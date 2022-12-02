ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings Police Blotter

The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.

For a list of missing items found in the Brookings area, you can visit the Police Services page of the City of Brookings website at www.brookings.or.us/134/Police-Services and follow the link near the bottom of the page.

Sunday 11/20

• 1:31 800 block of Elk Dr, Suspicious Conditions

• 3:57 Alder and Spruce, Suspicious Conditions

• 4:11 Chetco and Center, Traffic Stop

• 8:06 16100 block of E Hoffeldt Ln, Fire

• 11:39 200 block of Wharf St, Traffic Crash Without Injury

• 14:03 16200 block of Hwy 101 S, Disorderly Conduct

• 14:08 Truman Ln, Criminal Trespass

• 16:16 500 block of Spruce St, Burglary

• 17:15 2nd and Easy, Hit & Run

• 19:36 1300 block of Easy St, Criminal Trespass

• 21:13 1100 block of Chetco Ave, Dispute/Fight

Monday 11/21

• 10:23 Hwy 101 and Arnold, Traffic Stop

• 10:41 700 block of Spruce St, Hit & Run

• 11:31 16200 block of Hwy 101 S, Traffic Crash Without Injury

• 11:34 1300 block of Seacrest, Hit & Run

• 13:38 Hwy 101 and Beach Ave, Traffic Stop

• 13:50 19500 Martin Ranch Rd, Fire

• 13:59 Mill and Railroad, Suspicious Conditions

• 14:38 Hwy 101 and 5th St, Traffic Stop

• 15:54 700 block of Chetco Ave, Suspicious Conditions

• 18:14 Hwy 101 and Center, Traffic Stop

• 18:23 Hwy 101 and Fern, Traffic Stop

• 18:30 Hwy 101 and Hillside, Traffic Stop

• 18:43 400 block of Fir St, Suspicious Conditions

• 20:45 Chetco and Center, Traffic Stop

• 22:29 200 block of Del Norte, Dispute/Fight

• 23:17 600 block of Chetco Ave, Resisting Arrest

Tuesday 11/22

• 3:15 900 block of Chetco Ave, Criminal Trespass

• 4:20 Chetco and Pacific, Traffic Stop

• 9:14 98000 block of Gerlach Ln, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

• 11:15 500 block of Meadow Ln, Civil Problem

• 12:58 700 block of Chetco Ave, Theft

• 13:52 Chetco and 5th, Traffic Stop

• 15:10 400 block of Fir St, Criminal Trespass

• 16:53 Chetco and Pacific, Traffic Stop

• 17:14 Chetco and North Bank Rd, Traffic Crash with Injury

• 22:14 700 block of 4th St, Dispute/Fight

• 22:44 500 block of Pine St, Prowler

Wednesday 11/23

• 7:04 700 block of Cottage St, Dispute/Fight

• 7:28 Hwy 101 and Willow, Traffic Stop

• 10:13 Hwy 101 near Benham Ln, Hit & Run

• 10:44 Chetco Ave and Harris Heights, Traffic Crash Injury

• 12:00 1200 block of Moore St, Suspicious Conditions

• 12:20 1200 block of Iris St¸ Suspicious Conditions

• 14:44 98600 block of Seahorse Ln, Fire Alarm

• 17:37 Chetco Ave and E Harris Heights, Traffic Stop

• 20:22 Hwy 101 South of Lone Arce Loop, Traffic Stop

• 21:49 Pacific and Pioneer, Traffic Stop

• 21:55 800 block of Pioneer Rd, Harassment

• 23:40 Chetco Ave and Willow, Traffic Stop

• 23:57 Center Ave and Chetco, Traffic Stop

Thursday 11/24

• 0:41 1000 block of Chetco Ave, Traffic Stop

• 7:08 Hwy 101 MP 330, Traffic Crash No Injury

• 7:40 1100 block of Chetco Ave, Suspicious Conditions

• 9:49 Hwy 101 and Center, Traffic Stop

• 9:58 800 block of Chetco Ave, Criminal Trespass

• 10:21 Center and Chetco Ave, Traffic Stop

• 12:37 300 block of 5th St, Theft

• 16:38 Crissey Cir and Chetco Ave, Traffic Stop

• 16:49 Oak and Hwy 101, Traffic Stop

• 17:10 Chetco Ave and Willow, Traffic Stop

• 17:22 Center and Hwy 101, Traffic Stop

• 22:18 16900 block of Piney Woods Way, Assault

• 22:54 6500 block of Lucky Ln, Dispute/Fight reported

Friday 11/25

• 7:29 300 block of 5th St, Disorderly Conduct

• 8:16 Center and Chetco, Traffic Stop

• 10:37 96400 block of Coverdell Rd, Civil Problem

• 11:00 500 block of Fir St, Dispute/Fight

• 11:38 1100 block of Rowland, Suspicious Conditions

• 11:46 96400 block of Coverdell Rd, Dispute/Fight

• 14:05 1600 block of Hwy 101 N, Hit & Run

• 14:12 600 block of Old County Rd, Criminal Trespass

• 17:41 300 block of 5th St, Traffic Crash Without Injury

• 22:42 500 block of Railroad St, Loud Noise

Saturday 11/26

• 3:40 1100 block of Chetco Ave, Suspicious Conditions

• 3:41 17300 block of Carpenterville Rd, Dispute/Fight

• 4:03 400 block of Fern Ave, Probation Violation

• 7:04 Hwy 101 and Fern, Traffic Stop

• 7:39 Hwy 101 and Oak, Traffic Stop

• 11:37 1200 block of Moore St, Criminal Trespass

• 15:57 500 block of Railroad St, Criminal Trespass reported

• 16:02 Hwy 101 and Benham Ln, Traffic Crash Without Injury

• 16:02 600 block of Chetco Ave, Disorderly Conduct

• 18:01 600 block of Old County Rd, Disorderly Conduct

• 18:10 99600 block of North Bank Chetco River Rd, Dispute/Fight

• 18:15 Chetco Ave and Oak, Traffic Stop

• 18:52 Chetco Ave and Mill, Traffic Stop

• 18:58 Chetco Ave and Mill, Traffic Stop

• 19:05 Chetco Ave and Mill, Traffic Stop

• 19:29 Chetco Ave and Arnold, Traffic Stop

• 21:47 800 block of Old County Rd, Fire

• 22:44 1600 block of Hwy 101 N, Suspicious Conditions

Sunday 11/27

• 7:28 800 block of Chetco Ave, Criminal Trespass

• 10:39 96400 block of Coverdell Rd, Dispute/Fight

• 11:25 800 block of Elk Dr, Criminal Mischief

• 12:01 96400 block of Coverdell Rd, Civil Problem

• 14:59 300 block of 5th St, Juvenile Problem

• 15:22 16900 block of Ferry Creek Heights Rd, Fire Alarm

• 15:27 800 block of Marina Heights Rd, Theft

• 15:56 700 block of Spruce St, Criminal Trespass

• 17:11 Social Security Bar, Suspicious Conditions

• 17:12 300 block of 5th St, Criminal Trespass

• 18:38 300 block of 5th St, Theft

• 21:21 300 block of 5th St, Criminal Trespass reported

