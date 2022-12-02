Read full article on original website
Deaf woman allowed to sue Adams County sheriff for disability discrimination in jail
A federal judge declined to dismiss a deaf woman's disability discrimination claim against Adams County Sheriff Richard Reigenborn over allegations she was held for 16 hours in the jail without access to a sign language interpreter and unable to communicate her needs effectively. U.S. District Court Judge Charlotte N. Sweeney...
Organizer of largest Club Q GoFundMe says 100% of donations will go to survivors, victims
A GoFundMe account set up for Club Q victims by Denver business owner Faith Haug had topped $837,000 by mid-weekend, and on Sunday Haug announced a “significant update” about how the funds are being managed and distributed, thanks to a new partnership with a national nonprofit. The largest...
Denver City Council talks rapid transit bus, other business today
The Denver City Council typically approve more than five resolutions and bills during their Monday meeting. Most resolutions are approved during the first part of the meeting, which starts at 3:30 p.m. Here's a is a list of the major happenings during council today:. Contracts. Resolution 22-1524: Approves a three-year,...
Buckle up for wild Denver mayor's race | HUDSON
The final act in the 2022 midterm elections will soon be behind us — either Raphael Warnock or Herschel Walker will win the right to serve as a United States senator from Georgia, with political implications both profound and trivial. For Denver voters, the never-ending political circus will swiftly move on to the mayor’s race, as only 100 days remain before ballots start arriving in mailboxes this March. More than a dozen candidates have announced an intention to run, with several more milling in the wings. No more than half will eventually launch credible campaigns, while several will struggle to secure the required 300 signatures from registered residents.
Commemorating Denver 'cow town' history imperative | GABEL
Three rail lines once lay parallel to the South Platte River, and it was there that corrals were built, and the Denver Union Stock Yards Company opened for business in 1881. Iron latches to connect gates to railcars for unloading were hand forged by men who may not have considered themselves artisans, but who were, for iron sharpens iron.
CU Boulder Leeds report predicts record Colorado employment levels in 2023
Colorado's economy looks strong heading into 2023, with record employment levels in 2022 expected to continue in the next 12 months and several strong industries here to propel the state through recession worries, according to the 2023 Colorado Business Economic Outlook by University of Colorado Boulder’s Leeds School. This...
November market slows for Denver real estate
Denver's home sales market continued the "slow down" trend seen for the last couple months in November, according to the most recent Market Trends report from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors. But then again, real estate tends to slow in November and December as thoughts turn to holidays and...
