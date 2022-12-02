ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Massachusetts driver plows car into man in racially motivated attack

A Massachusetts driver slammed his car into an Asian man — and allegedly drove about 200 yards with him on the hood — in what the victim’s family says was a racially motivated attack. Driver John Sullivan, 77, flew into a rage and shouted “go back to China” after the victim confronted him for driving too fast with children nearby, WVCB reported. The victim was standing outside of the post office in Quincy with his sister and her three children shortly before 11 a.m. Friday morning when they spotted Sullivan barreling down the street, according to WCVB. Sullivan unlashed a racial tirade after...
valleypatriot.com

Correction Officers’ Union Exposes Stabbing at Middleton Prison

AN OPEN LETTER FROM THE ESSEX COUNTY CORRECTIONAL OFFICERS UNION. I am contacting you on behalf of the Essex County Correctional Officers Association (ECCOA), the union that represents correctional officers and sergeants employed by the Essex County Sheriff’s Department, including at the Middleton Jail. As you know, on Saturday,...
wgbh.org

Why Gov. Baker's Fells Acres pardon push is so controversial

As Governor Charlie Baker wraps up his second and last term in the Corner Office, he's making headlines — and raising some hackles — by calling for pardons in the Fells Acres child sex-abuse case, which led to multiple convictions in the 1980s, but also left lingering questions about whether justice had actually been served.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Quincy man charged with civil rights violation after ramming Asian man into ditch

QUINCY, Mass. — A Quincy man is under arrest for driving 50 yards with an Asian man on the hood of his car and hurling racial slurs at him, authorities say. John Sullivan, 77, of Quincy was charged with a civil rights violation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (motor vehicle), reckless operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury.
westernmassnews.com

FBI conducting investigation on Campbell Place in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The FBI was in Chicopee Thursday morning for an investigation. According to officials, agents were conducting “court authorized activity in connection with an ongoing federal investigation.”. Officials added that there is no threat to the public at this time. Western Mass News saw several agents...
WMUR.com

Woman arrested in connection to string of thefts at The Mall at Rockingham Park

SALEM, N.H. — A Massachusetts woman is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing nearly $30,000 worth of merchandise from stores at The Mall at Rockingham Park. Salem police said Rachel McKinney, 31, of Wakefield, Massachusetts, was arrested on Nov. 30 in connection to the thefts. Police said a trio...
mspnews.org

Inaugural Massachusetts State Police Cadet Class Begins Training

Inaugural Massachusetts State Police Cadet Class Begins Training. Newly Established Cadet Program Advances Diversity Recruitment Strategy. FRAMINGHAM– The inaugural class of the Massachusetts State Police Cadet Program began its four-week training course at the State Police Academy in New Braintree on Monday, November 28, 2022. A key provision in the landmark police reform legislation signed by Governor Charlie Baker, the first-ever State Police Cadet Program is a comprehensive on-the-job training initiative to introduce the next generation of diverse candidates to the skills, knowledge, and experience needed for a career in law enforcement.
fallriverreporter.com

Bridge to be dedicated this weekend to Massachusetts Sergeant Michael Chesna who was killed in the line of duty

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will join Transportation Secretary & CEO Jamey Tesler and state and local elected officials on Saturday, December 3, at 2:00 p.m. for an event dedicating the Sergeant Michael C. Chesna First Responders Bridge in Weymouth. The new bridge, which carries Route 18 over the MBTA Old Colony Railroad, was recently completed as part of the $78 million Weymouth-Abington Route 18 Reconstruction and Widening Project.
NECN

Mass. Residents Shocked By Hike in Utility Bills

Boston area utilities customers had a big surprise in the last couple days -- a huge bill following the rate hikes from last month. National Grid’s winter energy price hikes meant that the average monthly electric bill will went up by 64% and the average monthly natural gas bill increased by 24%.
whdh.com

Passenger seriously injured in Manchester, NH crash

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A North Carolina man suffered serious injuries in an early morning crash in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday. Officers responding to a reported crash at the north end of Elm Street around 12:53 a.m. determined that a gray 2022 Chrysler Pacifica that was driven by a 26-year-old Florida man had slammed into some rocks at the end of the street, according to Manchester police.
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester medical expert critical of $75 gift card to entice COVID-19 vaccination

WORCESTER — A "Hail Mary” is how Dr. Michael Hirsh, the city's medical director, described a state program to give a $75 gift card to anyone who gets a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot at certain clinics.  The sports reference usually means a last-second, desperate attempt to win on the field or court, but Friday Hirsh applied it to Get Boosted, a vaccination program rolled out by the state Department of Public Health that is offering the gift cards.  ...
Boston

Sec. Galvin orders hand recounts of 2 Mass. House races

The 1st Middlesex District and the 2nd Essex District will undergo recounts before Dec. 10. Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin ordered hand recounts of two state House of Representatives races Wednesday. Local election officials in the 2nd Essex District and the 1st Middlesex District will need to complete recounts...
NECN

After Woman Gets Nasty Yard Cleanup Note, Neighbors Pitch in ⁠— Again

Days after a good Samaritan helped a woman with disabilities clean up her Massachusetts yard, because someone had left an unkind note in her mailbox, several people came by to finish the job. Someone wasn't happy that Kristene Whitehouse's yard in Billerica was full of leaves. But Whitehouse has a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy