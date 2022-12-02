Read full article on original website
Related
Cathie Wood Offloads $8.6M Of Shopify Stock Following Bumper Cyber Monday — Also Trims Stake In This Game Engine Maker
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management sold over 198,000 shares of Shopify Inc SHOP at an estimated valuation of $8.6 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The sale was done through the flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK. Shopify is the sixth largest holding of the ETF with a weight of...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $101,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going
A crypto whale is suddenly moving more than $101 million in Bitcoin (BTC) as the leading digital asset’s price sees a small increase. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, an unknown wallet sent 6,000 BTC to another unknown wallet when the top crypto asset by market cap was trading at just below the $17,000 level for a total value of $101.8 million.
dailyhodl.com
Whale Initiates Massive $12,000,000 Polygon (MATIC) Transaction on Coinbase As Top Crypto Asset Rebounds
A crypto whale has abruptly transferred $12 million worth of the blockchain scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) as the top crypto asset flashes signs of strength. The crypto-tracking platform Whale Alert reported the transaction and notes the large address sent 13,428,828 MATIC tokens to top US crypto exchange Coinbase. MATIC is...
u.today
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 2
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
kitco.com
Fidelity Crypto is a go: $4.5 trillion firm launches retail crypto trading
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “Fidelity Crypto is your opportunity to buy and sell bitcoin and ethereum in the Fidelity Investments App,” the...
Fortune
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
'Crypto is dead': Wall Street analyst explains why FTX's collapse won't benefit Coinbase
"I think crypto is dead, and I think that investing in Coinbase is just a waste of time," Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev said on Friday. The Wall Street analyst doesn't expect Coinbase to benefit from the collapse of rival crypto exchange FTX. Dolev said Coinbase is "a very bad business...
u.today
XRP to Be Removed from Coinbase Wallet, SHIB Accepted as Payment for Swedish Sports Cars, LBRY and SEC Fail to Reach Resolution: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Let’s take a look at the major highlights from yesterday with U.Today’s top four stories. This is why XRP is getting removed from Coinbase Wallet. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, the official Twitter handle of Coinbase Wallet announced that it will be removing support for several cryptocurrencies, such as XRP, BCH, ETC and XLM. The process will begin in January 2023, the tweet states. The reason behind Coinbase Wallet’s decision is low activity around these assets. The crypto community, and especially the members of the XRP community, had a mixed reaction to the news as it invoked memories of XRP's delisting from Coinbase itself a few years earlier, although the exchange went ahead with it then due to regulatory pressure. At the moment, XRP remains one of the largest cryptos with the eighth largest daily turnover of $1 billion, per CoinMarketCap.
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction
A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
BlackRock’s Larry Fink predicts most crypto firms will fold in the wake of the FTX collapse—but that won’t be the end of DeFi
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink thinks that most crypto companies won't survive in the wake of Bankman Fried's FTX collapse.
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
notebookcheck.net
Bitcoin price is on its 'last stand' as per ECB Director who warns banks against promoting it
In a strongly worded blog post, the Director General of the European Central Bank Ulrich Bindseil warns about the dangers of investing in Bitcoin now that the cryptocurrency's price seems to have stabilized after the bankruptcy of crypto's second largest exchange FTX prompted a nosedive in value. He is of the opinion that this is a dead cat bounce and Bitcoin is "on the road to irrelevance," while "big Bitcoin investors have the strongest incentives to keep the euphoria going" while they are unwinding their trades.
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Is ‘Head and Shoulders’ Above Ethereum, Polkadot and Other Crypto Assets in One Metric: Santiment
Smart contract platform Cardano (ADA) is unsurpassed compared to other digital assets when it comes to one key metric, according to market intelligence platform Santiment. Santiment says that based on submissions to software development hosting platform GitHub, Cardano by far recorded the highest level of development activity over the last 30 days.
Elon Musk Introduces Robots, Will Bill Gates Rally To Tax Them?
One of the key moments of Tesla's TSLA AI Day in August 2021 was the unveiling of the Tesla Bot, a humanoid robot, which was highlighted by CEO Elon Musk. The introduction of robots by Tesla that could be used for a number of sectors could bring up an old debate of whether robots should be taxed.
US Stocks Start New Trading Week On Negative Note Amid Lack Of Clarity On Rate Outlook — China Stocks Rip Higher; Apple, Tesla In Spotlight
The index futures are pointing to a moderately lower opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday after the averages closed Friday’s session narrowly mixed in reaction to the November non-farm payrolls report. Traders could look ahead to rising oil prices, the easing COVID-19 curbs in China and two services sector readings due for the session.
kitco.com
Ethereum is a 'con', will eventually 'blow up' like FTX as Bitcoin becomes primary global form of money
(Kitco News) - In the long-run, Bitcoin will become the world's primary form of money, replacing the U.S. dollar and other fiat currencies, and beating out altcoins, according to Cory Klippsten, CEO and Founder of Swan Bitcoin. "The very likely outcome is that Bitcoin continues to grow in size and...
Benzinga
TUESDAY INVESTOR DEADLINE: Opendoor Technologies Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - OPEN; OPENW
SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2022 / Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN OPENW))) securities between December 21, 2020 and September 16, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until this Tuesday, December 6, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. The Opendoor class action lawsuit charges defendants with violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and/or Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The first-filed complaint is captioned Alich v Opendoor Technologies Inc., No. 22-cv-01717 (D. Ariz.), and a subsequently filed complaint is captioned Oakland County Voluntary Employees' Beneficiary Association v. Opendoor Technologies Inc., No. 22-cv-01987 (D. Ariz.).
techaiapp.com
Bitcoin’s Third Largest Wallet Changed Hands, but Onchain Data Shows It’s Likely the Same Owner – Featured Bitcoin News
Last year and during the first half of 2022, speculators assumed the third-largest bitcoin address was a ‘mysterious whale,’ even though the wallet had shown strong characteristics of being a cryptocurrency exchange. The address known as “1P5ZED” has since been replaced by another address, after the wallet started to transfer its entire bitcoin balance in mid-July 2022. The bitcoin address “1LQoW” is now the third-largest wallet today, and it’s very likely that the owner of the 1LQoW wallet is the same entity that managed the 1P5ZED wallet.
Benzinga
PayPal Holdings Unusual Options Activity
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on PayPal Holdings. Looking at options history for PayPal Holdings PYPL we detected 44 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened...
Benzinga
HDBank to issue $500m worth of convertible bonds and lift its FOL to 20%
HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 2 December 2022 - The HCM City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank, or HDBank, is seeking shareholders' approval to issue convertible bonds worth US$500 million to international investors. HDBank is also seeking approval to increase the foreign ownership limit from 18...
Comments / 0