent tour, a new TikTok shared from the group's account serves up a snippet of a new song apparently titled "The News."
Ben Harper announces solo headline Australian shows

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Ben Harper will return to Australia for a run of special solo shows next year. The 3x GRAMMY winner will perform at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre, Sydney’s State Theatre and Brisbane’s QPAC in February (see full details below). Tickets go on sale to the general public...
Baaba Maal Announces First Album in 7 Years, Shares New Song: Listen

Senegalese singer Baaba Maal has announced a new album: Being is due out March 31 via Marathon Artists. It’s his first solo album since 2016’s The Traveller and features guest contributions from the producer and multi-instrumentalist Johan Karlberg. Ahead of the full album, Maal has released a song called “Yerimayo Celebration.” Listen to that below and scroll down to find the tracklist and album art.
Bob McGrath, longtime star of 'Sesame Street,' has died at 90

Bob McGrath, an actor and recording artist who was an original cast member on Sesame Street, died on Sunday. He was 90. McGrath died of complications from a stroke, his daughter Cat McGrath confirmed to NPR. The actor's death was announced by family members on social media: "He died peacefully...
14 celebrity memoirs spilling all the tea

It's been a busy season for celebrity memoirs. While platforms and publications constantly weigh in on the tea of their lives, A-listers dish their own stories in these books. Some are uplifting, humorous and raw; some poetic and visual; and sadly, others have been published posthumously. Peeling back the curtains and cutting the cameras, here are 14 memoirs that have captured our attention.
