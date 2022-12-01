D-III Women’s East Week 5 Recap: Bowdoin’s top-5 upset, Oswego’s streaking, and the Cardinal/Panther Classic east perspective

It has been a while since the Bowdoin program has seen success on the ice. The Polar Bears last won the NESCAC title in the 2013-14 season and have not seen a winning record in the past five seasons. This year Bowdoin brought in new head coach Ben Guite to guide the program and early results show this team may revive some of the luster to a long-time successful hockey institution in D-III.

BRUNSWICK, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO