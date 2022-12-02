Read full article on original website
Related
Updated Stanford Football potential head coaching candidates
Now that some coaches have take other jobs the list has been adjusted
Stanford Daily
Bruin Beatdown: Men’s basketball outlasted by No. 21 UCLA
On Thursday, the No. 21 UCLA Bruins (6-2, 1-0 Pac-12) defeated the Stanford Cardinal (3-5, 0-1 Pac-12) 80-66 in dominant fashion, earning their first Pac-12 win of the season. The Cardinal have now dropped to 1-5 against Power Five competition this season. Stanford got off to a ghastly start, as...
Stanford Daily
Women’s volleyball kicks off NCAA tournament with home win over Pepperdine
It may not have been their best, but it was enough. No. 5 Stanford women’s volleyball (25-4, 19-1 Pac-12) began their 2022 NCAA tournament campaign in Maples Pavilion on Friday night. In front of an excited home crowd, the Cardinal showed signs of dominance and, despite a brief stumble, recovered enough to defeat Pepperdine (19-11, 10-8 WCC) in four sets.
San Jose State Football heading to the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV): The San Jose State Spartans, (7-4, 5-3 Mountain West) will need to bundle up on Tuesday Dec. 20 when they travel to Boise, Idaho. The Spartans will be playing in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl against the Eastern Michigan Eagles, (8-4, 5-3, MAC). The game will be on the blue turf The post San Jose State Football heading to the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl appeared first on KION546.
McClymonds, Jaivian Thomas run past Lemoore in NorCal D2-AA final win
Jaivian Thomas put the McClymonds Warriors on his back rushing 22 times for 307 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Warriors to a 49-35 victory over the Central Section Division II champion Lemoore Tigers in a game played in West Oakland. McClymonds ran for 515 yards and seven touchdowns in the ...
Folsom vs. De La Salle live stream: How to watch, get live score updates online
Watch and follow live as one of California's best rivalries continues in a rematch of last year's CIF Northern California Division I-AA Bowl championship
Stanford Daily
Alumni launch network to build community among Jewish Stanford graduates
Shelley Smolkin Hébert ’76 recalled when the only place Stanford’s Jewish community had to call home was a dreary 700-square-foot basement in Old Union. Since Hébert’s time at Stanford, the University has expanded its resources for Jewish students. Hillel, Stanford’s Jewish community center, has a vibrant home just off Campus Drive, and the University also offers a robust Jewish Studies Program.
KSBW.com
Team USA fans turn out for early morning watch party in Monterey
MONTEREY, Calif. — Team USA fans were drinking beer early at the Britannia Arms in downtown Monterey. The bar hosted a watch party for the match against the World Cup Netherlands that started at 7:00 a.m. "If you haven't been to the Britt and experienced a watch party you...
Stanford Daily
Conflict of interest leads member of special committee investigating Stanford president to step aside
A member of the University’s special committee to investigate Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne’s research has stepped aside after The Daily approached the trustee with questions about a potential conflict of interest. The committee, the creation of which was announced Friday, is composed of members of the Board of...
People leaving Los Angeles are now flocking to these two cities
As a record amount of Los Angeles residents continue moving out of the state, a new Redfin study shows they’re flocking to two particular cities the most. Droves of people migrated out of California during the pandemic, heading for more affordable locales. The places seeing the largest exoduses were coastal cities including San Francisco, Los […]
Stanford Daily
Musings from a Groupie: ‘Bitch Cup’
If you were to walk into Stern dining the night of Nov. 10 at 9:08 pm, it would not be the sleepy atmosphere you might be expecting. Yes, there was a smattering of students working at various tables, and the doors to the cafeteria were locked. But the atmosphere was heavily influenced by the constant drums and bass guitar notes wafting from the far corner. Beyond burrito bowl specials, the dining hall also has a music practice room, which is often inhabited by a band of Stanford juniors called Bitch Cup.
amateurtraveler.com
Fun Things to do in Downtown San Jose at Night
San Jose, California, is more than computer chips and software nerds. The largest city in the San Francisco Bay area has professional sports, live entertainment, cool restaurants, urban breweries, and wineries. If you are looking for a night out in the city, here are some suggestions from a long-time resident of San Jose.
We asked you to vote on a new name for Cabrillo College; here are the results of our reader poll
Last month, Lookout asked readers to weigh in with suggestions for Cabrillo College's new name — selecting either from a multiple-choice list of names or submitting ideas of their own. Here's a sampling of the responses.
NBC Bay Area
SF State Lecturer, Jazz Musician Killed in Burlingame Train Crash
A man who was killed in a recent vehicle versus trains accident in Burlingame, has been identified as a San Francisco State University lecturer. Investigators identified the victim as 58-year-old Andrew Speight. Speight lived in Burlingame and was a well-known fixture of the local jazz community. He played the alto...
Home price growth is slowing most in these California cities, data shows
These are the California metros where price growth is decelerating fastest, Redfin says:
4 Great Pizza Places in California
Photo byPhoto by Klara Kulikova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you also love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, so if you have never been to any of these pizza places, add them to your list and pay them a visit.
Stanford Daily
SimpleEnroll cuts ties with Axess, keeps some problems
Stanford’s new standalone SimpleEnroll website was put to the test Thursday night as students registered for winter quarter classes. The new website, according to the University, was designed with the goal of avoiding the crashes that plagued students during fall quarter enrollment. Many students confirmed that the new website marked an improvement — especially for the lucky few who noticed that the website had opened for enrollment a few minutes earlier than the publicized start time — but others still found themselves struggling to enroll when SimpleEnroll experienced processing delays after 9 p.m.
Giant 200-Pound Bluefin Tuna Caught Off Coast of San Francisco in Wild Video
Some determined anglers pulled in a massive catch recently, scoring a huge bluefin tuna off the coast of San Francisco. A moment that one of the anglers in the group defines as “one of the most epic experiences.”. When 30-year-old San Jose California resident Adam Irino and three of...
This casual Oakland restaurant was losing money, so it pivoted to a $90 tasting menu
"We're just going to go bankrupt if we don't do anything."
foxla.com
People leaving Los Angeles are moving here in record numbers
LOS ANGELES - People are moving out of Los Angeles in record numbers. Their top relocation destination? Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a new study. Data from Redfin places Los Angeles as the second major U.S. metro area people are leaving, with 20% of local users searching elsewhere. San Francisco ranked first, with 24% of homebuyers there looking to move.
Comments / 0