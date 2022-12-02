Read full article on original website
Castle Rock 2021 Pinot Noir (Central Coast)
Juicy aromas of cherry and strawberry meet with turned earth and singed bark on the nose of this bottling. There's a light tension to the palate, where muddled plum and mulberry flavors are decorated with light smoke. Matt Kettmann. rating. 87. Price. $12,Buy Now. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker...
Crū 2021 Paragon Vineyard Albariño (Edna Valley)
This bottling shows a lot of maritime and grassy influences, almost like a Sauvignon Blanc. Aromas of dried grass, apple and white flower emerge on the nose. The palate is packed with zippy acidity, driving through more grass and a light peach flavor as wet ash appears on the finish. Matt Kettmann.
Casas del Bosque 2020 Reserva Single Vineyard Pinot Noir (Casablanca Valley)
Displaying a herbaceous character, this Pinot Noir from Chile's coastal region has an austere nose. Hints of flint lead to a palate with cherry and grass flavors. It has light notes of toasted oak in the finish. Jesica Vargas. rating. 88. Price. $14,Buy Now. Designation. Reserva Single Vineyard. Variety. Winery.
V. Sattui 2019 Ramazzotti Vineyard Zinfandel (Dry Creek Valley)
This gutsy, well-balanced and moderately tannic wine offers vivid blackberry and raspberry flavors on a nicely gripping texture. The wine is appetizing, satisfying and inviting. Jim Gordon. rating. 91. Price. $47,Buy Now. Designation. Ramazzotti Vineyard. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 14.5%. Bottle Size. 750 ml. Category. Red.
Indomita 2021 Gran Reserva Pinot Noir (Casablanca Valley)
A nose of licorice and bay leaf aromas introduce a wine of herbaceous character. Lively acidity backs flavors of red plum, berries and herbs on the light palate. It finishes with smoky notes in the aftertaste. Jesica Vargas. rating. 89. Price. $11,Buy Now. Designation. Gran Reserva. Variety. Winery. Print a...
Winemakers Selection 2020 Classic Series Red (California)
A simple, fruit-forward wine for casual consumption, this blend provides jammy expressions of black cherry, boysenberry and black plum complemented by subtle hints of fennel, black pepper and clove. rating. 85. Price. $5,Buy Now. Designation. Classic Series. Variety. Red Blends, Red Blends. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 13%
Viña Casablanca 2020 Nimbus Single Vineyard Merlot (Casablanca Valley)
Coming from Chile's coastal region, this wine has lively acidity lending freshness to the palate. The nose offers aromas of cinnamon and subtle cherry. It's medium in body, displaying flavors of red plum, cherry and dried herbs. Baking spices linger in the aftertaste. Jesica Vargas. rating. 90. Price. N/A,Buy Now.
Cloud Watcher 2020 Cabernet Sauvignon (California)
A simple red wine, this offers notes of potpourri, blackberry jam, black-cherry compote, black-plum pie, cinnamon stick, eucalyptus and nutmeg. It's an easy, quaffable wine for casual consumption. rating. 86. Price. $11,Buy Now. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 13.5%. Bottle Size. 750 ml. Category. Red. User Avg...
Moss Roxx 2020 Old Vine Reserve Zinfandel (Lodi)
Spicy oak notes add pizazz to the core of berries and plums in this full-bodied wine. Cedar, ginger, cinnamon and cloves fill the aroma and lead to an equally spiced flavor spectrum. Jim Gordon. rating. 90. Price. $24,Buy Now. Designation. Old Vine Reserve. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label.
Rusack 2020 Estate Sauvignon Blanc (Ballard Canyon)
Stony aromas of grapefruit, grass and chalk converge on the nose of this bottling. There's a firm tension to the palate, where tart apple and grass flavors make for a classic Kiwi-style Sauvignon Blanc. Matt Kettmann. rating. 91. Price. $26,Buy Now. Designation. Estate. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label.
Lasseter 2019 Reminiscence Cabernet Sauvignon (Sonoma Valley)
Chocolate in all its glory is at the core of this deep, lavish and rich wine. Dark chocolate and cooked blackberry aromas lead to subtly spicy cocoa, cinnamon and espresso flavors and a lingering, chocolaty finish. Jim Gordon. rating. 93. Price. $125,Buy Now. Designation. Reminiscence. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf...
Raymond 2019 Reserve Selection Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley)
Juicy, tempting red and black fruit flavors follow a minty nose of Thai basil and raspberries in this lightly tannic but full-bodied wine. An almost silky texture and easy drinkability make it inviting to sip. Jim Gordon. rating. 90. Price. $50,Buy Now. Designation. Reserve Selection. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf...
Misiones de Rengo 2021 Merlot (Central Valley)
Aromas of vanilla and nutmeg are mild and sweet. Light tannins and good acidity provide a soft mouthfeel where ripe blackberry and cherry flavors meet. The medium finish exhibits notes of chocolate. Jesica Vargas. rating. 87. Price. $10,Buy Now. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 13%. Bottle Size.
Talley 2020 Rosemary's Pinot Noir (Arroyo Grande Valley)
Red plum and pomegranate aromas make for a fresh and vibrant nose on this bottling. The palate is well structured, clean and fresh, offering intense red-fruit flavors alongside light herb and baking spice. These elements will grow more prominent with time. Drink now–2040. Matt Kettmann. rating. 92. Price. $90,Buy...
Taub Family Vineyards 2019 Beckstoffer Missouri Hopper Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley)
Concentrated, contained and very young, this powerful, full-bodied wine tastes jam-packed with dark berries and dark chocolate while firm, fine-grained tannins give it a big mouthfeel. Time will improve the feel of this multifaceted wine and allow its flavors to further complexify. Best 2028–2040. Jim Gordon. rating. 96. Price.
Cline 2020 Rock Carved Cabernet Sauvignon (Alexander Valley)
This wine tastes rich, smooth and easy, offering generous vanilla and maple notes over very ripe plums, cherries and mint accents. Soft tannins and a broad texture give it a mouth-coating effect. Jim Gordon. rating. 90. Price. N/A,Buy Now. Designation. Rock Carved. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol.
Santa Rita 2018 Bougainville Alto Jahuel Petite Sirah (Maipo Valley)
A delicate nose exhibits sweet aromas of blackberry jam and vanilla. Full bodied and fruit forward, this wine delivers concentrated flavors of plum and blackberry jam accented by intense but well-integrated notes of toasted oak. Supple tannins and good acidity provide support to the smooth palate. It's well balanced with moderate complexity. Jesica Vargas.
Tirriddis 2020 Stonemark Vineyard Blanc de Blanc Chardonnay (Rattlesnake Hills)
This beautifully tart and tangy traditional method sparkling wine spent 20 months on lees, with concrete fermentation and new French oak aging. The aromatic combination of tart lemon and sweet white peach is something to write home about. Additional notes of jasmine and watermelon mint also appear. The wine's acidity is bursting at the seams, although its flavors of lemon, leather, freshly baked croissants and the cold, clean mineral qualities of well water are equally mouthwatering. Lazy bubbles float slowly toward the edge of the glass. Michael Alberty.
Goldschmidt 2019 Forefathers Lone Tree Cabernet Sauvignon (Alexander Valley)
After a subtle, spicy, dark-fruit aroma, this wine opens up on the palate to show excellent depth in blueberries, dark chocolate and black cherries. A nicely firm texture of fine-grained tannins and a full body add great structure for continued improvement with age. Best from 2025–2035. Jim Gordon. rating.
De Loach 2019 Forgotten Vines Zinfandel (Sonoma County)
This robust, fruity and moderately tannic wine will pair well with grills and roasts, as its firm texture and generous dark plum and blackberry flavors have plenty of power. Made from the fruit of several pre-Prohibition vineyards, the wine is full bodied, peppery and complex. Jim Gordon. rating. 93. Price.
