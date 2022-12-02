ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WGN News

Green City Market moves indoors for the winter

CHICAGO — The Green City Market has made the move indoors and is open for business. After a two-year pause due to the pandemic, the farmer’s market celebrated its opening day at Rockwell and Nelson in Avondale Saturday. A new feature this year to the non-profit farmer’s market is a triple match program for ‘Link’ […]
theeastcountygazette.com

Gentrifying Chicago Neighborhoods Have Skyrocketing Property Taxes

Most Cook County property owners will get their tax bills by the weekend, and the increase may force them to leave their decades-old neighborhoods. The fastest-gentrifying Chicago neighborhoods have skyrocketing property prices. That’s excellent if you’re selling, awful if you’re renting, and incredibly bad if you’re struggling in a gentrifying...
wgnradio.com

It’s time to wake up with Wake ‘N Bakery

From Wake ‘n Bakery, Chicago’s Original Cannabis Infused Bakery & Coffee Shop, co-founder Dr. Mohammed Lotfy is in studio with Steve Dale. Steve learns all about THC, CBD and the delectable cafe offerings at Wake ‘N Bakery, located at 3508 N. Broadway, Chicago, IL 60657.
evanstonroundtable.com

Picturing Evanston 1204

Jane Beller hands out prepared lunches at the Second Baptist Church’s food pantry in the alley south of the church off 1717 Benson Avenue. (Photo by Joerg Metzner, 11-22-22) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner.
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Orland Park, IL

While Centennial Water Park, Orland Square, and Escapology in Orland Park, Cook County, Illinois, tend to steal the show, you should also try their exquisite restaurants!. If you’re looking for a superb restaurant to dine with family, romantic partners, or even business associates, check out the best restaurants in Orland Park, Illinois!
alittletimeandakeyboard.com

12 Ways to Celebrate an Old Fashioned Christmas in the Chicago Suburbs and Nearby

Step Back in Time at These Warm and Jolly Holiday Events. There is just something so truly delightful and warm about reveling a bit in Christmas past. I love a good old fashioned Christmas experience. It just warms the heart! Plus, some of our local historic homes are just absolutely breathtaking in Christmas decor. I have put together a few of these experiences happening this year so you can enjoy a bit of the holiday spirit of yesteryear:
Fox 32 Chicago

Robbers victimized 10 people in 2 hours in Chicago

Police said the robbers walked up to people "on the public way" and threatened them with handguns. They took off in a car. In one instance, the victim was hit on the head. The robberies all happened on Thursday night into Friday morning:. Cullerton near South Hoyne on Lower West...
evanstonroundtable.com

Latest news from Evanston: Your Friday daily digest

Good Friday morning, Evanston. Heading into the first weekend in December after a busy week. New Police Chief Schenita Stewart was welcomed at a reception sponsored by 17 African American organizations Thursday night at the Faith Temple Church. The same night, Eighth Ward residents were raising questions about a lack...
NBC Chicago

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to Stop in Far Northwest Suburb Saturday

After visiting Bensenville Friday, the popular Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is heading to yet another Chicago suburb. The colorfully decorated train, which features live music and and raises awareness and money for food banks across the CP network, will stop in the village of Pingree Grove early Saturday. It'll arrive at approximately 8:45 a.m., just ahead of a 9 a.m. performance by Lindsay Ell & JoJo Mason.
WGN News

3 robberies targeting women reported in about 30 minutes on Chicago’s West Side

CHICAGO — Chicago police issued a warning about three recent robberies targeting women on the city’s West Side. Three of them happened within about 30 minutes Friday evening, according to police. Police said the robberies were reported at these locations and times. In each incident, two or three people, described as men between the ages […]
evanstonroundtable.com

City’s reparations program touches the nation, world

Evanston is leading the way for the nation’s reparations movement. That’s why for the past two years the national reparations symposium has been held in Evanston. Thursday night, reparation leaders from more than a dozen cities reported on the progress of reparations in their communities and praised Evanston for paving the way.
evanstonroundtable.com

Your Sunday recap of the week’s top news

Every Sunday, this RoundTable email begins with the top stories of the previous week, and last week’s news was highlighted by the reparations symposium that brought national figures in the movement to Evanston. In the photo above, the leader of Evanston’s program, Robin Rue Simmons, left, stands next to Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, and other panelists at Friday’s Reparations Town Hall at Evanston Township High School. Standing next to Jackson Lee is Areva Martin of CNN and at right is author Nkechi Taifa.
fox32chicago.com

Family stabbed to death in Buffalo Grove • CPS principal removed from duties • Loan costs woman $8K in fees

CHICAGO - Police reveal the family found dead in their Buffalo Grove home earlier this week were stabbed to death, including the family pet; a Chicago high school principal was removed from his duties this week due to an ongoing investigation into "alleged misconduct," according to CPS; and one Chicago woman tells her story about how she had to pay $8,000 in loan fees to a pawnbroker.
suburbanchicagoland.com

Village of Orland Park Prepares for the Winter Season

Village of Orland Park Prepares for the Winter Season. With the expected seasonal snowfall on the horizon, the Village of Orland Park Public Works Department shares its annual list of snow related reminders. “I know that all of the Village’s plowing crews appreciate residents’ cooperation as they work to keep...

