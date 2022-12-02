ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CoinTelegraph

Ankr confirms exploit, asks for immediate trading halt

BNB Chain-based decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Ankr has confirmed it has been hit by a multi-million dollar exploit on Dec. 1. The attack appeared to be first discovered by on-chain security analyst PeckShield at approximately 12:35 am UTC on Dec. 2. Within an hour of the attack, Ankr confirmed on...
Wayness Tamm

Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week

During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
R.A. Heim

A one-time payment is coming your way from the state

money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 2,800% – But There’s a Catch

Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting a meteoric ascent for Bitcoin (BTC) that could push the value of the king crypto to heights never seen before. Reminded that he predicted Bitcoin would reach $500,000 by 2025, Novogratz says in a new Bloomberg interview that he still believes BTC could hit his massive price target, but also notes that it would take more time than he originally expected as macroeconomic conditions have changed.
u.today

XRP to Be Removed from Coinbase Wallet, SHIB Accepted as Payment for Swedish Sports Cars, LBRY and SEC Fail to Reach Resolution: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Let’s take a look at the major highlights from yesterday with U.Today’s top four stories. This is why XRP is getting removed from Coinbase Wallet. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, the official Twitter handle of Coinbase Wallet announced that it will be removing support for several cryptocurrencies, such as XRP, BCH, ETC and XLM. The process will begin in January 2023, the tweet states. The reason behind Coinbase Wallet’s decision is low activity around these assets. The crypto community, and especially the members of the XRP community, had a mixed reaction to the news as it invoked memories of XRP's delisting from Coinbase itself a few years earlier, although the exchange went ahead with it then due to regulatory pressure. At the moment, XRP remains one of the largest cryptos with the eighth largest daily turnover of $1 billion, per CoinMarketCap.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $101,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going

A crypto whale is suddenly moving more than $101 million in Bitcoin (BTC) as the leading digital asset’s price sees a small increase. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, an unknown wallet sent 6,000 BTC to another unknown wallet when the top crypto asset by market cap was trading at just below the $17,000 level for a total value of $101.8 million.
crowdfundinsider.com

ECB: The End is Nigh for Bitcoin, “Rarely Used for Legal Transactions”

The European Central Bank (ECB) has published a blog post that predicts the demise of Bitcoin – the world’s most popular cryptocurrency. Authored by Ulrich Bindseil and Jürgen Schaaf, entitled “Bitcoin’s Last Stand,” the article claims that Bitcoin is in its “last gasp before the road to irrelevance.”
coinjournal.net

Dogecoin confirms a golden cross. Is a bullish rally coming?

Dogecoin has been rising in anticipation of integration into Twitter payments. The cryptocurrency is on a correction but maintains a bullish momentum. Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) has sent another bullish signal – a golden cross. A golden cross occurs when the shorter-term 50-day moving averages approaches and crosses above the 200-day MA. The golden cross is interpreted as a crucial bullish signal.
Benzinga

This Crypto Outperformed Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Last Week With A Whopping 35% Gain

Fantom FTM/USD has rallied over 35% in the past seven days, trading at $0.2461, recorded on Monday at 12 a.m. EST. What Happened: Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is up 6.56%, reaching the $17,000 mark as investor sentiment was largely unchanged going into the fresh trading week. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is up 10.21%, and Dogecoin DOGE/USD by 9.88% in the last seven days.
coinjournal.net

Cardano predicted a further 60% decline. Does the price action show this?

Crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen expects ADA to fall another 60%. The cryptocurrency has been on a downtrend since August amid growing on-chain activity. If you have been thinking of buying Cardano (ADA/USD), it could still be too early. According to popular crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen, ADA prices could fall by another 60%. The token traded at $0.31 at press time, meaning that Cardano could touch $0.12 per the prediction. Why does Cowen think so?
ambcrypto.com

Ankr Protocol suspends trading following $5 million DeFi exploit

Web3 infrastructure provider Ankr Protocol has become the latest platform to fall victim to decentralized finance (DeFi) exploit. The exploit on the BNB chain-based DeFi protocol earlier on 2 December led to the loss of tokens worth several million dollars. Blockchain analytics firm PeckShield was the first one to shed...
cryptoslate.com

Non-whale Bitcoin investors break accumulation record last seen in 2017

Data compiled by CryptoSlate shows that the number of Bitcoin wallets holding 10 to 100 BTC had their supply rise from 2.98 to over 3.26 million coins between 2018 and 2022. However, in the respect of accuracy, there are a few caveats to this data. It is unclear how many of these wallets belong to exchanges, over-the-counter trading desks, or other entities rather than individuals. Further, data on the Bitcoin aSOPR trend also depicts extreme capitulation across the market at large.

