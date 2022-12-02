Read full article on original website
Popular Amarillo Bakery Going Out Of Business
One of the great things about Amarillo is we have a lot of places to get bakery goods. However, there is one particular bakery in Amarillo that takes us overseas to the home of one of the world's most famous landmarks and that is France. Franks Bakery is. The only...
City of Amarillo offers ‘Explore the Four Pass’ for area golfers
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo announced that they have a great holiday gift for golfers in the Amarillo area. According to a COA press release, COA is offering a $120 “Explore the Four Pass” that offers golfers a round of golf at the city`s four courses. The COA added that passes are […]
After Nearly Fifty Years Canyon Business Will Be Closing Doors
This is the case of Johnston's Hardware in Canyon. They have been in Canyon for nearly fifty years. They have been there helping a lot of families get the stuff they need to fix up their first home. They have been there when new fences are being put up in the Canyon area.
Amarillo Why You Should Try Good RX Even if You Have Insurance
It's insurance season. It seems like we are all dealing with open enrollment. Even if we get insurance through our workplace they usually want us to do something online to select something. Insurance is a pain to deal with, it really is. I made several changes this past year when...
Photos: Take A Look At The Beautiful Lights Of Wolflin Square
When it comes to this time of year, a big sign that the holiday season is upon us is the lights that adorn many of our favorite local spots. The Botanical Gardens are one location. Recently, someone recommended I take a look at the lights in Wolfin Square. They were...
Local Amarillo Business Destroyed In Fire
Is it me or does it seem like more fires than usual have been happening lately? The first day of this month greeted Amarillo with its first fire early Thursday morning. Early Thursday morning around 1 a.m. the Amarillo Fire Department received a call to Advanced Amarillo Tire Shop on SE 27th and Ross. They arrived on the scene to find the tire shop in a blaze, with both the building and the tires on the inside on fire. According to reports from fire crews, propane bottles were also exploding inside the building. The entire block was cleared out and took more than 7 hours to put out the fires. A great deal of the difficulty behind this fire came from the fact that many of the tires on the inside caught fire, which is generally difficult to put out.
Big Texan Steakhouse a Sight to See During the Holidays
The Big Texan Steakhouse is one of the biggest tourist stops in Amarillo. As you may be aware it is home to the 72oz Steak Challenge. This is one giant piece of meat with all the fixings. Thousands of people from all over the world stop in Amarillo each year to have a nice meal at the Big Texan.
Day Four: Live Updates From Help 4 The Holidays
We made it! The coldest day of Help 4 The Holidays is officially behind us, so now we can really start to crank away. Now, that doesn't mean the wind has left us, and it's still cold as sin here in the morning but hey, it's not about us right?
KFDA
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare running adoption special this holiday season
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is running adoption specials this holiday season. During the month of December, families and friends can adopt dogs or cats for a discounted price. Adult dogs are $25, puppies are $10, and cats are $5. The fee includes spay/neuter, vaccinations, and...
The Panhandle’s Gas Station Battle Just Arrived In Lubbock
It's a battle that has been raging for a long time. The war for gas station dominance in Amarillo has left us with Pak-A-Sak locations and Toot'n Totum locations scattered all over the city. In some instances, they stare each other down from across the street like two old cowboys at high noon. Amarillo was just the start.
KFDA
Crews responding to fire at Owens Corning
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Fire Department along with Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire at Owens Corning this afternoon. According to a post by RCFD, crews were dispatched just before 1:30 p.m. for a fire in the south furnace area. RCFD says crews remain on scene to...
Get Ready Amarillo More Storage at New Heights
Storage is something we as humans just don't have enough of to store all our stuff. We continuously need more room to fill. Is there such a thing as too much storage? Can one really have too much storage?. Apparently in Amarillo, the answer is no, and if you look...
It’s Better to be Safe Than Sorry This Holiday Season in Amarillo
I miss the good ol' days. We didn't have to worry so much about locking our front doors. Heck a lot of us didn't. We didn't all have security systems and cameras to keep our stuff safe. What happened? When did the change happen? We have to worry about scammers....
KFDA
Michael Martin Murphey to perform for the Cowboy Christmas Ball next week
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the Cowboy Christmas Ball with Michael Martin Murphey happening next week. Murphey is an American singer and songwriter with his music consisting of western, bluegrass, country, and pop. He is best known for some of his hits, such as “wildfire,” “Carolina in the pines,” “what’s forever for,” “long line of love,” and “cowboy logic.”
Here’s When Santa Will Be In Amarillo For Breakfast
It's a magical time of year. The weather has turned colder, snow starts to pop up in the forecast, lights are shining bright all over the city, and the excitement of opening presents is building. Then there's the anticipation of that magical man who slides down the chimney with his...
Amarillo Why is Everyone Sick All at One Time?
It's November. People are in the holiday spirit. Or are they? Well, we want to be but I think everyone has been sick. I mean I feel the past couple of weeks things have been super crazy. There Never Seems to be a Good Time to Get Sick. I have...
Needing a Home for the Holidays in Amarillo? This May Be It
I don't know what it is about the holiday season that really gets me wanting to look for a new house. Maybe it's because I realize just how much room I don't have when I start pulling out the Christmas tree and all the decorations. I start daydreaming of something...
KFDA
Community invited to Hometown Christmas event in downtown Borger tomorrow
BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - The community is invited to the Hometown Christmas event in downtown Borger tomorrow. The event will kick off at 6:00 p.m. with a Christmas parade, hosted by the Borger Chamber of Commerce. After the parade, the festivities will continue with live music, open vendors, downtown merchants,...
Caffeine Or Alcohol? It’s All We Seem To Drink In Texas.
It's almost a running joke these days in Amarillo. You know, the number of coffee shops there are. They seem to constantly pop up, and every single one of them has a tendency to do very well. Have you ever noticed how many liquor stores there are as well? We...
2 Amarillo schools shut off water due to line break
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to officials with the Amarillo Independent School District, Mann Middle School and Allen 6th Grade Campus had to shut off their water due to a water main line break near the area on Wednesday. AISD detailed that water was shut off to both campuses as Seventh Street, just north of […]
