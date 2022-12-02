Virginia congressman Donald McEachin has died at the age of 61 following a battle with cancer – just weeks after he sailed to victory in the midterm elections.The Democrat’s Chief of Staff Tara Rountree announced that he had passed away on Monday evening in a statement shared on social media.Ms Rountree said that the 61-year-old had been experiencing “secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013” as she paid tribute to the “hero” “boss” and “friend.“We are all devastated at the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin,” she said.“Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him...

5 DAYS AGO