Read full article on original website
Related
takeitcool.com
Global Centrifugal Pump Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.8% by 2027
The ‘Global Centrifugal Pump Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, by Expert Market Research, gives an extensive outlook of the global centrifugal pump market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like impeller type, stage segments, flow type, end use, and major regions.
France 24
US blocks more than 1,000 shipments of solar energy equipment from China over slave labor
More than 1,000 shipments of solar energy components worth hundreds of millions of dollars have piled up at U.S. ports since June under a new law banning imports from China's Xinjiang region over concerns about slave labor, according to federal customs officials and industry sources. The level of seizures, which...
CNBC
Toyota secures funding to develop hydrogen fuel cell version of its Hilux pickup in the UK
Fuel cell technology involves hydrogen from a tank mixing with oxygen, which in turn produces electricity. Toyota says a fuel cell-powered prototype of its Hilux pickup will be developed at a plant in England. "Once successful performance results have been secured, the intention is to prepare the vehicle for small...
XPeng, Baidu, Nio And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session
U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session. Zhihu Inc. ZH shares climbed 19.8% to $1.63 in pre-market trading after jumping 33% on Friday. Zhihu, last week, reported better-than-expected Q3 results. Bilibili Inc. BILI shares surged 14.9% to...
Chinese scientists have managed to create a strong, flexible ceramic
Chinese researchers have created the first ceramic substance in the world that can flex like metal. This development, if true, could improve artificial joints and engine performance. Before this discovery, it was commonly believed that a ceramic's flexibility and strength were opposites and that either would worsen if the other...
pv-magazine-usa.com
PV Intel announces Solar Development Training consulting service
The United States is projected to double the total amount of installed solar PV by the end of 2025, with annual deployments growing by over 500% – to 100 GW of capacity a year – by the end of the decade. This major increase in solar installations will also require a major increase in professionals to develop these projects.
mhwmag.com
BSLBATT receives $1.65M replacement order for Yale, Toyota Jungheinrich, Nichiyu and Still forklift batteries
BSLBATT battery is a fast-paced, high-growth (200% YoY ) hi-tech company that is leading the adoption of lithium-ion technology solutions. We design, manufacture, and sell advanced lithium-ion battery packs that are disrupting the 100+-year-old market for lead-acid batteries. Today announced the receipt of a battery purchase order through its BSLBATT sales channel valued at about US$1.65 million. The batteries will be used by a leading forklift Dealer company to power end customers in Material Handling, Paper and Packaging, Food and Beverage, Refrigerated Storage, Manufacturing Industry, Fresh Produce, Wine Industry, Distribution, and 3PL industries in a new distribution center in South East Asia.
techeblog.com
UMass Engineers Create Biofilm Capable of Turning Sweat Into Continuous Electricity for Wearable Electronics
There are passive cooling systems that don’t require electricity, and then this biofilm capable of turning sweat into continuous power. Created by researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, this innovative biofilm is capable of harvesting energy in evaporation and converting it to electricity, thus potentially revolutionizing the world of wearable electronics.
A new report sheds light on the future of airless tire technology
The global airless tires market was valued at $49.36 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $77.72 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.70% over the forecast period. This is according to the Brand Essence detailed market intelligence report on the global airless tires market released on Tuesday. The report applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weigh upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate the global airless tires marketplace for the forecast of 2022 to 2028.
Russian oil just got hit with sanctions and a price cap after months of lead up. Here's what it means and what happens next.
Energy markets are heading toward uncharted waters as Russian oil comes under renewed scrutiny and tighter trade parameters.
GMO Research Travel Survey 2022: Travel Industry Sees Strong Growth
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- In a recent travel survey conducted by GMO Research (TOKYO: 3695), results show that with borders opening up again, Asia is beginning to see healthy travel patterns. While the region is still not at pre-pandemic levels, and travellers are still cautious, the interest in overseas travel has significantly increased. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005432/en/ Asians Resuming International Travel? – October 2022: International Travel Survey with 10 Asian Markets - (Graphic: Business Wire)
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Bekaert To Achieve 100% Renewable Power Supply In United States
* ENTERS INTO A 28 MW VIRTUAL POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT (VPPA) WITH ORIGIS ENERGY. * NV BEKAERT SA HAS NOW SIGNED A VIRTUAL POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT (VPPA) WITH ORIGIS ENERGY TO SOURCE ELECTRICITY FROM A 27.7 MW SOLAR FARM IN TEXAS, US. ORIGIS ENERGY. * TWO RENEWABLE ENERGY FACILITIES ARE...
fintechfutures.com
Three tips for navigating global payments as you expand internationally
In an increasingly global and interconnected world, start-ups are moving fast to expand internationally. Branching into new markets provides huge opportunities to grow your customer base and build new revenue streams, but it also brings serious challenges if you are trying to manage payments across buyers, suppliers, and customers on a global scale. In periods of uncertainty, industry winners are made. This is the time for growth-minded companies wanting to pursue a global strategy to separate themselves from average competitors.
salestechstar.com
Aspire Systems positioned as the leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for Application Transformation Services by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions
The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Application Transformation Services vendors. Aspire Systems, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, receives strong ratings across the parameters of Service excellence and customer impact. Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named...
foodsafetynews.com
Efforts boost food testing ability in Asia Pacific
Nations in Asia Pacific have taken part in a project to establish or improve food safety testing capabilities. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations (FAO), coordinated efforts with laboratories in 14 countries. Bahrain, Bangladesh, China, Indonesia, Jordan, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar,...
Why a Global Business Identifier Could ‘Modernize’ Trade
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will be collaborating with a dozen partner agencies to pilot a single business identifier solution designed to create a “common language” between government and industry, pinpoint high-risk shipments and facilitate legitimate trade. The so-called Global Business Identifier Evaluative Proof of Concept program, authorities said Friday, seeks to “modernize” trade processes by evaluating unique business identifiers that could replace, at some future point, the decades-old Manufacturer/Shipper Identification (MID) number currently used to track customs information. The problem with the MID in its current form is that it only includes the importer’s name, address and country of origin,...
UK car sales jumped 23.5% in November despite 2023 recession looming – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news, as CBI warns UK faces recession and a lost decade without a government growth plan
Recycling Today
Umicore links with Volkswagen on EV battery effort
Belgium-based metals producer and recycler Umicore and Volkswagen battery subsidiary PowerCo have announced they plan to extend their collaboration in battery materials and are “exploring a strategic long-term supply agreement to serve PowerCo’s future battery Gigafactory for electric vehicles (EVs) in North America.”. In July, Umicore announced its...
Indian coal magnate Gautam Adani steps up green investments
NEW DELHI (AP) — Asia’s richest man, Gautam Adani, made his vast fortune betting on coal as an energy hungry India grew swiftly after liberalizing its economy in the 1990s. He’s now set his sights on becoming the world’s biggest renewable energy player, by 2030, by promising to...
aircargonews.net
Westbound Logistics continues to expand in China
Westbound Logistics has opened a new office in Qingdao as part of its ongoing expansion in China. The new facility is the company’s fifth office in the country, following Shenzhen, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Ningbo. Westbound China director Michael Lee commented: “We are very pleased to be expanding our...
Comments / 0