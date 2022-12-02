Read full article on original website
Related
Woburn bank teller Gina Rogers sentenced to 3 years of probation for stealing $64K
A Tewksbury woman was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Boston for stealing more than $64,000 in deposits from a bank in Woburn where she worked as a teller, United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins’s Office said. Gina Rogers, 46, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Rya...
Massachusetts driver plows car into man in racially motivated attack
A Massachusetts driver slammed his car into an Asian man — and allegedly drove about 200 yards with him on the hood — in what the victim’s family says was a racially motivated attack. Driver John Sullivan, 77, flew into a rage and shouted “go back to China” after the victim confronted him for driving too fast with children nearby, WVCB reported. The victim was standing outside of the post office in Quincy with his sister and her three children shortly before 11 a.m. Friday morning when they spotted Sullivan barreling down the street, according to WCVB. Sullivan unlashed a racial tirade after...
valleypatriot.com
Correction Officers’ Union Exposes Stabbing at Middleton Prison
AN OPEN LETTER FROM THE ESSEX COUNTY CORRECTIONAL OFFICERS UNION. I am contacting you on behalf of the Essex County Correctional Officers Association (ECCOA), the union that represents correctional officers and sergeants employed by the Essex County Sheriff’s Department, including at the Middleton Jail. As you know, on Saturday,...
South Boston boat owner will stand trial on criminal charges for fatal harbor crash back in July of 2021
Universal Hub is reporting that earlier this week, a judge ruled that there is enough evidence to warrant a criminal trial for a fatal boat crash in Boston Harbor back in July of 2021. On July 17th, 2021, a boat – the Make it Go Away – crashed into a...
11 years after fatal crash, Milford Ecuadorians seek acceptance
MILFORD — During the early 2000s, Milford saw a huge influx of natives from Ecuador, a Spanish-speaking country of about 18 million citizens that straddles the equator on South America's west coast. Many observers say that for a while, Ecuadorian immigrants were effectively easing their way into the local...
wgbh.org
Why Gov. Baker's Fells Acres pardon push is so controversial
As Governor Charlie Baker wraps up his second and last term in the Corner Office, he's making headlines — and raising some hackles — by calling for pardons in the Fells Acres child sex-abuse case, which led to multiple convictions in the 1980s, but also left lingering questions about whether justice had actually been served.
Police: Quincy man charged with civil rights violation after ramming Asian man into ditch
QUINCY, Mass. — A Quincy man is under arrest for driving 50 yards with an Asian man on the hood of his car and hurling racial slurs at him, authorities say. John Sullivan, 77, of Quincy was charged with a civil rights violation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (motor vehicle), reckless operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury.
westernmassnews.com
FBI conducting investigation on Campbell Place in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The FBI was in Chicopee Thursday morning for an investigation. According to officials, agents were conducting “court authorized activity in connection with an ongoing federal investigation.”. Officials added that there is no threat to the public at this time. Western Mass News saw several agents...
FBI announces arrest of ‘Route 91 Bandit,’ accused of multiple bank robberies across New England
CHICOPEE, Mass. — Authorities announced Thursday afternoon they’ve arrested the “Route 91 Bandit,” who is allegedly responsible for several bank robberies around New England. Taylor Dziczek, 30, of Chicopee, Massachusetts was taken into custody at his home without incident, charged with robbing a bank in Connecticut...
WMUR.com
Woman arrested in connection to string of thefts at The Mall at Rockingham Park
SALEM, N.H. — A Massachusetts woman is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing nearly $30,000 worth of merchandise from stores at The Mall at Rockingham Park. Salem police said Rachel McKinney, 31, of Wakefield, Massachusetts, was arrested on Nov. 30 in connection to the thefts. Police said a trio...
mspnews.org
Inaugural Massachusetts State Police Cadet Class Begins Training
Inaugural Massachusetts State Police Cadet Class Begins Training. Newly Established Cadet Program Advances Diversity Recruitment Strategy. FRAMINGHAM– The inaugural class of the Massachusetts State Police Cadet Program began its four-week training course at the State Police Academy in New Braintree on Monday, November 28, 2022. A key provision in the landmark police reform legislation signed by Governor Charlie Baker, the first-ever State Police Cadet Program is a comprehensive on-the-job training initiative to introduce the next generation of diverse candidates to the skills, knowledge, and experience needed for a career in law enforcement.
fallriverreporter.com
Bridge to be dedicated this weekend to Massachusetts Sergeant Michael Chesna who was killed in the line of duty
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will join Transportation Secretary & CEO Jamey Tesler and state and local elected officials on Saturday, December 3, at 2:00 p.m. for an event dedicating the Sergeant Michael C. Chesna First Responders Bridge in Weymouth. The new bridge, which carries Route 18 over the MBTA Old Colony Railroad, was recently completed as part of the $78 million Weymouth-Abington Route 18 Reconstruction and Widening Project.
NECN
Mass. Residents Shocked By Hike in Utility Bills
Boston area utilities customers had a big surprise in the last couple days -- a huge bill following the rate hikes from last month. National Grid’s winter energy price hikes meant that the average monthly electric bill will went up by 64% and the average monthly natural gas bill increased by 24%.
Police investigating fatal crash in Worcester that leaves 2 dead
WORCESTER, Mass. — Police are investigating an early morning crash in Worcester that leaves two dead and others with serious injuries. Police responded to the crash in the area of 982 Grafton Street just before 12:30 a.m. on Saturday. There is no word on how many occupants were in...
whdh.com
Passenger seriously injured in Manchester, NH crash
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A North Carolina man suffered serious injuries in an early morning crash in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday. Officers responding to a reported crash at the north end of Elm Street around 12:53 a.m. determined that a gray 2022 Chrysler Pacifica that was driven by a 26-year-old Florida man had slammed into some rocks at the end of the street, according to Manchester police.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties December 4, 2022 edition
Barbara J. Levi and Davis Bouchard to Jeffrey Edward Smith, Regency Park Drive, Unit 185, $126,000. Dana M. Pepper, trustee, and Irrevocable Trust Charles & Dorothy Marquis Family, trustee of, to Karita Dos Santos, 34 Wilbert Terrace, $450,000.
Worcester medical expert critical of $75 gift card to entice COVID-19 vaccination
WORCESTER — A "Hail Mary” is how Dr. Michael Hirsh, the city's medical director, described a state program to give a $75 gift card to anyone who gets a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot at certain clinics. The sports reference usually means a last-second, desperate attempt to win on the field or court, but Friday Hirsh applied it to Get Boosted, a vaccination program rolled out by the state Department of Public Health that is offering the gift cards. ...
Sec. Galvin orders hand recounts of 2 Mass. House races
The 1st Middlesex District and the 2nd Essex District will undergo recounts before Dec. 10. Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin ordered hand recounts of two state House of Representatives races Wednesday. Local election officials in the 2nd Essex District and the 1st Middlesex District will need to complete recounts...
NECN
After Woman Gets Nasty Yard Cleanup Note, Neighbors Pitch in — Again
Days after a good Samaritan helped a woman with disabilities clean up her Massachusetts yard, because someone had left an unkind note in her mailbox, several people came by to finish the job. Someone wasn't happy that Kristene Whitehouse's yard in Billerica was full of leaves. But Whitehouse has a...
Christopher Keeley, Marshfield double murder suspect captured in South Florida
25 Investigates has learned the nationwide manhunt for Christopher Keeley is over. A law enforcement source said Keeley is in custody in South Florida. A Miami-Dade County jail report shows Keeley was booked at 6:05 a.m, Saturday Morning. Keeley is being held on a fugitive warrant and is ineligible for...
Comments / 0