Aurora will 'fill it up' for $5 million
The City of Aurora will buy $5 million worth of fuel in advance if it can get a good price. The Aurora City Council will voted unanimously Monday to put fuel prices for 2024 out for competitive bid. Companies under consideration for the contract include Chief Petroleum, Hill Petroleum, Offen Petroleum and Rhinehart Oil. These vendors will provide price quotes on unleaded and diesel fuels.
Neighbors less than enthusiastic about new Central 70 park
Saturday was a celebration for the Elyria-Swansea neighborhood, the Colorado Department of Transportation and its partners at Denver's newest park. The park was one of the final phases of the five-year-long Central 70 project and is now complete. It sits on top of I-70 which used to be on a bridge above the neighborhood. CDOT buried the interstate to try to reconnect the two sides of the neighborhood divided by the bridge, but people who were there seemed apprehensive about the project Saturday. "This park… it's different," said resident Vonda Molock.She and other neighbors say the construction has been hard to live...
coloradopolitics.com
Denver City Council talks rapid transit bus, other business today
The Denver City Council typically approve more than five resolutions and bills during their Monday meeting. Most resolutions are approved during the first part of the meeting, which starts at 3:30 p.m. Here's a is a list of the major happenings during council today:. Contracts. Resolution 22-1524: Approves a three-year,...
KDVR.com
What newly passed laws mean for the state budget
New laws passed by voters in Nov. 8 means legislators will have to move things around in the state budget. Alex Rose reports. New laws passed by voters in Nov. 8 means legislators will have to move things around in the state budget. Alex Rose reports. Denver weather: Avalanche danger,...
denverite.com
Despite concerns, Denver’s ‘pay as you throw’ program is on track to start in January
Despite staffing concerns and calls for delays, Denver’s “pay as you throw” trash pickup is set to start on time in January. On Monday, City Council passed a contract with a private company to help address capacity problems. The “pay as you throw” program aims to divert...
I-70 westbound reopens after fatal crash west of C-470
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 reopened Monday afternoon after Colorado State Patrol (CSP) investigated a fatal crash between two vehicles. The crash happened at 10:32 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the interstate at Mile Marker 259, which is west of C-470. A 55-year-old...
Parts of I-70 to see tougher traffic enforcement
A new law paves the way for the state to make sure drivers don't use shoulders as a way to get around traffic on I-70.
1 killed in major crash on I-70 near Golden
CSP said the crash involved three people who were in a 2014 Jeep and a 2007 Mercedes.
Greenwood Village barricade suspect linked to 5 bank robberies over 6 months
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A man suspected of robbing a bank, shooting at a Greenwood Village Police officer and barricading himself for hours in a hotel room last week was also suspected in at least four more bank robberies over the past six months. Jonathan Martin Bell, 29, was...
coloradosun.com
Thornton has plenty of water — it’s just in the wrong place. And that’s a very Colorado story.
TED’S PLACE — Thornton needs water. Developers are scrapping homebuilding projects out of fears that the city can’t guarantee them a water tap in the next few years. It’s waiting here at a headgate where the Cache la Poudre’s pristine high Rockies snowmelt is siphoned off into a farm ditch and reservoir network, 70 miles north of Thornton in western Larimer County. Thornton secretly started buying the water off farmland far from home in 1986, and now owns about 19,000 acres — and the accompanying water shares — across Larimer and Weld counties.
94kix.com
Does the Speed Limit Change Before or After the Sign in Colorado?
As I was driving to the Townsquare Media studios in Windsor the other day, it came time for me to switch from 45 mph to 55 mph. Although I was still in a 45 mph zone, I could see the 55 mph speed limit sign ahead. I wondered: does the speed limit change when I can see the sign or after I pass it?
1037theriver.com
Colorado’s Haunted Road May Be the ‘Gates of Hell’
Have your Colorado adventures ever taken you to Riverdale Road between Thornton and Brighton? If so, you've traveled the very "Gates of Hell." Riverdale Road is an 11-mile nightmare featuring paranormal activity in every color of the rainbow. Whether you realize it or not, it's entirely possible you've crossed paths with these "Gates of Hell."
Cherry Cricket breaks ground on new location
LITTLETON, Colo. — A longtime Denver burger joint will open a third location in Colorado in 2023. The Cherry Cricket broke ground on a restaurant at 819 W. Littleton Blvd. on Thursday. The Cherry Cricket has been open in Cherry Creek for more than 77 years and in Denver's...
This Former Airport Tower in Colorado is Now A Cool Bar + Hangout
Buildings come and go here in Colorado, but this former airport tower in Denver has been repurposed and is now ready to welcome visitors. Flyteco Tower has found its home at the location of the former Stapleton airport control tower in Denver, Colorado, and recently opened its doors to the public on August 13, 2022.
In mountains west of Denver, a beloved ice skating tradition is changing
Evergreen • Anyone who’s lived here long enough has sweet memories of the lake. Sweet, like the drink John Ellis remembers. It was concocted in the old warming hut, that log cabin still standing along the shores that freeze for an ice skating tradition dating back to 1928, when the dam was finished.
1310kfka.com
Small fire breaks out at Greeley holiday celebration
A small fire breaks out during holiday festivities in Weld County. A small fire was sparked in the ceiling during craft making in the replica Hispanic Heritage House at the Centennial Village Museum in Greeley, according to the Greeley Tribune. Firefighters had to vent the wood ceiling to put out the fire. No one was hurt. This year marked the return of Homesteaders Holiday at the museum after two years of pandemic cancellations. Windsor also kicked off its Windsor Wonderland event, drawing hundreds. The celebration included Santa wearing a cowboy hat arriving on the Great Western Railway Train, caroling from Windsor Middle’s choir, and the annual tree lighting. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
coloradopolitics.com
CU Boulder Leeds report predicts record Colorado employment levels in 2023
Colorado's economy looks strong heading into 2023, with record employment levels in 2022 expected to continue in the next 12 months and several strong industries here to propel the state through recession worries, according to the 2023 Colorado Business Economic Outlook by University of Colorado Boulder’s Leeds School. This...
coloradopolitics.com
November market slows for Denver real estate
Denver's home sales market continued the "slow down" trend seen for the last couple months in November, according to the most recent Market Trends report from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors. But then again, real estate tends to slow in November and December as thoughts turn to holidays and...
coloradopolitics.com
Commemorating Denver 'cow town' history imperative | GABEL
Three rail lines once lay parallel to the South Platte River, and it was there that corrals were built, and the Denver Union Stock Yards Company opened for business in 1881. Iron latches to connect gates to railcars for unloading were hand forged by men who may not have considered themselves artisans, but who were, for iron sharpens iron.
CDC reports 'high' community COVID-19 in 16 Colorado counties
COLORADO, USA — There's one fewer tool available to treat COVID-19 as the CDC reports "high" community levels of the virus in more than a dozen Colorado counties, including Boulder County. The FDA pulled authorization for the last monoclonal antibody available in the United States on Wednesday, ending --...
