ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Virginia congressman Donald McEachin dies weeks after reelection

Virginia congressman Donald McEachin has died at the age of 61 following a battle with cancer – just weeks after he sailed to victory in the midterm elections.The Democrat’s Chief of Staff Tara Rountree announced that he had passed away on Monday evening in a statement shared on social media.Ms Rountree said that the 61-year-old had been experiencing “secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013” as she paid tribute to the “hero” “boss” and “friend.“We are all devastated at the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin,” she said.“Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him...
News Breaking LIVE

Top U.S. Congressman Dies

Congressman Donald McEachin (D-VA) died Monday after a battle with cancer, according to Mediaite. He was 61. In a statement posted to social media, McEachin's Chief of Staff Tara Rountree said, "we are all devasted at the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin. Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013. Tonight, he lost that battle, and the people of Virginia's Fourth Congressional District lost a hero who always, always fought for them and put them first.
WTKR News 3

Jen Kiggans wins 2nd Congressional District seat after Elaine Luria concedes

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Republicans knocked off one of three Democratic congresswomen in Virginia who faced tough reelection bids Tuesday in a midterm election season where the GOP sought to regain control of the House of Representatives. Republican challenger Jen Kiggans, a state senator, defeated Democratic incumbent Elaine Luria...
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Virginia Mercury

Why a firebrand Virginia Republican says it’s time to divorce Trump

Virginia Del. Tim Anderson has been labeled a Trump-style Republican for his attention-getting combativeness and staunchly conservative politics. But as the GOP surveyed the disappointment of a surprisingly lackluster performance in the midterm elections, Anderson is the first Virginia Republican to call bluntly for a full breakup with former President Donald Trump. “He will lose […] The post Why a firebrand Virginia Republican says it’s time to divorce Trump appeared first on Virginia Mercury.

Comments / 0

Community Policy