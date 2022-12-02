Former F-14 RIO tells the story of when he and his pilot outran a USAF F-15 aggressor during a TOPGUN mission with their “Bombcat” fully loaded

Read full article on original website
World’s tallest woman boards first ever flight after airline removes seats
A Turkish airline has broken a record by allowing the world’s tallest woman to take her first flight.Turkish Airlines removed a number of seats on the flight from Istanbul to San Francisco on 30 September 2022 to allow 34-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi to board the aircraft.Gelgi, originally from Turkey, holds the Guinness World Record for being the tallest woman on earth, measuring over 7ft (2.15 metres).This is the first time Ms Gelgi has ever been able to fly on a plane, as her height usually restricts her from boarding a standard-size aircraft. Turkish Airlines removed six seats on the aircraft...
americanmilitarynews.com
PICS: 10 facts about new secretive B-21 stealth bomber
Northrop Grumman is set to unveil the highly-anticipated new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, during a ceremony on Friday, Dec. 2. Ahead of the unveiling, the company provided ten facts about the new bomber. The company provided several concept art images for the aircraft, but Friday’s unveiling will provide the...
MilitaryTimes
Fighter pilot who tailed a civilian plane blamed for destroying F-16
An Oklahoma Air National Guard F-16C fighter jet was recently destroyed in a crash when homeland defense training turned into a real-life attempt to intercept a civilian plane, an accident investigation report has revealed. Investigators blamed the pilot for his jet’s demise, saying the airman could have regained control over...
theaviationgeekclub.com
USAF F-16 Viper pilot explains why the F-15E Strike Eagle can’t hold a candle to an F-22 Raptor in an up close and personal engagement
‘When fighting the F-22 Raptor, it’s usually everything I can do to stay alive. The F-15EStrike Eagle, by contrast, is very easy to fight,’ Rick Scheff, USAF F-16 Viper pilot. Developed to meet the US Air Force (USAF) requirement for air-to-ground missions, the F-15E Strike Eagle made its...
theaviationgeekclub.com
Former A-10 pilot explains why even though the Warthog is an amazing aircraft USAF doesn’t build more A-10s
‘Building more A-10 Warthog CAS aircraft would be the simple and easy, yet highly effective, solution to a vexing problem that has plagued defense budgets for generations,’ Lynn Taylor, former USAF A-10 Pilot. The A-10 Warthog is the first US Air Force (USAF) aircraft specially designed for close air...
Black U.S. Soldier Told to 'Stay Away From Those White Women' in Video
The footage of the men, who appear to be soldiers, ignoring the person recording has been viewed more than a million times on Twitter.
Dramatic video shows Russian soldier grabbing and tossing away Ukrainian grenades moments before they explode
A video shows a lone Russian soldier hiding in a trench, a drone having dropped grenades on him. The man then grabs the two grenades and tosses them away seconds before they explode. Russian outlets and bloggers widely shared the video as an example of courage. A video appears to...
US Navy Sailors Became Molecularly Fused to Warship During Secret Trials of Creepy Teleportation Experiment
The Philadelphia Experiment was an alleged top-secret experiment that was supposed to make ships invisible to enemy radar. According to reports, the USS Eldridge, a Cannon-class destroyer escort, located in Philadelphia Naval Shipyard where the experiment was conducted was teleported to Norfolk Virginia on October 28, 1943.
US Navy finds 'massive amount' of explosive material able to fuel over a dozen ballistic missiles on a fishing boat sailing from Iran
The ship was traveling along a route regularly used to transit weapons to the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels fighting against Yemen's government.
A CIA veteran who survived a hand-to-hand battle with Al Qaeda is now helping Afghans escape the Taliban
The desperate pleas come flooding into David Tyson’s cellphone, from a country that has fallen off the American radar. The texts are from Afghans who fought alongside him and his colleagues, and they are asking for help to flee Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. The messages often include graphic videos: whippings, torture,...
U.S. Sailors Became Shark Feast After Japanese Submarine Attack
The Smithsonian Magazine labeled it "the worst shark attack in history.". It was a nightmare for U.S. soldiers who served on behalf of their country. On July 28, Indianapolis sailed from Guam without any backup. It went to meet the battleship USS Idaho in the Leyte Gulf in the Philippines and prepare for an invasion of Japan. The morning was uneventful. But after midnight, two Japanese torpedoes hit Indianapolis in two different locations. The ship broke in half and sank in about 12 minutes. (source)
More than 400 Russian reservists died after their commanders ran away during a Ukrainian artillery bombardment, Russian soldier says
A Russian reservist said his unit was slaughtered in a Ukrainian attack after its officers fled. Around 570 of the reservists in his unit were from his home city, and only 130 survived, he said. Their wives are pleading with authorities to rescue the mobilized men, per Russian outlet Verstka.
US Delta Special Forces Allegedly Fought Grey Aliens Underground
The alleged incident began in the summer of 1947 during the Cold War. The U.S. Army Air Forces sent out a shocking press release. They announced the recovery of a "flying disc" from a ranch near Roswell. (source)
Pentagon weighs sending Ukraine a strike weapon system that can hit targets almost 100 miles away: report
The US is considering a proposal to send Ukraine a weapon combining cheap precision bombs with a rocket capable of hitting almost 100 miles away.
Navy Times
Navy fires warship CO in the middle of a deployment
The commanding officer of the guided-missile cruiser Normandy was relieved of command Tuesday in the middle of the warship’s deployment, and less than eight months after he took command. The Navy announced the firing in a brief press release stating that Capt. Simon McKeon was relieved “due to a...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Battle of Kamdesh: Vastly Outnumbered, US Army Troops Defeated Over 300 Taliban Insurgents
On October 3, 2009, more than 300 Taliban insurgents descended upon US Army Combat Outpost (COP) Keating in Kamdesh, Afghanistan. The some 50 soldiers of the Black Knight Troop (3-61 Cavalry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division) stationed there were outnumbered and overwhelmed. Remarkably, they defeated their attackers, but at a terrible cost – eight died and 22 were injured.
Ukrainian special forces commander says Russia doesn't like waging war at night, so his troops need gear to fight in the dark
Russian forces don't like waging their war against Ukraine at night, said a Ukrainian commander. The commander said on a podcast that Ukrainian troops need gear to fight in the dark. "We should learn how to act at night more efficiently," said Brig. Gen. Viktor Khorenko. Russian President Vladimir Putin's...
NBC News
U.S. deploys B1 heavy bombers sending a message to North Korea
The U.S. deployed a supersonic bomber to North Korea for the first time in five years, taking part in the final day of a vast U.S.-South Korean military exercise. The B1 heavy bombers came as a response to an unprecedented barrage of missile tests by North Korea, where more than 30 weapons were fired.Nov. 5, 2022.
americanmilitarynews.com
VIDEO: US military has ‘death ray’ tactical laser weapon – here it is
The death ray has jumped off the pages of vintage sci-fi and has become a reality. The U.S. Navy recently received a high-energy tactical laser weapon from defense contractor Lockheed Martin, New Atlas reported. Called HELIOS – short for “high energy laser with integrated optical-dazzler and surveillance” – the new...
The US Air Force just broke cover on its first new bomber in decades. See photos of the new B-21 Raider.
The B-21 Raider is a sixth-generation aircraft meant to serve as the "backbone" of America's fleet amid rocky-relations with China and Russia.
