Britain could run out of free-range eggs by March as the poultry industry battles its way through the worst avian flu on record, an MP warned. On 7 November, the government ordered all birds in England and Wales to be kept indoors and told farmers to follow stringent biosecurity measures to protect the animals from the disease.The 16-week grace period where eggs can still be claimed to be free range, even if they are kept inside, will expire on 27 February. From this day, free-range egg sellers will then have to label their eggs as barn eggs. Cat Smith,...

4 DAYS AGO