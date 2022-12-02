ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $101,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going

A crypto whale is suddenly moving more than $101 million in Bitcoin (BTC) as the leading digital asset’s price sees a small increase. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, an unknown wallet sent 6,000 BTC to another unknown wallet when the top crypto asset by market cap was trading at just below the $17,000 level for a total value of $101.8 million.
u.today

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 2

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
kitco.com

Fidelity Crypto is a go: $4.5 trillion firm launches retail crypto trading

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “Fidelity Crypto is your opportunity to buy and sell bitcoin and ethereum in the Fidelity Investments App,” the...
u.today

XRP to Be Removed from Coinbase Wallet, SHIB Accepted as Payment for Swedish Sports Cars, LBRY and SEC Fail to Reach Resolution: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Let’s take a look at the major highlights from yesterday with U.Today’s top four stories. This is why XRP is getting removed from Coinbase Wallet. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, the official Twitter handle of Coinbase Wallet announced that it will be removing support for several cryptocurrencies, such as XRP, BCH, ETC and XLM. The process will begin in January 2023, the tweet states. The reason behind Coinbase Wallet’s decision is low activity around these assets. The crypto community, and especially the members of the XRP community, had a mixed reaction to the news as it invoked memories of XRP's delisting from Coinbase itself a few years earlier, although the exchange went ahead with it then due to regulatory pressure. At the moment, XRP remains one of the largest cryptos with the eighth largest daily turnover of $1 billion, per CoinMarketCap.
dailyhodl.com

Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction

A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
notebookcheck.net

Bitcoin price is on its 'last stand' as per ECB Director who warns banks against promoting it

In a strongly worded blog post, the Director General of the European Central Bank Ulrich Bindseil warns about the dangers of investing in Bitcoin now that the cryptocurrency's price seems to have stabilized after the bankruptcy of crypto's second largest exchange FTX prompted a nosedive in value. He is of the opinion that this is a dead cat bounce and Bitcoin is "on the road to irrelevance," while "big Bitcoin investors have the strongest incentives to keep the euphoria going" while they are unwinding their trades.
Benzinga

Elon Musk Introduces Robots, Will Bill Gates Rally To Tax Them?

One of the key moments of Tesla's TSLA AI Day in August 2021 was the unveiling of the Tesla Bot, a humanoid robot, which was highlighted by CEO Elon Musk. The introduction of robots by Tesla that could be used for a number of sectors could bring up an old debate of whether robots should be taxed.
Benzinga

US Stocks Start New Trading Week On Negative Note Amid Lack Of Clarity On Rate Outlook — China Stocks Rip Higher; Apple, Tesla In Spotlight

The index futures are pointing to a moderately lower opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday after the averages closed Friday’s session narrowly mixed in reaction to the November non-farm payrolls report. Traders could look ahead to rising oil prices, the easing COVID-19 curbs in China and two services sector readings due for the session.
Benzinga

TUESDAY INVESTOR DEADLINE: Opendoor Technologies Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - OPEN; OPENW

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2022 / Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN OPENW))) securities between December 21, 2020 and September 16, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until this Tuesday, December 6, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. The Opendoor class action lawsuit charges defendants with violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and/or Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The first-filed complaint is captioned Alich v Opendoor Technologies Inc., No. 22-cv-01717 (D. Ariz.), and a subsequently filed complaint is captioned Oakland County Voluntary Employees' Beneficiary Association v. Opendoor Technologies Inc., No. 22-cv-01987 (D. Ariz.).
techaiapp.com

Bitcoin’s Third Largest Wallet Changed Hands, but Onchain Data Shows It’s Likely the Same Owner – Featured Bitcoin News

Last year and during the first half of 2022, speculators assumed the third-largest bitcoin address was a ‘mysterious whale,’ even though the wallet had shown strong characteristics of being a cryptocurrency exchange. The address known as “1P5ZED” has since been replaced by another address, after the wallet started to transfer its entire bitcoin balance in mid-July 2022. The bitcoin address “1LQoW” is now the third-largest wallet today, and it’s very likely that the owner of the 1LQoW wallet is the same entity that managed the 1P5ZED wallet.
Benzinga

PayPal Holdings Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on PayPal Holdings. Looking at options history for PayPal Holdings PYPL we detected 44 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened...
Benzinga

HDBank to issue $500m worth of convertible bonds and lift its FOL to 20%

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 2 December 2022 - The HCM City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank, or HDBank, is seeking shareholders' approval to issue convertible bonds worth US$500 million to international investors. HDBank is also seeking approval to increase the foreign ownership limit from 18...

