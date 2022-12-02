Read full article on original website
What Virginia Rep. Donald McEachin's death means for the new Congress
After Virginia Rep. Donald McEachin died Monday following a battle with cancer, the new Congress will begin with a vacancy until there is a special election.
Rep. Donald McEachin dies at 61
Rep. Donald McEachin, a Virginia Democrat, died Monday following a battle with colorectal cancer, his office said. He was 61 years old.
Virginia congressman Donald McEachin dies weeks after reelection
Virginia congressman Donald McEachin has died at the age of 61 following a battle with cancer – just weeks after he sailed to victory in the midterm elections.The Democrat’s Chief of Staff Tara Rountree announced that he had passed away on Monday evening in a statement shared on social media.Ms Rountree said that the 61-year-old had been experiencing “secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013” as she paid tribute to the “hero” “boss” and “friend.“We are all devastated at the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin,” she said.“Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him...
Top U.S. Congressman Dies
Congressman Donald McEachin (D-VA) died Monday after a battle with cancer, according to Mediaite. He was 61. In a statement posted to social media, McEachin's Chief of Staff Tara Rountree said, "we are all devasted at the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin. Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013. Tonight, he lost that battle, and the people of Virginia's Fourth Congressional District lost a hero who always, always fought for them and put them first.
Donald McEachin died 20 days after his reelection. Who will serve in his place?
Donald McEachin represented Virginia's 4th Congressional District, which includes part of Richmond and extends south to the North Carolina border. He was reelected to a fourth term earlier this month.
