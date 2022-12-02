Read full article on original website
Bentonville Tigers vs. Bryant Hornets 7A State Championship
Bryant high school took down the Bentonville Tigers with a 36-7 win at the 7A State Championship.
5newsonline.com
Shiloh falls to LR Parkview in 5A state title game
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Saturday, Shiloh football fell to Little Rock Parkview, 31-21 in the 5A state title game. It was the Saints fourth straight trip to Little Rock, but second straight loss in the title game. The Saints finish their first season in the 5A with only...
5newsonline.com
Greenwood falls to Pulaski Academy in 6A state title game
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Saturday night, the Greenwood football team fell to Pulaski Academy 42-35 in the 6A state title game. It's the second year in a row the Bulldogs season ends with a loss in Little Rock. The two teams combined for 46 points and over 500...
Little Rock, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Nov. 27 - Dec. 3:. 1. Arkansas high school coach not returning to football program. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The school board voted against renewing Coach Van Paschal’s contract in...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
The winners and scenes from the 2022 Wings Over the Prairie Festival and World’s Championship Duck Calling Contest
Seth Fields of Ramer, Tennessee, was named World Champion Saturday night in the World’s Championship Duck Calling Contest held on the Stuttgart Stage. The first runner-up was Haiden Richard of Erath, Louisiana; the second runner-up was Phil Green of Jonesboro, Arkansas; and the third runner-up was Dan Goetz of Columbia, Illinois.
What’s happening this weekend in central Arkansas?
With the holidays in full-swing, there is no shortage of wonderful activities and entertainment happening in the Natural State.
UA Little Rock breaks ground on Trojan Way project
Major changes are coming to the UA Little Rock campus. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday morning to celebrate the start of construction on Trojan Way.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Sarah Hines Wilson of Maumelle, Arkansas
Sarah Hines Wilson, 43, of Maumelle passed away on November 21, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Mark; two daughters, Logan and Riley Wilson; her mother, Cynthia Hines; and sister, Laura Hines Ozturk. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 am, December 3 at New Life Church,...
magnoliareporter.com
State conducting winter weather drill on Wednesday
ARDOT’s Winter Weather Strike Team will exercise training drills in the central Arkansas area on Wednesday. The drill will consist of training drivers, performing equipment checks and maintenance, road-testing snowplow trucks, and communicating with the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) that will operate in an exercise mode for the event.
mysaline.com
New Hounds Lounge Bryant Location Opening December 10th
Hounds Lounge Pet Resort & Spa will open its fifth location on Saturday, December 10th in Bryant, with a grand opening celebration benefiting local nonprofit Humane Society of Saline County. The locally-owned and -operated company is currently taking boarding reservations and will open its doors just in time for holiday travel.
Kait 8
Earthquake recorded Friday morning
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Friday morning in White County. According to the USGS, the quake happened at 4:50 a.m. on Dec. 2. The magnitude 1.9 quake was centered about 7 miles southwest of Pleasant Plains. It had a depth of...
mysaline.com
New Marriage Licenses in Saline County December 2nd
This blog features marriage licenses recently granted by the Saline County Clerk’s office. Carla Denise Stankevitz Bauxite , AR age 51 & Stewart M Farquhar Bauxite , AR age 54. Cami Marie Richards Benton , AR age 23 & Aldo Gabriele Francesco Marsiglia Benton , AR age 26. Savhanna...
talkbusiness.net
Case of avian influenza confirmed in Arkansas Delta
One of Arkansas’ most profitable agriculture sectors is being threatened by disease. Testing has confirmed a case of avian influenza in a backyard flock in Arkansas County that had shown increased mortality over the course of several days. This is the third case of avian influenza in Arkansas this...
Kait 8
Woman killed in head-on crash
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - An Arkansas woman died when police said her SUV crossed the center line and collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle. The crash happened at 5:49 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, on U.S. Highway 61, four miles south of Holland, Missouri, in Pemiscot County. Missouri State Highway...
North Little Rock Christmas parade postponed due to rain
Bad weather has pushed back a big holiday celebration in North Little Rock.
Avoiding porch pirates during the holidays
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With increased online shopping during the pandemic, porch pirates have been taking advantage of the opportunity to grab your packages— before you get the chance to. Jonathan Tolentino, a spokesperson for the Little Rock Police Department, said that they typically see an influx of...
Traffic Alert: westbound traffic on Interstate 630 slowed due to wreck
Traffic going westbound on Interstate 630 slowed down to a crawl due to a vehicle accident on Friday evening.
littlerocksoiree.com
Go Inside the December Issue of Soirée
Happy holidays, Little Rock! The December issue of Soirée is officially here and it’s filled with merry mocktails, Christmas gift ideas and more stories that make this season bright. Here's what you'll find on our pages this month:. The Legacy League: JLLR's Century of Service // In its...
tinyhousetalk.com
24-foot Little Rock Tiny House w/ a Lift Bed for $30,000
Here’s an awesome, affordable tiny house on wheels for sale in Little Rock, Arizona. The main bed is on a pulley system, so it can be lifted out of the living room space during the daytime to provide maximum space!. A galley kitchen takes up one wall of the...
