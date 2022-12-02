ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WRIC - ABC 8News

Leesburg Police looking for 7-Eleven robbery suspect

LEESBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Leesburg Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating the suspect of a robbery at a 7-Eleven. According to police, just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, the person pictured walked into the 7-Eleven at 110 Dry Mill Road SW and demanded money from the clerk. They then […]
WRIC - ABC 8News

Fairfax teacher arrested for assault of student

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Fairfax County Public Schools special education teacher was arrested and charged with two counts of simple assault of a special needs student. According to the Fairfax County Police Department, on Wednesday, Sept. 28, a staff member at George C. Marshall High School in the Tyson’s Corner area witnessed 50-year-old […]
DC News Now

Police investigate vandalism, hate speech in Loudoun County

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating vandalism in South Riding with “hateful, racist rhetoric.” Police were called to South Riding Town Center on Friday around 8:30 a.m. Photos of the graffiti, spray painted onto concrete, circulated on Twitter and Facebook. The hateful messages were antisemitic, racist and […]
DC News Now

Victim in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run on I-95 identified

UPDATE 12/4 5:40 p.m. — Police identified the victim as 23-year-old Cesar Alfred Charles Burke of Columbia, Maryland. They said the crash happened just after 9:50 a.m. They said that Burke and a woman were parked on the shoulder and talking outside of their car. They said that the woman entered I-95 during the conversation […]
wfmd.com

State Police Searching For Suspect In 1st Degree Assault In Frederick County

The individual pointed a handgun at another motorist. Frederick, Md (KM) Maryland State Police are asking anyone who has information on an individual who pointed a handgun at another vehicle on Friday afternoon to contact the Frederick Barrack. Troopers say they received a call just after 4:30 PM from a...
Daily Voice

Elderly Maryland Man Arrested For Long-Running Pickpocketing Scheme

Officers have charged an elderly man for a series of pickpocket thefts that occurred between April and September 2022 throughout several locations in Montgomery County, authorities announce. Arthur Earnest Kelly, 71, was arrested after being accused of distracting elderly victims in grocery stores before stealing their wallets and using their...
fox5dc.com

3 arrested for cash for gold robbery scheme in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Detectives in Fairfax County are investigating a cash-for-gold robbery scheme. Back in October, Fairfax County police believe a man stopped to help a group of people along I-495. A woman reportedly said they needed money to continue their travels and offered to sell him a watch and gold jewelry.
Daily Voice

Police ID Wanted Scissor Sporting Armed Robber After Targeting Silver Spring Foot Locker

Police investigators in Maryland have identified a wanted armed robber who brandished scissors while stealing shoes from an area Foot Locker earlier this year. Kenneth Shawn Purvis is wanted by the Montgomery County Department of Police following an armed robbery in September when he used scissors to make his great escape after stealing from the store, authorities announced.
WUSA

Police: Man stabbed in the heart by stranger dies, search for suspect continues

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Detectives with the Prince George's County Police Department's Homicide Unit have taken over an investigation into why a stranger stabbed a 19-year-old man in the heart before running away. Around 11:45 a.m. on Nov. 16, Therry Buhdeng was reportedly walking across a bridge into Hyattsville when...
WLTX.com

23-year-old hit by 3 cars, left dead on I-95 after pulling woman from roadway

COLUMBIA, Md. — A 23-year-old from Columbia, Maryland was attempting to pull a woman out of the roadway on I-95 Sunday morning when a car ran him over, followed by another car and ultimately, a third. Maryland State Police troopers headed to the scene in the area of southbound...

