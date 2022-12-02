ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Navigating A Narcissist's Smear Campaign Requires Specific Strategies

Recently I had a woman reach out to me that was absolutely flabbergasted and frustrated by how her narcissistic ex responded when she ended things. “How can someone try to destroy me to strangers along with everyone I know?Is it typical that they literally take every detail of the relationship and twist it to make themselves the victim?
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Victims in Abusive Relationship Will Say Certain Phrases

People often try to hide when they are in a situation that is toxic or abusive. When I was younger I was guilty of this behavior, as my partner was abusive. As time went on, my reality became harder and harder to hide. The happiness I claimed to be feeling was questioned because I could barely smile. When I tried spending time with friends, my phone would blow up with calls from my controlling ex-boyfriend.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Signs Someone Is Losing Interest In Their Long-Term Partner

When I was younger, I was extremely avoidant, bordered on emotionally unavailable, and ultimately ended up being the one to walk away from most of my relationships. There were several exceptions when I met someone even more avoidant (deadly combo), and they ended up losing interest in me before I could jump ship.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: A Narcissist Will Fake Change Temporarily

Perhaps you were the one who discarded the narcissist, or they were the one to discard you. Regardless of who initially ended things, now the narcissist has returned and is begging for you to return to them. There are promises that things will be different this time and that they will never hurt you again as they did in the past.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: A Narcissist Will Not Let A Breakup Go Smoothly

Breaking up is never easy… but have you tried breaking up with a narcissist?. The ultimate end game for someone withnarcissistic personality disorder is trying to protect their fragile ego. They will do everything they can to come out on top, and having someone end things before them will trigger their hidden feelings of abandonment and insecurity.
Mark Randall Havens

Opinion: Dynamics of a narcissistic relationship

A narcissist is a manipulative person who will use their partner for their own benefit. Narcissists are not interested in sharing their feelings or in loving others. They will instead use you to fuel their ego. This behavior will end when you no longer have value for them and they will abandon you.
B.Karl

Opinion: Happiness after a Gray Divorce. Let it be. Let it be.

This is the last article in a series of nine addressing the effects of gray divorce, specifically on the female non-breadwinner. “Will divorce make me happier?” is the question many over 50 adults are asking as the number of gray divorces continues to rise in our society. There is often an assumption that individuals will be happier after they divorce because the divorce will solve, or at least lessen, a difficult problem.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Social Media Has Perpetuated the Rise of Narcissism And Desiring Validation

Years ago I was a guest at a wedding where I didn’t know anyone but my partner who’d been good friends with the groom growing up. It wasn’t hard to figure out that the groom was absolutely miserable. All that his bride cared about was how the event looked. Not her guests, not her vows, not living in the moment, but ensuring that the wedding was picture perfect, aka that she got “Instagram worthy” photos.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Uncertainty About A Relationship Requires Self-Discovery

I’m not sure if it’s that time of year when relationships seem to fall apart, or if it’s that so many of us are struggling with the current environment, but I’ve been having a lot of conversations with friends about their relationships. Many are frustrated with how things are going, and some are unsure if they are with the right partner.

