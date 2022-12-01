D-III Women’s East Week 5 Recap: Bowdoin’s top-5 upset, Oswego’s streaking, and the Cardinal/Panther Classic east perspective

Read full article on original website
Related
uscho.com
Former Holy Cross, Rensselaer men’s hockey coach Addesa passes away at 77
Michael John Addesa, Jr., known to most as the original “Coach Addesa,” passed away peacefully on Nov. 29, surrounded by his loving family. Born in West Roxbury, Mass., to the late Michael John Addesa, Sr. and Irene Guidi Addesa, he attended Boston English High School and matriculated to the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass., where he was a standout on the football field.
uscho.com
SATURDAY RECAP: Colgate upsets No. 7 Harvard; top-ranked Denver sweeps Arizona State; RIT hangs 10 on Canisius; No. 2 Quinnipiac doubles up Clarkson
Harvard suffered its ECAC Hockey loss of the season in a 6-4 setback at Colgate Saturday night. Colgate got out to a quick start, scoring early on a long shot from the point through traffic that Matt Verboon deflected in at 1:34. Aku Koskenvuo (28 saves) was solid the rest...
uscho.com
Polar Bears hungry for more success
It has been a while since the Bowdoin program has seen success on the ice. The Polar Bears last won the NESCAC title in the 2013-14 season and have not seen a winning record in the past five seasons. This year Bowdoin brought in new head coach Ben Guite to guide the program and early results show this team may revive some of the luster to a long-time successful hockey institution in D-III.
Comments / 0