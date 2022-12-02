Read full article on original website
msn.com
Oxo warns chicken stock being sold in supermarkets is temporarily made using non-free-range poultry
Chicken stock being sold in supermarkets is now coming with warning labels informing them the product has 'temporarily' been made with non free-range hens. Have you spotted other brands with similar labels?. Let us know, email: matt.powell@mailonline.co.uk. Packets of Oxo's 'succulent free-range chicken stock' have had a sticker placed on...
People ‘eating pet food and heating meals with candles’ due to cost of living crisis
People are eating pet food and trying to heat meals using candles as a result of the cost of living crisis, a community food project manager has said.UK inflation has reached a 41-year high, with the cost of food and non-alcoholic drinks soaring by 16.4 per cent in the year to October, in what has been the biggest rise since 1977.Added to soaring energy bills, households are being forced to make difficult choices between heating and eating - and it is claimed some have resorted to more extreme measures. “I’m still shocked by the fact that we have people...
BBC
Tesco shoppers switching from fresh to frozen food
Households are switching from buying fresh food to cheaper frozen goods as the cost of living bites into budgets, the boss of Tesco has said. Ken Murphy, chief executive of the UK's largest supermarket, said some shoppers were also swapping pricier red meat for cheaper white protein to save money.
British producers urge shoppers not to buy frozen turkeys for Christmas
British producers have urged shoppers not to buy frozen turkeys amid fears that bird flu concerns could impact sales of the festive staple.It comes after consumers have been warned of a “big, big shortage” of British free range turkeys this Christmas with half already dead due to bird flu.Half of the free range turkeys produced for Christmas in the UK have already been killed in the bird flu epidemic, British Poultry Council chief executive Richard Griffiths told the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee last week.Mr Griffiths said: “The usual amount of free range birds grown for Christmas is around...
BBC
Cost of living: The impact on the Christmas market
Christmas market stall holders fear their profit margins will be badly hit this year as their goods are costing far more to produce. Stall holders at Cardiff Christmas market will be selling produce until 23 December. After surviving Covid, traders are now faced with a rise in their costs because...
Up to 115,000 postal workers will walk out tomorrow and Friday in row over jobs, pay and conditions after unions rejected Royal Mail's 'best and final offer' in bid to avert strike
Up to 115,00 postal workers will strike tomorrow and Thursday over jobs, pay and conditions after unions rejected Royal Mail's 'best and final offer' to avert the next 48-hour strike. The walk out by members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) - which represents postal workers - comes after Royal...
I work in Aldi – here’s the secret to getting discounts, it works every time and could save you lots of money
AN ALDI worker has revealed the secret to bagging a discount at the tills - and it always works. Fiona Forrester is a store manager in Glenrothes, Fife and has worked for the bargain supermarket for a whopping 20 years. She has now shared her top tips to help customers...
Keep cash on hand, don't buy TV, fridge, cars or spend money this holiday season: Jeff Bezos advises people across globe
Economic recession is in the offing, Amazon owner gives 'tips'. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos recently warned consumers and businesses in a CNN interview that they should consider postponing large purchases in the coming months as an economic recession might be in the offing.
The Man With the Longest Nose in Human History
The freak show performer with the largest nose in the world was given a spot in the Guinness Book of Records, and a wax replica of his head can be found in the Ripley's Believe It or Not Museum. He had an unidentified ailment that produced his 20 cm large nose and the intellectual retardation that began at age five. Thomas Wedders, sometimes known as Thomas Wadhouse, was double humorous since he was seen as a freak and an imbecile.
A town in Italy is going to pay people $31,000 to move there, but there's a catch. You must buy and fix up old abandoned homes to get the cash.
The latest Italian town to start paying people to move there is a 1,000-year-old village in the glorious Puglia region of the country's iconic 'boot.'
CNBC
Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds
Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
We work at Aldi and here’s everything customers should know but don’t – including when to nab the best deals
THERE are loads of reasons why Aldi is one of our favourite places to shop - and it's not just the cheap prices that keeps sucking us in. In fact, the German supermarket chain - made popular by its speedy check-out and no-fuss shopping - has become a go-to for many, but there are some things we should all know.
A Second World War sea fort off the English coast was sold for about $580,000 at an auction. Take a look.
The Grade II-listed sea fort off Lincolnshire in northern England could be turned into a luxury hotel, restaurant, Airbnb or retreat.
BBC
Shop owner fined over mouldy meat and food weeks past use-by date
Some meat at Euro Market in Bradford was not refrigerated, while other food was weeks past its use-by date, city magistrates heard. The court was shown pictures of mouldy meat taken during inspections in 2021. Owner Ballen Mohammad Zarar showed a "clear disgregard for food safety", magistrates were told...
135-year-old message in a whisky bottle reveals the names of workers from 1887 who had a sense of humor
A mother-of-two who learned a faded 135-year-old message in an antique whisky bottle had been hidden under the floorboards of her home was left baffled by the strange note contained within.
Free range eggs could run out in March as farmers forced to keep birds indoors, MP warns
Britain could run out of free-range eggs by March as the poultry industry battles its way through the worst avian flu on record, an MP warned. On 7 November, the government ordered all birds in England and Wales to be kept indoors and told farmers to follow stringent biosecurity measures to protect the animals from the disease.The 16-week grace period where eggs can still be claimed to be free range, even if they are kept inside, will expire on 27 February. From this day, free-range egg sellers will then have to label their eggs as barn eggs. Cat Smith,...
Egg shortage prompts supermarkets to ration supplies
Shoppers buying eggs have been faced with empty shelves and told to ration purchases as a shortage grips the UK.Customers at Sainsbury’s and Tesco have turned up to stores to find eggs out of stock, while at least one Lidl branch has told shoppers they can only buy three boxes at a time. Wetherspoons is also reportedly serving full English breakfasts without eggs as it grapples with supply issues. An industry body said it had warned months ago there would be shortages if producers were not paid a “fair price”. Have you been affected by egg shortages? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.ukA...
King Charles grants himself important title formerly held by Prince Philip
King Charles' new title wasn't held by the Queen - so what does this unprecedented move mean for the centuries-old title?
BBC
Father of girl, 4, fighting for life with Strep A infection is 'praying for a miracle'
The father of a four-year-old girl left fighting for her life in hospital after contracting Strep A has said they are "hoping and praying for a miracle". Camila Rose Burns, four, has been on a ventilator at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool since Monday. Six children have died with...
UK warns British Museum over Parthenon Marbles
The UK government Monday stressed the British Museum is legally forbidden from breaking up its vast collection, after a report said it could possibly hand the Parthenon Marbles back to Greece. Sunak's spokesman refused to say if the museum might be able to seek a special licence from the government to break up the so-called Elgin Marbles collection.
