BBC
Swindon hospital staff physically hurt in assaults amid rising pressure
Staff at a hospital's emergency department said they have been physically hurt in assaults amid increasing pressures on the NHS. Managers at Swindon's Great Western Hospital said they have noticed "a lot more" attacks and verbal abuse directed at staff. This was being driven by factors such as long wait...
NHS midlife health check to be moved online in England
Pilot scheme is under way in Cornwall, with hope that self-testing will ease pressure on NHS
BBC
Barnsley: Four-day erection patient was not failed, ombudsman rules
A care home patient who suffered permanent physical damage after enduring an erection lasting up to four days was not failed by staff, an ombudsman has said. The man has Asperger's Syndrome and was being cared for at a home commissioned by Barnsley Council. His mother claimed hospital staff had...
Who is Gina Coladangelo? All we know about Matt Hancock’s girlfriend after MP’s I’m a Celebrity stint
Former health secretary Matt Hancock made a high-profile return to the headlines with his recent stint on reality TV show I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!The Tory MP said taking part in the programme was a chance for people to see his human side.But Mr Hancock wasn’t the only one to garner attention as a result of the jungle trip, as his girlfriend Gina Coladangelo flew out to meet him when the programme finished last month. The communications professional greeted Mr Hancock on the iconic rope bridge in Australia when he was ejected from the jungle in third...
Hospital doctors refuse to do more weekend shifts in a bid to protect their 'work-life balance': Critics claim that low weekend staffing increases death rate for NHS patients
Doctors have rejected calls to work weekends to resolve the NHS crisis, saying it would harm their 'work-life balance'. NHS bosses have come under pressure to switch to a seven-day working rota to help clear a record backlog of seven million people waiting for vital tests and treatment. Former Health Secretary Lord Lansley told The Mail on Sunday: 'We owe it to patients to provide the best possible care at weekends.'
BBC
Ipswich stroke patient forced to take bus faces housing issue
A stroke patient forced to take a bus to hospital because no ambulances were available might no longer be able to live at home, according to his wife. Lauren Matthews said her husband Gavin was currently unable to walk and their flat was no longer fit for purpose. The East...
BBC
Letters sent to more than 1,000 families in Nottingham maternity review
Letters have been sent to more than 1,000 families identified as having cases potentially relevant to an ongoing review of maternity services in Nottingham. Midwife Donna Ockenden is leading a review into failings by Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust. She said her team had been contacted by more than...
BBC
Marian Clode: Farm to face trial after teacher killed by cow
A farming company is to face a trial after a primary school teacher was killed by a cow. Marian Clode was flipped over a fence as she walked along a path during a family break in Northumberland in 2016. The 61-year-old, of Greater Manchester, had been staying at a holiday...
Labour by-election win shows public are ‘fed up’ with Tories, says Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer has hailed Labour’s by-election victory in the City of Chester, claiming it demonstrates the public are “fed up” with the Tory Government.The party held on to the seat with a majority of 10,974, delivering a defeat to Rishi Sunak in his first electoral test as Prime Minister.Labour took more than 61% of the vote, up from 50% at the last general election, albeit with a far smaller turnout.Sir Keir sent “huge congratulations” to winner Samantha Dixon, who he said will be an “excellent” MP.“The message to Rishi Sunak’s Conservative government is clear: People are fed up of...
Disabled grandmother accuses coach firm of ‘discrimination’ after mobility scooter row
A disabled grandmother has accused a coach company of “discrimination” after they refused to allow her on the bus with her mobility scooter.Lesley McMaster was travelling to visit her grandchildren when Nu-Venture staff told her she couldn’t get on the bus with the scooter.The driver allegedly told her she was “too heavy” and that it was down to his discretion to let her on, while she was weighed down with shopping for her poorly daughter and grandchildren.She was forced to drive 1.5 miles on the scooter – the size of a double buggy – in pouring rain.Normally, the grandmother from...
BBC
NHS Wales cash likely to fall short, research says
Health funding is unlikely to be enough to cope with the post-pandemic pressures facing the Welsh NHS, finance experts have said. Higher-than expected inflation has dealt a "significant hit" to spending plans, says a report that presents a "gloomy backdrop" for the economy. It comes a week before the Welsh...
BBC
Father of girl, 4, fighting for life with Strep A infection is 'praying for a miracle'
The father of a four-year-old girl left fighting for her life in hospital after contracting Strep A has said they are "hoping and praying for a miracle". Camila Rose Burns, four, has been on a ventilator at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool since Monday. Six children have died with...
BBC
Wales' education: Teacher pressure sparks staffing fears
Increasing pressure on teachers could lead to a "crisis" in staffing, a teaching union has said. One head teacher said experienced staff had already quit the profession over long hours, among other issues. The National Headteachers Union Cymru said below-inflation pay awards were compounding the problem. Education Minister Jeremy Miles...
Ambulance workers to strike, further disrupting UK health service
LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Britain's health service faces further disruption in December after thousands of ambulance workers represented by three different trade unions voted for strike action in disputes over pay and conditions.
Woman, 85, with broken hip ‘forced to wait 26 hours to get into A&E after 14 hour ambulance delay’
An 85-year-old woman was forced to wait 40 hours to be admitted to hospital after breaking her hip, her daughter says, as response times and A&E waiting lengths reached record levels.Marianna Flint said her mother, Koulla Mechanikos, waited an “agonising” 14 hours for an ambulance to arrive and was then stuck for 26 hours in the vehicle outside hospital, after falling at her home in August.Ms Mechanikos was left in “excruciating pain” lying on the floor overnight and had surgery upon her admission, Ms Flint said.She was given pain relief once the ambulance finally arrived – but then found...
BBC
Google opens its first UK centre making tech for disabled people
If you design technology with disabled people in mind, you design technology better for everyone. This was the sentiment from Google as it opened its first UK research and development centre dedicated to making tech to help people with disabilities. The Royal National Institute of Blind People, the Royal National...
BBC
Stephen Doughty: Police 'standing by its decision' in MP's diazepam case
South Wales Police says it is "standing by its original decision", after it was asked to re-examine why it treated a man cautioned for supplying diazepam to an MP differently to the politician himself. Labour's Stephen Doughty admitted last year asking Byron Long for the prescription-only drug on one occasion.
The NHS is failing older patients by keeping them trapped in their beds
If you’re an older person in hospital right now waiting for social care to help get you home, then you’re in trouble. A recent Guardian survey found that in some parts of the country one in three beds are occupied by people who are trapped there waiting for care to be arranged.
The journey towards a fairer Britain starts now | Keir Starmer
Labour will, says its leader, set the country on a more dynamic path by handing powers to cities and regions and reining in the unaccountable cliques of Westminster – beginning on Monday
Sajid Javid announces he will stand down at next general election
Former health secretary Sajid Javid has announced he will not stand again as an MP at the next general election but pledged to continue to support the Prime Minister “in any way I can”.He said his decision had been “accelerated” by the fact Tories have been asked to confirm their intentions for contending the next nationwide poll at an “early stage”.He becomes the latest in a steady stream of Conservatives MPs to say they will step back at the next election, which will be no later than January 2025, as the party struggles to recover from a slump in...
