ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Denver voters reject landlord property tax, approve six other ballot measures in November midterms

By JULIA CARDI julia.cardi@gazette.com
coloradopolitics.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
coloradopolitics.com

Groups mark Giving Tuesday with $25,000 donation | NONPROFIT REGISTER

News: The Denver Broncos Foundation and Comcast joined forces on Giving Tuesday to present a $25,000 check the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver. The organization will use the money to purchase laptops, tablets,3D printers and other technological items. In addition, Comcast will be placing 34 more laptops in...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy