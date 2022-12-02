If you were to walk into Stern dining the night of Nov. 10 at 9:08 pm, it would not be the sleepy atmosphere you might be expecting. Yes, there was a smattering of students working at various tables, and the doors to the cafeteria were locked. But the atmosphere was heavily influenced by the constant drums and bass guitar notes wafting from the far corner. Beyond burrito bowl specials, the dining hall also has a music practice room, which is often inhabited by a band of Stanford juniors called Bitch Cup.

