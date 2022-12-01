Read full article on original website
What do you do with all these Thanksgiving leftovers??! I have to admit one of my fondest memories as a child was the day after Thanksgiving. In our household growing up nothing went to waste. The day after Thanksgiving was a free for all - meaning we were raided the kitchen fridge all day long. Turkey slider sandwiches with a dollop of stuffing and cranberry sauce, some reheated green bean casserole, a piece of pie here, a few cookies there, it was like Thanksgiving all over but without all the prep work (and extended family)! That being said my absolute favorite thing was a recipe my dad would make with mashed potatoes. Cheesy mashed potato pancakes. My mouth waters just thinking about them. I would wake up the day after Thanksgiving to the sizzling sound of bacon cooking and these little glorious gems being fried up. He would serve me two mashed potato and cheese pancakes with a side of bacon and a fried egg just on the edge of being runny over the top. My all time favorite breakfast! This is a such an easy recipe to make, it's great for leftovers and you can customize it anyway you would like with your choice of cheeses or accompaniments.
Making delicious, thick, velvety hot chocolate at home is easy. Unsweetened cocoa powder is the key. It has a richer, deeper, more chocolatey taste than commercial sweetened drinking chocolates. It can also be used for baking. Although hot chocolate can be made in the microwave, it tastes more delicious when it is made on the stovetop. The extra 1-2 minutes of cooking allows the chocolate to fully bloom. Recipes usually ask for equal amounts of sugar and unsweetened cocoa, but it’s really a matter of taste. Adjust the amounts if you prefer it richer or sweeter. Any other type of milk can be used, such as almond or soy milk — have fun with it!
When it comes to Southern comfort food at breakfast time, you can’t go wrong with the classic combination of biscuits and gravy. And when Southern country music star, philanthropist and all-around living legend Dolly Parton shares a recipe for milk gravy, you know it’s going to be good.
With Thanksgiving just days away, turkeys and hams are starting to defrost everywhere in preparation for the main course. But for me, it's all about the side dishes. Baked macaroni, green beans, cranberry sauce and of course, sweet potato casserole. The recipe for sweet potato casserole with pecans originated in the South and early variations included different ingredients like cream or milk. The side dish became so popular that it is a staple on many restaurant menus and most holiday tables are not complete without a sweet potato casserole. The best part about this dish is that you can prepare it a day or two in advance, which is a great way to get a head start on your Thanksgiving cooking. Plus, you can store any leftovers in the refrigerator, for a few days to be enjoyed with those turkey sandwiches.
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. In my early twenties, my husband and I accompanied another young married couple to the local amusement park. We planned to spend the entire day there, riding the rides, playing carnival games, and [I thought] eating fried food.
To prepare cake: Sift cake flour, all-purpose flour, oat flour, baking powder, 3/4 teaspoon salt, cinnamon, baking soda, ginger, white pepper, cardamom, allspice and nutmeg into a large bowl. Combine granulated sugar, brown sugar and oil in another large bowl; beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until well combined, 1 to 2 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add mashed sweet potatoes and vanilla, beating on medium speed until thoroughly combined.
This French toast casserole is a great idea if you have a crowd to feed, family is in town, when the kids have friends over, of if you're looking to make a delicious breakfast with some leftovers for a few days! It's so good though, you really don't need a reason!
My father in law is a diabetic, he's one of those big hearted people that plays Santa every year at their church. He fits the part to a "T". He's jolly, one of the friendliest people you will ever meet. He's a caring and gentle soul, who absolutely loves everything about the holiday season. He especially loves all the delicious treats and bakes at Christmas time. Unfortunately being a diabetic has really limited the amount of sweets he can indulge in. So over the years I've been trying out different recipes so he too can have some holiday cheer. These Cream Cheese Cookies are one of his favorites, they have him 🎶 fa la la la la "ing" 🎶 his way through the festive season!
Christopher Kimball's Milk Street Kitchen's J.M. Hirsch joined us with a recipe from their latest cookbook, "Cook What You Have"!. 1 pound ziti or penne pasta, cooked and drained, resting in a colander. 1/2 cup of pasta cooking water nearby in a liquid measuring cup. 2 tablespoons salted butter, cut...
“He’s a mean one…” and I’m talking a mean stack of fluffy and delicious Copycat IHOP Grinch Pancakes–complete with green whipped cream!. There’s no need to bundle the kids, load everyone into the car, and trudge through the snow to get your buttery, rich Grinch Pancake fix, when it’s so easy to make them at home from basic pantry ingredients.
