Denver voters reject landlord property tax, approve six other ballot measures in November midterms

Read full article on original website
Related
coloradopolitics.com
Denver to stop accepting emergency rental assistance applications as federal funding dwindles
With federal funding dwindling, the city of Denver will no longer accept first-time applications for emergency rental assistance starting next Friday. The city said it would continue processing recertification applications that people submitted prior to Nov. 1, as well as first-time applications submitted by Dec. 9. Metro Denver has been...
coloradopolitics.com
The University of Colorado engorges its bureaucracy | Denver Gazette
The optics — as they say in the political world — couldn’t be worse for CU. No, we’re not talking about the miserable season the Buffs are having on the gridiron. We’re talking about the headline-making blunder by the university’s front office this week.
coloradopolitics.com
Groups mark Giving Tuesday with $25,000 donation | NONPROFIT REGISTER
News: The Denver Broncos Foundation and Comcast joined forces on Giving Tuesday to present a $25,000 check the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver. The organization will use the money to purchase laptops, tablets,3D printers and other technological items. In addition, Comcast will be placing 34 more laptops in...
Comments / 0