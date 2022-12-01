Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
County legislator hints at run for town supervisor
TOWN OF WAPPINGER – Republican Dutchess County Legislator Joey Cavaccini is being encouraged to run for the Town of Wappinger supervisor seat in November, challenging incumbent Dick Thurston. Cavaccini, 23, has been involved in government service since being appointed as Wappinger Town Historian at the age of 12. Many...
hamlethub.com
Westchester County Civil Service Exams
The filing window for Civil Service positions and the following examinations has now been opened:. 02-104 Admitting Clerk See announcement Open to All. 10-776 CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE II See announcement Open to All. 02-124 Clerk - County Clerk See announcement Open to All. 02-400 Office Assistant (Word Processing) See announcement...
Mid-Hudson News Network
East Fishkill supervisor considering a run for county executive
HOPEWELL JUNCTION – Republican East Fishkill Town Supervisor Nick D’Alessandro continues to assess his options for a Dutchess County executive run next year. He had previously hinted that he plans to run for the post in November. D’Alessandro has been an elected official since 2011. When asked...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Town supervisor outraged by vulgar flag display in parade
PLEASANT VALLEY – Town Supervisor John DelVecchio called the parade float in Saturday night’s “Festival of Lights” event in the center of town “disgusting.” A tractor-trailer owned by Snow Fountain Supply was adorned with a large flag that said “FUCK BIDEN” as it passed hundreds of children and their families gathered along the route.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Pleasant Valley festival organizers chastised for allowing “F… Biden” banner in parade
PLEASANT VALLEY – As hundreds of residents and visitors gathered in Pleasant Valley on Saturday for the town’s “Festival of Lights,” one float drew immediate criticism for a banner with vulgar language. With hundreds of adults and children gathered along the parade route on Saturday evening,...
Active shooter threat on SnapChat puts Middletown High School on high alert
Middletown High School was on high alert Friday due to reports of an active shooter at 7:15 a.m.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Holiday parade held in Port Jervis
PORT JERVIS – The 50th Anniversary of the Tri-State Chamber of Commerce Rick Drew Holiday Parade carried old traditions – and new — this year. The December 3 parade, an evening event for the first time this year, lit up a two-state parade route. It kicked off...
Former New Paltz Apple Orchard to Become State-of-the-Art Operations Center
There is one piece of land in the New Paltz area that over the years has been rumored to be, the new home of a Walmart, a resort, and a waterpark but it looks like the county has other plans. The Ulster County Legislature has officially approved the purchase of...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Serino encouraged to run for Dutchess County Executive
POUGHKEEPSIE – After losing a re-election bid for a state senate seat in November, State Senator Sue Serino (R-Hyde Park), is being encouraged to run for the office of Dutchess County Executive in November of 2023. The county executive seat is being vacated a year early after current Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro was elected to Congress in November.
hamlethub.com
Free Bee-Line Bus Service to Continue Through December 26th
Just in time for the holiday season, free Bee-Line Bus fares will return from December 7 through December 26. Latimer said: “This holiday season, we want people to visit with family and friends, and we want them to shop and go to work with ease. Leave the driving to us, and save some money this holiday season. From Yorktown to Yonkers, we have a robust system that can get you where you need to go. Now is a perfect time to try out the Bee-Line system if you haven’t already. We take great pride in the fact that our buses are safe, clean and accessible.”
Mid-Hudson News Network
Altered celebration of lights draws few to Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – In a change from tradition, the annual “Celebration of Lights” took place in Poughkeepsie without the traditional parade down Main Street to Dongan Square Park. The event, which typically brought 1,000 people to the Mount Carmel neighborhood, was much more subdued this year. Many of...
Mid-Hudson News Network
100 new American citizens take oath in Dutchess County
POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County Clerk Brad Kendall administered the Oath of Allegiance to 100 people representing 41 different countries at the Family Partnership Center in Poughkeepsie. By reciting the 141 words of the oath, they renounced their citizenship in their previous country and swore to uphold the Constitution of the United States.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh city 2023 budget addresses code violators
NEWBURGH – The 2023 Newburgh city budget adopted by the city council will add seven code enforcement officers to the very small staff in place now. The $63.78 million spending plan will beef up the department that has been understaffed and unable to adequately deal with the deplorable housing conditions in which many residents have to live.
Dutchess Ambulatory Surgical Center To Relocate To Thriving Eastdale Village
Over the past several years the Hudson Valley has watched the Eastdale Village Town Center evolve into a city within itself in Poughkeepsie. The 'live, work, play' environment that we have watched transform from a few retail locations with housing construction into the Hudson Valley hotspot that it has become today will soon welcome another major addition to the site. Dutchess Ambulatory Surgical Center has broken ground and will relocate to Eastdale Village summer of 2023.
Holiday events for Saturday, Dec. 3
Looking for a fun holiday event on Saturday? News 12 is offering some ideas.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hospital workers say Nuvance refuses to recognize federal holiday ending slavery
POUGHKEEPSIE – Hospital workers from three area hospitals held an informational picket and march on Thursday afternoon near Vassar Brothers Medical Center (VBMC). Members of 1199 SEIU United Healthcare Workers, numbering nearly 1,000 at the Poughkeepsie hospital, have been negotiating with Nuvance Health, the VBMC parent company since their contract expired at the end of September.
Football: Newburgh Free Academy run comes to abrupt end in state championship
SYRACUSE – Jayden Lewis was three steps into the clear before Newburgh Free Academy had moved beyond the normal pregame jitters that come with a title game appearance. Lewis went 77 yards and into the end zone on the opening play of the NYSPHSAA Class AA championship game, sparking a 42-8 win for Bennett on Sunday at the JMA Wireless Dome. The Tigers got some redemption after falling to Carmel a year ago on this stage.
More Pain At The Pumps: Gas Tax Cap Expires in Hudson Valley Counties
We can all agree that our wallets have been feeling the impact of the cost of just about everything increasing lately. From utilities to grocery bills, and especially at the gas pumps, just about everyone has been talking about finances and spending these days. Unfortunately, a program that went into effect over the summer that had been saving New Yorkers some cash at the pumps has expired.
Terrific Orange County Irish Bar Closing Location After 37 Years
After serving customers on Main Street for 37 years, the quaint family-owned bar is closing. It has been a long ride for the Christison family that owns and operates one of Warwick's favorite Irish pubs. Yesterday's, located on Main street in Warwick, is a quirky family-run Irish pub that has been serving the area since 1984 with a menu full of comfort foods, and numerous craft beers on tap according to their website.
hudsonvalleypost.com
Fire Destroys Upstate New York Deli, 3 Injured In Hudson Valley
Many Hudson Valley residents were injured or displaced after a deli and meat market went up in smoke. On Friday just before 6 p.m., Sullivan County firefighters rushed to a fire outside a deli. Sullivan County, New York Deli Destroyed By Fire. The fire was at Boosur Meat & Deli...
