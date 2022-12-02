ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

When do England play next after beating Senegal at the World Cup?

England are through to the World Cup quarter-finals after beating Senegal.The Three Lions overcame an awkward start to defeat the African champions 3-0, following goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka.Gareth Southgate’s side are the tournament’s top scorers, while 19-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham was again sublime and has been one of the players of the World Cup so far. Next up for England is defending champions France, and the red-hot Kylian Mbappe.Mbappe scored twice in France’s 3-1 win over Poland and is leading the golden boot standings with five goals so far.England will play France on Saturday 10 December, with kick-off at 7pm GMT.It will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar, where England defeated Senegal.From there, one of Spain, Portugal, Morocco or Switzerland will be waiting in the semi-finals. Read More England vs Senegal: What to expect from World Cup fixtureRaheem Sterling misses England World Cup match with Senegal with ‘family matter’England vs Senegal LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest updates
The Independent

Confident England fans expecting ‘easy’ win ahead of Senegal knockout game

England fans are confident of an “easy” win against Senegal in their first knockout game in the World Cup.Supporters in Qatar’s capital city Doha were in a relaxed mood on Sunday morning ahead of the round-of-16 tie, with some already looking ahead to a potential quarter-final clash with France.The UK ambassador to Senegal said the two nations are united in their “passion for football”, describing the African country as “about as football mad, if not more, than the UK is”.Senegalese fans based in England have spoken of conflicting family allegiances ahead of the game, with one fan joking his son...
SkySports

Mansfield 2-1 Colchester: Lucas Akins seals late Stags win

Lucas Akins' 100th senior goal earned Mansfield a 2-1 stoppage-time victory over Colchester. The 33-year-old forward headed in just moments after being summoned from the bench by Nigel Clough, a decision which was greeted with howls of derision by home supporters due to earlier goal-scorer Will Swan being the player to make way.
SkySports

Northampton 0-0 Tranmere: Goalless draw at Sixfields

Northampton lost ground on the top two in League Two as they were held to a goalless draw by Tranmere at Sixfields. Mitch Pinnock saw an early shot blocked for Northampton and Sam Hoskins fired just wide from long range, but the game's first big chance came at the other end where Josh Hawkes was denied by Lee Burge after 15 minutes.
SkySports

Rochdale 1-4 Harrogate: Town recover to secure emphatic win

Harrogate gave themselves a boost in the fight for Football League survival with a comprehensive 4-1 victory at fellow strugglers Rochdale. The home side took the lead in the eighth minute, Cameron John's corner to the near post turned into the roof of the net by James Ball. The visitors...
SkySports

Derby 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday: Owls miss chance to go top

Sheffield Wednesday missed the chance to go top of Sky Bet League One after they were held to a goalless draw at Derby. In a game of few chances, Owls goalkeeper David Stockdale denied David McGoldrick and Derby stopper Joe Wildsmith saved from Fisayo Dele-Bashiru in the second half. Derby...
SkySports

Shrewsbury 2-0 Lincoln: Luke Leahy penalty sets Shrews on way to victory

Luke Leahy scored his fourth penalty of the season to set Shrewsbury on their way to a 2-0 win against Lincoln - their first Sky Bet League One victory in seven attempts. Skipper Leahy kept his cool to open the scoring from 12 yards after Jamie Robson had inexplicably handled in the box a minute before half-time.
BBC

World Cup 2022: Why Senegal have nothing to lose against England - Jermaine Jenas

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Senegal have some very talented players but the biggest weapon...
The Independent

Louis van Gaal masterclass sees Netherlands beat USA to cruise into World Cup quarter-finals

The American dream is over but Louis van Gaal can still imagine glory. The Netherlands manager may have been in a minority of one when arguing his team could win the World Cup but his side marched into the quarter-finals with their best performance of the tournament so far. There was vindication in victory for Van Gaal as the Oranje prospered courtesy of his blueprint.The 71-year-olds has been criticised for abandoning the Dutch tradition of wingers but his wing-backs proved potent. The second goal was created by Denzel Dumfries for Daley Blind, the third a role reversal.Dumfries delivered the...
SkySports

Ben Stokes 'one of England's most significant captain', says Michael Atherton | 'Declaration was fantastic'

Ben Stokes will go down as one of England's "most significant" captains, according to Michael Atherton. Stokes aggressively declared at tea on day four, setting Pakistan a tempting 343 to win and handing his side four sessions to take 10 wickets after Harry Brook's blistering 87 from just 65 balls had been the standout knock as England raced to 264-7 in only 35.5 overs in their second innings.
SkySports

Charlton 0-1 Cheltenham: Alfie May hits winner at The Valley

Alfie May scored the only goal as Cheltenham stretched their unbeaten league run to five games with a win at Charlton. May pounced late to grab the three points following a mistake by goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray. The only action of note in the first half fell to the visitors as...

