Giant trucks, thousands of Christmas lights part of Yakima Valley's holiday tradition
Manuel Vega and his son Emmanuel stood near a semi-truck coated with thousands of small blue lights. The lights were draped over the truck’s cab and flowed down its doors and hood, casting a hue of deep blue onto everything around them. Manuel’s truck was just one of the...
Yakima Valley births Dec. 4, 2022
Parks — To Elena and Mitchell Parks, a son, Aksel Andrew William Parks, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 9:35 a.m. on Nov. 22, 2022. Howell — To Rubi Fierro-Chavez and Andre Howell, a son, Tahkye Wolf Howell, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 12:01 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2022.
'It feels welcoming': Nuestra Casa moves to new location in Sunnyside
Nuestra Casa began serving women and families in the Yakima Valley community almost two decades ago, when it began offering English as a second language classes near St. Joseph School. In 2015, the organization moved to Sunnyside United Methodist Church, where it expanded its educational offerings and community-oriented work. Nuestra...
Saturday Soapbox: There is it is — the solution Yakima needs
Election over. Nothing new on the horizon while the city continues to languish with financial limitations of city services. A status-quo “store management” appears to be the city’s machination in lieu of a progressive development mandate. Two city police officers (one retired) separately expressed to me recently...
Winter weather advisory issued for Yakima Valley
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Yakima Valley, with about 2 inches of snow possible. The advisory for the Yakima Valley is in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday. The weather service warns that the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish and Yakima and surrounding areas could get see snow accumulations of around 2 inches.
Marla K. Pfeifer, 69
Marla Kay Pfeifer, 69, of Yakima died Sunday, Nov. 27, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Letter: Thanks for the reflective tape on the power poles
To the editor — I'm not sure who to thank, the Yakama Nation or Pacific Power, but those reflective tapes on the power poles in the Harrah/Wapato area are so helpful. Especially now, with darkness coming so much earlier each day, it makes driving easier. PAT KRUEGER. Harrah.
Leilani CJ Wilkins
Leilani CJ (Ginger) Wilkins, 85, of Yakima died Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Shepherd's Gate Adult Family Home, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Letter: Why is DTG allowed to keep fouling our ground water?
To the editor — State Ecology has determined DTG's Rocky Top landfill is a toxic hazardous waste cleanup site. This summer Ecology found DTG excavated the natural soil layer beneath the landfill that serves as a protective "alternative liner." "It is clear that geologic information used to justify the...
Donna J. Getsinger Kukes, 74
Donna Jean Getsinger Kukes, 74, of Yakima died Sunday, Nov. 27, at Cottage in the Meadow, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
William A. Klutts, 59
William A. "Bill" Klutts, 59, of Yakima died Sunday, Nov. 27. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Deloris F. Abhold, 88
Deloris Fern Abhold, 88, of Yakima died Monday, Nov. 28, at Landmark Care Center, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Leslie G. Bower, 69
Leslie Gherman Bower, 69, of Zillah died Wednesday, Nov. 30, in Sunnyside. Arrangements are by Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home, Yakima, lepfuneralhome.com.
Mariana D. Nunez, 6
Mariana Daleyza Nunez, 6, of Sunnyside died Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Seattle Children's Hospital. Arrangements are by Valley Hills Funeral Home, Sunnyside, valleyhillsfh.com.
Barbara A. Bonow, 98
Barbara Ann Bonow, 98, of Ellensburg died Monday, Nov. 21. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Isabel Fernandez, 85
Isabel Fernandez, 85, of Sunnyside died Tuesday, Nov. 29. Arrangements are by Valley Hills Funeral Home, Sunnyside, valleyhillsfh.com.
Frank M. Sanchez, 81
Frank M. Sanchez, 81, of Toppenish died Thursday, Dec. 1. Arrangements are by Valley Hills Funeral Home, Zillah, valleyhillsfh.com.
Carlton Moyers, 78
Carlton "Ray" Moyers, 78, of Ellensburg died Friday, Nov. 25. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Lionel R. Aguilar, 71
Lionel R. Aguilar, 71, of Sunnyside died Wednesday, Nov. 30. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, funeralhomesmith.com.
Here’s how the city handles snow and ice removal in Yakima
Yakima drivers trudged through some snow and sludge after the first substantial snowfall of the season, but most well-traveled routes were clear as of Wednesday. The city’s plan for ice and snow removal is working as it should, city spokesperson Randy Beehler said. “Today’s a really good example of...
