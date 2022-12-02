ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

People ‘eating pet food and heating meals with candles’ due to cost of living crisis

People are eating pet food and trying to heat meals using candles as a result of the cost of living crisis, a community food project manager has said.UK inflation has reached a 41-year high, with the cost of food and non-alcoholic drinks soaring by 16.4 per cent in the year to October, in what has been the biggest rise since 1977.Added to soaring energy bills, households are being forced to make difficult choices between heating and eating - and it is claimed some have resorted to more extreme measures. “I’m still shocked by the fact that we have people...
BBC

Tesco shoppers switching from fresh to frozen food

Households are switching from buying fresh food to cheaper frozen goods as the cost of living bites into budgets, the boss of Tesco has said. Ken Murphy, chief executive of the UK's largest supermarket, said some shoppers were also swapping pricier red meat for cheaper white protein to save money.
The Independent

British producers urge shoppers not to buy frozen turkeys for Christmas

British producers have urged shoppers not to buy frozen turkeys amid fears that bird flu concerns could impact sales of the festive staple.It comes after consumers have been warned of a “big, big shortage” of British free range turkeys this Christmas with half already dead due to bird flu.Half of the free range turkeys produced for Christmas in the UK have already been killed in the bird flu epidemic, British Poultry Council chief executive Richard Griffiths told the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee last week.Mr Griffiths said: “The usual amount of free range birds grown for Christmas is around...
BBC

Cost of living: The impact on the Christmas market

Christmas market stall holders fear their profit margins will be badly hit this year as their goods are costing far more to produce. Stall holders at Cardiff Christmas market will be selling produce until 23 December. After surviving Covid, traders are now faced with a rise in their costs because...
Daily Mail

Up to 115,000 postal workers will walk out tomorrow and Friday in row over jobs, pay and conditions after unions rejected Royal Mail's 'best and final offer' in bid to avert strike

Up to 115,00 postal workers will strike tomorrow and Thursday over jobs, pay and conditions after unions rejected Royal Mail's 'best and final offer' to avert the next 48-hour strike. The walk out by members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) - which represents postal workers - comes after Royal...
Andrei Tapalaga

The Man With the Longest Nose in Human History

The freak show performer with the largest nose in the world was given a spot in the Guinness Book of Records, and a wax replica of his head can be found in the Ripley's Believe It or Not Museum. He had an unidentified ailment that produced his 20 cm large nose and the intellectual retardation that began at age five. Thomas Wedders, sometimes known as Thomas Wadhouse, was double humorous since he was seen as a freak and an imbecile.
CNBC

Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds

Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
BBC

Shop owner fined over mouldy meat and food weeks past use-by date

S﻿ome meat at Euro Market in Bradford was not refrigerated, while other food was weeks past its use-by date, city magistrates heard. The court was shown pictures of mouldy meat taken during inspections in 2021. O﻿wner Ballen Mohammad Zarar showed a "clear disgregard for food safety", magistrates were told...
The Independent

Free range eggs could run out in March as farmers forced to keep birds indoors, MP warns

Britain could run out of free-range eggs by March as the poultry industry battles its way through the worst avian flu on record, an MP warned. On 7 November, the government ordered all birds in England and Wales to be kept indoors and told farmers to follow stringent biosecurity measures to protect the animals from the disease.The 16-week grace period where eggs can still be claimed to be free range, even if they are kept inside, will expire on 27 February. From this day, free-range egg sellers will then have to label their eggs as barn eggs. Cat Smith,...
The Independent

Egg shortage prompts supermarkets to ration supplies

Shoppers buying eggs have been faced with empty shelves and told to ration purchases as a shortage grips the UK.Customers at Sainsbury’s and Tesco have turned up to stores to find eggs out of stock, while at least one Lidl branch has told shoppers they can only buy three boxes at a time. Wetherspoons is also reportedly serving full English breakfasts without eggs as it grapples with supply issues. An industry body said it had warned months ago there would be shortages if producers were not paid a “fair price”. Have you been affected by egg shortages? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.ukA...
AFP

UK warns British Museum over Parthenon Marbles

The UK government Monday stressed the British Museum is legally forbidden from breaking up its vast collection, after a report said it could possibly hand the Parthenon Marbles back to Greece. Sunak's spokesman refused to say if the museum might be able to seek a special licence from the government to break up the so-called Elgin Marbles collection.

