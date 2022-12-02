International No Diet Day is not until May but as people are gearing up for the holidays and having family and friends in town it is a great time to splurge. The Boise area has turned into a food paradise. We are busting with incredible eateries. Food & Wine recently put together a list of America’s Next Great Food Cities. These are the places, they say are worth traveling to, for their “creativity, innovation, diversity and deliciousness.” So where did Boise rank? #2! They said Boise is a “new culinary capital [that] can hold its own against northwest food hubs like Seattle and Portland.”

3 DAYS AGO