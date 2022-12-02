ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Markets Insider

Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says

Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
NASDAQ

Taiwan Shares May Take Further Damage On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Friday ended the three-day winning streak in which it jumped more than 450 points or 3.1 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 14,970-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Monday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
Fortune

‘This is blood money, pure and simple’: A top aide to Ukraine’s President Zelensky accuses BP of war profiteering with stake in Russian oil firm

A major energy company that pledged to sell its stake in Russia has yet to do so, and a top Ukrainian official just accused it of pocketing millions from the war. British Petroleum is one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, so when it announced in February that it would sell its 19.75% stake in Russian energy company Rosneft in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it held weight.
NASDAQ

2 Consumer Staples Stocks To Watch In December 2022

Consumer staples are goods and services that people buy on a regular basis regardless of their income level or the state of the economy. These products are essential for everyday life, so even when economic conditions become unfavorable, consumers continue to purchase them. Consumer staples stocks are securities that represent...
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Dec 2, 2022

U.S. stock markets closed mixed after a choppy season on Thursday. Market participants assessed a series of crucial economic data. Moreover, investors were waiting for key labor market data to be released on Friday. The Dow ended in negative territory while the Nasdaq Composite finished in positive zone. The S&P 500 fell marginally.
NASDAQ

Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IBTE

Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the IBTE ETF (Symbol: IBTE) where we have detected an approximate $89.7 million dollar inflow -- that's a 7.2% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 52,000,000 to 55,750,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of IBTE, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ

3 Stocks That Could Turn $1,000 Into $5,000 by 2030

Given enough time, most quality stocks will eventually double, triple, quadruple, and even quintuple their value. That's just how capitalism works. No stock will necessarily reach these milestones at the same time as any other equity, though; some will move faster than others. With that backdrop, here's a closer look...
NASDAQ

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 2nd

Here are four stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE: This global options exchange has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Price and Consensus. Cboe Global...
NASDAQ

Better Chinese Tech Stock: Pinduoduo vs. Bilibili

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) and Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) both recently dazzled investors with their latest earnings reports. Pinduoduo's stock surged 13% on Nov. 28 after the Chinese e-commerce company's third-quarter numbers easily cleared analysts' expectations. Bilibili's stock soared 22% on Nov. 29 after the gaming, digital media, and e-commerce company's Q3 earnings also comforatably beat analysts' estimates.
NASDAQ

PulteGroup (PHM) Hikes Dividend by 7%, Lifts Shareholders Value

PulteGroup, Inc.’s PHM stock inched up 0.83% on Dec 1, after it announced a hike of 6.7% in its quarterly cash dividend. This well-known homebuilder raised the quarterly dividend payout to 16 cents per share from 15 cents. The amount will be paid out on Jan 3, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Dec 14, 2022. Based on the stock’s closing price of $45.15 per share on Dec 1, 2022, it has a dividend yield of 1.33%.
NASDAQ

2 Supercharged Tech Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

While growth stocks have not been all the rage in 2022 as they were in 2021, I think investors should look at them before the calendar flips to 2023. There are a couple of reasons why growth stocks could boom next year. First, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell recently suggested that the Fed might begin to ease the pace of its interest rate hikes in December. That's massive news for growth investors, as that shift could lead to an increased appetite for riskier growth assets.
NASDAQ

1 Stock Down 48% to Buy Before 2022 Ends

While this year was brutal for many corporations, some are looking forward to exciting developments in 2023 that could help reverse their fortunes. Take streaming giant Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), whose shares are down 48% in the past 12 months. The company is making important changes to its business, and some of those tweaks could meaningfully impact its financial results in 2023 and beyond. Let's consider why Netflix is a great stock to buy before the new year starts.

