Letter: Legitimate question

 5 days ago

So... at this point I have a legitimate question for the Pilot's editorial staff:

Are letters to the editor so few and infrequent that you have literally no choice but to regularly run Kellie Evan's extreme right-wing, anti-library diatribes for the sake of filling space?

Or are you so eager to receive something representative of this nation's ongoing, inflammatory culture wars that you'll continue giving her what amounts to a regular column for the sake of "representing both sides" of an argument?

Either way, the inordinately high amount of oxygen you've given to this conspiracy theory-driven "issue" seems to speak more to the Pilot's last gasp attempt to hang onto their declining readership, rather than an attempt to add to respectful, constructive civic dialogue.

Please note, I am an (exhausted) employee of the Chetco Community Public Library District, speaking as an (exhausted) private citizen.

Katlyn Liddell

Brookings

